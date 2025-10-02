Miami in October 2025: Festivals, Foodie Events, and Cultural Highlights

From culinary showcases to cultural events, here are the most elevated experiences to savor across the city this month.
James Beard Foundation Event photo by Amy Haberland Photography
James Beard Foundation Event Photo Credit: Amy Haberland Photography

As autumn arrives, Miami’s calendar fills with flavor, rhythm, and artistry. October 2025 brings together world-class chefs, inventive dining collaborations, Latinx cultural celebrations, and vibrant festivals that spotlight the city’s role as a global hub of food, art, and entertainment. From seaside feasts and rooftop soirées to immersive art activations, here are the most notable happenings to experience in Miami this month.

1. MAASS x WhistlePig: One-Night Whiskey & Culinary Pairing Dinner

MAASS Miami Restaurant Lobster Specialty
MAASS Miami - Lobster SpecialtyPhoto Credit: Ruben Cabrera

An extraordinary one-night collaboration pairs WhistlePig’s world-class whiskeys with the inventive cuisine of Michelin-starred Chef Ryan Ratino. Guests will enjoy an evening of refined pairings designed to surprise and delight the palate.

October 8 | MAASS Miami | RSVP Here

2. Habibi Miami Anniversary Soirée

Habibi Restaurant Miami
Habibi Restaurant MiamiPhoto Credit: Paul Stoppi

French Moroccan supper club Habibi marks its first anniversary with a dazzling golden-themed soirée along the Miami River. Expect roving belly dancers, live Arabic anthems, henna artistry, and an opulent dinner party set beneath chandeliers and velvet drapery in a setting inspired by Wes Anderson’s retro Tangier.

October 10 | Habibi Miami

3. Events at The Miami Beach EDITION

The EDITION presents a robust calendar of wellness, art, and entertainment experiences throughout October. Highlights include:

4. Events at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Chicken Shop Pop-Up by 2 Korean Girls at The Standard
Chicken Shop Pop-Up by 2 Korean GirlsPhoto credit: The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

From culinary pop-ups to music-driven parties, The Standard brings its signature mix of wellness and nightlife.

5. Events at Moxy South Beach

Moxy South Beach keeps the energy high all month with poolside parties, cocktail launches, and fitness events.

  • Industry Night Swim (Every Monday) – $7 cocktails, food specials, DJs, and poolside vibes at the 2nd Floor Pool.

  • Espolòn Tequila Cocktail Launch (Oct 3) – Kick off the month with a new Espolòn cocktail, giveaways, and a complimentary Spicy Tequila drink at Bar Moxy.

  • Trini Jungle Juice ARRIVALS Miami Carnival 2025 (Oct 9) – The ultimate Carnival weekend kickoff at the 2nd Floor Pool.

  • Mama Tried & Better Days Bar Takeover (Oct 9) – Guest bartenders and DJs take over Mezcalista & Como Como.

  • Poolside Pilates w/ @Babymommafit (Oct 11 & 25) – Morning Pilates meets poolside resistance training at the 2nd Floor Pool.

  • Amante 1530 Aperitivo (Oct 13) – Cocktail competition featuring Miami’s top bartenders at Mezcalista.

  • Mezcal Social Club (Oct 23) – Curated mezcal tastings exploring heritage and tradition at Mezcalista. Tickets available via @mezcalsocialclb

  • Spooky Halloween Pre-Game (Oct 23) – Kick off Halloween with Espolòn cocktails and a costume contest at Bar Moxy.

6. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: Sip & Stroll Boots & Blooms

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden Sip & Stroll Boots & Blooms
Sip & Stroll Boots & BloomsPhoto Credit: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

Fairchild transforms into a Southern-style celebration with country rock by the Back Country Boys, moonshine flights, line dancing, a pie-eating contest, and fall games under the stars.

October 4 | Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden | RSVP Here

7. Casa Matilda – Tulum in Miami

On the first Sunday of each month, Casa Matilda hosts a brunch experience infused with Tulum’s coastal chic. Expect premium steakhouse dishes, cocktails, DJs, and a stylish dress code of whites and neutrals.

October 5 | Casa Matilda | RSVP Here

8. Museum of Graffiti x Wynwood Art Walk

Jack Daniels Whiskey Glass Unveiling at the Museum of Graffiti
Jack Daniels Whiskey Glass Unveiling at the Museum of GraffitiPhoto Credit: Fever.com

During Latinx Heritage Month, the Museum of Graffiti unveils limited-edition whiskey glasses designed by Latinx street artists Mars, Tesoe, and Infoe. Guests can collect these rare pieces while enjoying cocktails and the vibrant Wynwood Art Walk.

October 11 | Museum of Graffiti | Wynwood Art Walk | RSVP Here

9. Daniel’s Miami Hosts The Rare Tour

Daniel's Miami Porterhouse Steak Photo by Louis Collection 2025
Daniel's Miami Porterhouse SteakPhoto Credit: Louis Collection 2025

For the first time in the U.S., The Rare Tour arrives at Daniel’s Miami with three nights of world-class steakhouse dining, uniting Miami’s Chef Danny Ganem with Rockpool Sydney’s Santiago Aristizabal. Expect a five-course tasting menu and expertly paired wines.

October 9–11 | Daniel’s Miami | RSVP Here

10. PASTA’s One-Year Anniversary Dinner

LA MAR HEADSHOT OF DIEGO OKA PHOTO BY RUBEN CABRERA
La Mar’s Diego Oka Photo Credit: Ruben Cabrera

Peruvian chefs Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi celebrate one year in Wynwood with guest chefs Diego Oka and Martha Palacios, plus cocktails by Gio Gutierrez. Expect a menu full of Peruvian-Italian flavors in a festive atmosphere.

October 13 | PASTA | RSVP Here

11. South Beach Seafood Festival

South Beach Seafood Festival, Seafood Slam 2023
Seafood SlamPhoto Credit: South Beach Seafood Festival

Back for its 13th year, this four-day festival marks the start of stone crab season with curated dinners, chef showdowns, and a grand beachfront finale featuring all-inclusive beachfront celebration from Miami’s best seafood restaurants.

October 22–25 | South Beach Seafood Festival | Tickets

12. James Beard Foundation's Taste America®: Miami

James Beard Foundation Event, photo by Mayter Scott
James Beard Foundation EventPhoto Credit: Mayter Scott

The James Beard Foundation brings its nationwide culinary series to Miami with a collaborative dinner featuring chefs Aaron Brooks and Michelle Bernstein. The evening highlights local restaurants while championing the Foundation’s Good Food for Good® mission.

October 29 | Sra. Martinez | Tickets

13. Sundays on the Bay at Bayshore Club

Every first Sunday, Bayshore Club offers a sunset wine tasting with live music, passed bites, and views of Biscayne Bay, plus 10% off dinner afterward.

October 5 | Bayshore Club | RSVP Here

14. Tala Beach Restaurant and Retreat Season Opening Party

Welcoming guests back in style, expect to experience Spanish inspired tapas, signature cocktails, and vibrant beachside dining.

October 18–19 | 1 Hotel South Beach

15. Le Jardinier & ARKHAUS: Floating Fine Dining Experience

ARKHAUS Miami Social Club
ARKHAUS Miami Social ClubPhoto Credit: ARKHAUS Miami

Michelin-starred Le Jardinier brings a seasonal French-inspired menu aboard the floating social club ARKHAUS. A private tender whisks guests to a serene dining experience surrounded by the water.

October 9 | ARKHAUS | Le Jardinier | Tickets

16. Hispanic Heritage Month Dance Class at Bayside Marketplace

Bayside Marketplace, Miami
Bayside MarketplacePhoto Credit: Bayside Marketplace

Celebrate Latin culture with a high-energy dance session led by the Salsa Kings, an event free and open to the public.

October 9 | Bayside Marketplace

17. Smorgasburg Miami Returns

Smorgasburg Miami Event
Smorgasburg Miami EventPhoto Credit: Smorgasburg Miami

The city’s beloved open-air food market returns with 40+ vendors, a craft beer festival, and No Reservations, a Sunday series spotlighting emerging chefs. Expect bold global street food and community vibes in Wynwood.

October 4–5 | Smorgasburg Miami

18. Hispanic Heritage Month at InterContinental Miami

The InterContinental celebrates with a lineup that blends art, music, and cuisine:

Noche de Arte: Exhibition Honoring Celia Cruz’s Centennial

  • October 6 – Opening Night
    Launch of Dancing Shoes: A Legacy in Motion, featuring Cruz’s original pieces alongside winning designs from the MIAMI Vibes 2.0 AI Footwear Design Challenge.

  • October 20 – Centennial Birthday Celebration
    A tribute to Cruz’s 100th birthday with a large birthday cake and a collaborative “birthday card” activity for guests.

  • October 27 – Live Art Night
    Artists Amaranta Martinez and Wildy Martinez create works inspired by Celia Cruz, with guests invited to join the Dancing Shoes art activation.

Fourth Annual Salsa Festival (Oct 3–5) – features dance workshops, lively pool parties, and concerts with Nic N’Taya, Harold Montañez, and David Lucca Y Los Clásicos, with VIP hotel packages available.

Miami Shoe Museum | InterContinental Miami | Fourth Annual Salsa Festival

