BitBasel Returns to Miami Art Week with “Fingerprints of Humanity” at The Sagamore Hotel
BitBasel 2025: Where Art, Innovation, and Humanity Converge
As Miami Beach prepares for the arrival of Art Basel 2025, one of the city’s most forward-thinking cultural showcases returns to the spotlight. BitBasel, the pioneering platform at the crossroads of art and technology, has announced the sixth edition of its Miami Art Week fair, taking place December 3–7, 2025, at the iconic Sagamore Hotel.
This year’s theme, “Fingerprints of Humanity,” positions BitBasel’s largest edition to date as an exploration of human creativity and innovation — a conversation between past and future that spans Renaissance sculpture, digital art, blockchain provenance, and even the lunar surface.
“BitBasel has always been about more than just art on the walls. We are building a platform where creativity, innovation, and community intersect — a space where timeless masterpieces and groundbreaking new media come together to tell the story of humanity’s past, present, and future.”
Scott Spiegel, Founder and CEO of BitBasel
Exhibitions Bridging Centuries
The 2025 edition will unveil a collection of headline exhibitions and installations that challenge boundaries and celebrate the interconnectedness of art, science, and culture.
Among the centerpiece presentations is Michelangelo’s Battle of the Centaurs — a rare silver casting of the Renaissance master’s iconic early sculpture, offered through an innovative fractionalized ownership format, inviting collectors to participate in a shared legacy of fine art.
In collaboration with Dr. Glenn Toby, BitBasel will also debut The Jean-Michel Basquiat Exhibition, featuring pivotal works that spotlight the artist’s enduring cultural and social resonance — a dialogue between creative rebellion and historical significance that continues to shape the global art narrative.
Ocean Planet, curated by former NASA astronaut and artist Nicole Stott, merges environmental storytelling with artistic expression, calling attention to ocean preservation through immersive installations.
Equally visionary is AstroGLPH, an unprecedented project archiving humanity’s artistic legacy on the moon through design and blockchain authentication — scheduled for launch from Cape Canaveral in December 2025.
Adding to the lineup are presentations by Jordi Mollà, Bruce Helander, and Steven Seagal, along with curated cultural collections such as the Studio 54 Collection, connecting pop culture nostalgia with contemporary art discourse.
A Week of Thought, Celebration, and Exchange
BitBasel 2025 will unfold across five days of exhibitions, summits, and social gatherings that embody the spirit of Miami Art Week. Each event underscores the fair’s multidisciplinary approach, uniting art, technology, finance, and global community under one roof.
Highlights include:
VIP Opening Ceremony (Dec 3): An invite-only evening featuring a collector’s preview, private exhibition viewings, and BitBasel’s annual roadmap reveal.
Sea & Space Summit (Dec 4, day): Curated by Nicole Stott, this forum examines the intersections between oceanic exploration and space innovation.
Mooon.Party Vol. 3 (Dec 4, night): A full-moon celebration blending art and music in true Miami fashion.
Art & Fintech Forum (Dec 5, day): Exploring how blockchain continues to redefine the art market and the future of creative commerce.
NFT Miami with Superchief NFT Gallery (Dec 5, night): A showcase dedicated to digital art, Web3 creativity, and the evolution of ownership in the metaverse.
Iconic Sagamore Brunch (Dec 6, day): A social highlight of Art Week, known for its blend of culinary and cultural exchange.
The Queens Gathering (Dec 7, day): A celebration of female influence and legacy in the arts.
The King’s Exhibition with Dr. Glenn Toby (Dec 7, night): A tribute to Jean-Michel Basquiat and his lasting impact on the global creative community.
Art Basel Week’s Most Forward-Looking Fair
BitBasel continues to cement its reputation as a cultural innovator within Miami Art Week’s global ecosystem. By merging fine art with future-facing technology, it bridges the gap between collectors of the physical and digital worlds. Its growing influence, both locally and internationally, reinforces Miami’s role as a laboratory for creative evolution — where craftsmanship and code coexist.
This year’s “Fingerprints of Humanity” edition captures that duality, showcasing art as both a reflection of identity and a record of civilization’s ongoing story.
For more information on BitBasel 2025, visit bitbasel.miami/artweek.
