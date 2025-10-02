Woodstock’s Kiss Lands in Tribeca: Roger Sichel’s Smokin’ Hot Moment at One Art Space

New York’s Tribeca has always been a stage for the avant-garde, and this fall it plays host to a work that defined an era. Photographer and multidisciplinary artist Roger Sichel unveiled his Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss at a champagne-filled VIP reception at One Art Space on September 25. The exhibition, which runs through October 8, 2025, anchors itself in Sichel’s timeless 1969 Woodstock photograph while introducing audiences to his latest explorations in digital art.