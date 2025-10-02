Miami in October 2025: Festivals, Foodie Events, and Cultural Highlights

As autumn arrives, Miami’s calendar fills with flavor, rhythm, and artistry. October 2025 brings together world-class chefs, inventive dining collaborations, Latinx cultural celebrations, and vibrant festivals that spotlight the city’s role as a global hub of food, art, and entertainment. From seaside feasts and rooftop soirées to immersive art activations, here are the most notable happenings to experience in Miami this month.
An extraordinary one-night collaboration pairs WhistlePig’s world-class whiskeys with the inventive cuisine of Michelin-starred Chef Ryan Ratino. Guests will enjoy an evening of refined pairings designed to surprise and delight the palate.
October 8 | MAASS Miami | RSVP Here
French Moroccan supper club Habibi marks its first anniversary with a dazzling golden-themed soirée along the Miami River. Expect roving belly dancers, live Arabic anthems, henna artistry, and an opulent dinner party set beneath chandeliers and velvet drapery in a setting inspired by Wes Anderson’s retro Tangier.
October 10 | Habibi Miami
The EDITION presents a robust calendar of wellness, art, and entertainment experiences throughout October. Highlights include:
Tone Body Tuesday with Timbo (Oct 7) – a dynamic bodyweight workout at Basement.
Floating Sound Bath with Kanekshun (Oct 14 & 29) – a meditative aquatic sound journey.
The STFU Method with Jorge Perez (Oct 15) – Author Jorge Perez brings his Shut the Fu*k Up Method to The Moore with an evening exploring silence as a path to protection, balance, and inner power.
Stepology with Té (Oct 23) – high-energy step aerobics with choreography set to pop hits.
Yoga by Ashley (Oct 28) – a 75-minute Jivamukti flow on La Vista Terrace.
Movies in the Sand: Hocus Pocus (Oct 30) – a Halloween classic screened under the palms at The Sand Box.
From culinary pop-ups to music-driven parties, The Standard brings its signature mix of wellness and nightlife.
Chicken Shop Pop-Up by 2 Korean Girls (Oct 3–25, Fridays & Saturdays) – legendary fried chicken with bold sauces and cocktails at Café Standard.
A Morning of Movement and Matcha (Oct 4) – Pilates flow led by Brooke Esposito, nutrition talk, and matcha in the garden.
The Standard x III Points Satellite Parties Present: Hammam After Dark (Oct 16–17) – Escape your body and mind inside The Standard Hammam with a private, after-hours music experience.
The Standard x III Points Satellite Parties Present: Lazy Sunday BBQ (Oct 19) – Lazy Sunday BBQ at The Standard Spa with food and beats by Eveava, Will Buck, and Pal vs. Pix.
Honoring The Shadow, Releasing The Unseen (Oct 26) – a guided healing and journaling session.
Moxy South Beach keeps the energy high all month with poolside parties, cocktail launches, and fitness events.
Industry Night Swim (Every Monday) – $7 cocktails, food specials, DJs, and poolside vibes at the 2nd Floor Pool.
Espolòn Tequila Cocktail Launch (Oct 3) – Kick off the month with a new Espolòn cocktail, giveaways, and a complimentary Spicy Tequila drink at Bar Moxy.
Trini Jungle Juice ARRIVALS Miami Carnival 2025 (Oct 9) – The ultimate Carnival weekend kickoff at the 2nd Floor Pool.
Mama Tried & Better Days Bar Takeover (Oct 9) – Guest bartenders and DJs take over Mezcalista & Como Como.
Poolside Pilates w/ @Babymommafit (Oct 11 & 25) – Morning Pilates meets poolside resistance training at the 2nd Floor Pool.
Amante 1530 Aperitivo (Oct 13) – Cocktail competition featuring Miami’s top bartenders at Mezcalista.
Mezcal Social Club (Oct 23) – Curated mezcal tastings exploring heritage and tradition at Mezcalista. Tickets available via @mezcalsocialclb
Spooky Halloween Pre-Game (Oct 23) – Kick off Halloween with Espolòn cocktails and a costume contest at Bar Moxy.
Fairchild transforms into a Southern-style celebration with country rock by the Back Country Boys, moonshine flights, line dancing, a pie-eating contest, and fall games under the stars.
October 4 | Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden | RSVP Here
On the first Sunday of each month, Casa Matilda hosts a brunch experience infused with Tulum’s coastal chic. Expect premium steakhouse dishes, cocktails, DJs, and a stylish dress code of whites and neutrals.
October 5 | Casa Matilda | RSVP Here
During Latinx Heritage Month, the Museum of Graffiti unveils limited-edition whiskey glasses designed by Latinx street artists Mars, Tesoe, and Infoe. Guests can collect these rare pieces while enjoying cocktails and the vibrant Wynwood Art Walk.
October 11 | Museum of Graffiti | Wynwood Art Walk | RSVP Here
For the first time in the U.S., The Rare Tour arrives at Daniel’s Miami with three nights of world-class steakhouse dining, uniting Miami’s Chef Danny Ganem with Rockpool Sydney’s Santiago Aristizabal. Expect a five-course tasting menu and expertly paired wines.
October 9–11 | Daniel’s Miami | RSVP Here
Peruvian chefs Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi celebrate one year in Wynwood with guest chefs Diego Oka and Martha Palacios, plus cocktails by Gio Gutierrez. Expect a menu full of Peruvian-Italian flavors in a festive atmosphere.
Back for its 13th year, this four-day festival marks the start of stone crab season with curated dinners, chef showdowns, and a grand beachfront finale featuring all-inclusive beachfront celebration from Miami’s best seafood restaurants.
October 22–25 | South Beach Seafood Festival | Tickets
The James Beard Foundation brings its nationwide culinary series to Miami with a collaborative dinner featuring chefs Aaron Brooks and Michelle Bernstein. The evening highlights local restaurants while championing the Foundation’s Good Food for Good® mission.
October 29 | Sra. Martinez | Tickets
Every first Sunday, Bayshore Club offers a sunset wine tasting with live music, passed bites, and views of Biscayne Bay, plus 10% off dinner afterward.
October 5 | Bayshore Club | RSVP Here
Welcoming guests back in style, expect to experience Spanish inspired tapas, signature cocktails, and vibrant beachside dining.
October 18–19 | 1 Hotel South Beach
Michelin-starred Le Jardinier brings a seasonal French-inspired menu aboard the floating social club ARKHAUS. A private tender whisks guests to a serene dining experience surrounded by the water.
October 9 | ARKHAUS | Le Jardinier | Tickets
Celebrate Latin culture with a high-energy dance session led by the Salsa Kings, an event free and open to the public.
October 9 | Bayside Marketplace
The city’s beloved open-air food market returns with 40+ vendors, a craft beer festival, and No Reservations, a Sunday series spotlighting emerging chefs. Expect bold global street food and community vibes in Wynwood.
October 4–5 | Smorgasburg Miami
The InterContinental celebrates with a lineup that blends art, music, and cuisine:
Noche de Arte: Exhibition Honoring Celia Cruz’s Centennial
October 6 – Opening Night
Launch of Dancing Shoes: A Legacy in Motion, featuring Cruz’s original pieces alongside winning designs from the MIAMI Vibes 2.0 AI Footwear Design Challenge.
October 20 – Centennial Birthday Celebration
A tribute to Cruz’s 100th birthday with a large birthday cake and a collaborative “birthday card” activity for guests.
October 27 – Live Art Night
Artists Amaranta Martinez and Wildy Martinez create works inspired by Celia Cruz, with guests invited to join the Dancing Shoes art activation.
Fourth Annual Salsa Festival (Oct 3–5) – features dance workshops, lively pool parties, and concerts with Nic N’Taya, Harold Montañez, and David Lucca Y Los Clásicos, with VIP hotel packages available.
