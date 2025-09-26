Future and Grand Marnier Reimagine Hip-Hop with DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET
Source: Grand Marnier
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
A Cultural Crossover
On September 19, the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House became the stage for one of the season’s most intriguing cultural intersections. Grand Marnier partnered with multi-platinum hip-hop artist Future to present DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET—a one-night-only production that reimagined the artist’s triple-platinum DS2 album for its 10th anniversary.
Dance, Couture, and Innovation
The performance brought together Emmy Award-winning choreographer Ebony Williams and designer LaQuan Smith, who created custom couture costumes for the cast. Executed by a company of world-class Black and Latin ballet dancers, the production pushed the boundaries of artistic expression, blending classical technique with the energy of hip-hop and the glamour of high fashion.
Star Power in Attendance
Among the notable attendees was Misty Copeland, a trailblazer in the ballet world and a figure whose presence underscored the significance of the evening. The audience included leading tastemakers across entertainment, music, and fashion, making the event as much a cultural gathering as a performance.
Future at the Center
Future himself took to the stage, lending the production the gravitas of its original creator. His presence linked the music’s roots with its reimagined form, reinforcing the timeless influence of DS2 and its continued resonance a decade after its release.
Redefining Performance in New York
With DS2 REMIXED: THE BALLET, Grand Marnier and Future delivered more than a tribute—they crafted a bold statement about the possibilities of collaboration between music, dance, and design. In doing so, they reaffirmed New York’s role as a global hub for creative innovation.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.