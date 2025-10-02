Woodstock’s Kiss Lands in Tribeca: Roger Sichel’s Smokin’ Hot Moment at One Art Space
New York’s Tribeca has always been a stage for the avant-garde, and this fall it plays host to a work that defined an era. Photographer and multidisciplinary artist Roger Sichel unveiled his Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss at a champagne-filled VIP reception at One Art Space on September 25. The exhibition, which runs through October 8, 2025, anchors itself in Sichel’s timeless 1969 Woodstock photograph while introducing audiences to his latest explorations in digital art.
A Legendary Image Reimagined
At the heart of the exhibition is a single moment frozen in time: a kiss at Woodstock, a photograph that captured not only intimacy but the collective spirit of a cultural revolution. Today, that image serves as a lens through which Sichel invites viewers to explore both the nostalgia of a countercultural past and the dynamism of the present.
Expanding beyond photography, Sichel integrates what he calls “neo-pop mixed media digital art,” a body of work that reflects his engagement with contemporary politics and his personal journey. This forward-looking layer ties seamlessly into the legacy of a man whose career has consistently bridged cultural boundaries.
A Tribeca Gallery with a Global Perspective
The exhibition takes place at One Art Space, located at 23 Warren Street. Founded in 2011 by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, the gallery has distinguished itself with a glass-front façade and a curatorial mission centered on equity, dialogue, and inclusivity. Its programming often balances established names with emerging talent, creating an intersection between museum-caliber presentations and the future of contemporary art.
Past exhibitions have ranged from street art luminaries like Shepard Fairey to abstract painters such as Andrew Salgado. Upcoming shows include work by Purvis Young, whose paintings reside in major institutions including The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art.
Innovation Across Mediums
Sichel’s creative trajectory underscores his restless curiosity. In the 1990s and 2000s, he stepped away from the lens to focus on technology, producing and licensing the widely used Autocorrect function. This technological detour now informs his digital practice, with works that merge artistic expression and innovation.
His exhibitions have stretched from the Hamptons Fine Art Fair and Hudson Yards to Art Basel presentations at Miami’s Sagamore and Nautilus Hotels. His art has even traveled beyond Earth, with pieces included in the Space Blue Lunarprise Museum, launched to the moon on a SpaceX Falcon 9 mission.
In 2023, Sichel further cemented his reputation as a cultural connector by founding the ARTACOM Festival at the Southampton Cultural Center, a platform celebrating the convergence of art, technology, and immersive experiences.
A Gathering of Influential Voices
The opening reception of Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss drew a notable guest list, including Ilene Sichel, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Leesa Rowland, Dr. Robi Ludwig, Brock Pierce, Donna Rubin, Randie Levine-Miller, Ken Waissman, Michael Catalano, Juan Valencia, Barbara Tate, Carmen D'Alessio, and Jackie Siegel, among others. With champagne, lobster bites, and the anticipation of an exclusive preview, the evening set the tone for a show that blends history, artistry, and cultural dialogue.
Roger Sichel: A Life in Motion
Known also by his artistic moniker “MaXi,” Sichel has long operated at the crossroads of photography, painting, mixed media, and music production. His early work, particularly the celebrated Woodstock and Beyond series, chronicled an era when counterculture collided with high society. His more recent exhibitions have spotlighted a “celebrity series” unveiled at Art Basel and showcased at a 2024 Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for “A Safe Haven for Newborns.”
With each endeavor, Sichel demonstrates an ability to reinterpret his past without being bound by it—an artist committed to evolving in tandem with the cultural forces that shape our world.
Where Art and History Meet
Through Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss, Sichel once again captures the pulse of the moment. This time, however, it is not just about the spirit of Woodstock but about how an image can evolve, adapt, and continue to resonate across decades.
For Tribeca, it is another reminder of its role as a hub for artistic discourse. For viewers, it is an invitation to step into an exhibition where history and innovation converge under the glass façade of One Art Space.
