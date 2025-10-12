Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025 Returns with “Culture in Colour”
A Celebration of Creativity Across the Caribbean
This fall, the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda will once again transform into an open-air gallery of culture, creativity, and color as Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025 returns from November 26 to December 2. Presented by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority in partnership with the Department of Culture, the annual celebration brings together artists, designers, and performers across disciplines to showcase the richness of the islands’ artistic spirit.
Under the theme “Culture in Colour,” the weeklong festival promises to be its most immersive edition yet, highlighting the synergy between traditional Caribbean art forms and modern creative expression. With more than 15 curated events, the program spans visual arts, fashion, music, dance, spoken word, and culinary arts, creating a dynamic portrait of the region’s cultural evolution.
“We are delighted to welcome visitors from around the world and residents at home, to Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025. Art Week is an invitation to immerse yourself in the creativity, culture, and stories that make our twin-islands unique. Beyond our 365 beaches, Art Week places on show the creative side of Antigua and Barbuda, and we look forward to sharing that with everyone who joins us.”
Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority
Art Takes Over the Islands
Art Week will activate spaces across both islands, transforming Redcliffe Quay, Heritage Quay, and even V.C. Bird International Airport into creative hubs filled with exhibitions, live performances, and community installations.
The Opening Night Celebration at Redcliffe Quay on November 26 sets the tone, featuring live art demonstrations, musical performances, and “art under the stars.” The following day, the Dr. Alister Francis Campus at the Antigua and Barbuda College of Advanced Studies will unveil the Visual Arts Exhibition, spotlighting works by celebrated Antiguan artist Mark Brown alongside Fine Arts and Creative Industries students. Sustainability also takes center stage through a Sustainable Art Workshop hosted by Good Humans 268 Inc., exploring eco-conscious materials and practices in design.
Art lovers can also look forward to Art and Culture Bus Tours on November 28 and 29, offering curated journeys through Antigua’s scenic landscapes to local galleries, artisan workshops, and hidden creative enclaves. For those seeking conversation and insight, the Art Talk: “The Future of Caribbean Creativity” will gather leading voices from the region’s cultural scene to discuss innovation, identity, and the next generation of artists.
“We are incredibly excited about how Antigua and Barbuda Art Week continues to evolve, with community engagement at its core and our local artists firmly in the spotlight."
Maria Blackman, Art Week Lead and Marketing Communications Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority
Fashion, Performance, and the Art of Experience
Fashion takes center stage on November 30 with ZOIGE, a runway show and exhibition curated by Antigua and Barbuda designer Garrett Javan, who will present bold new silhouettes and interactive experiences reflecting Caribbean creativity through a modern lens.
The week’s lineup also includes a variety of immersive events that blend art with leisure. Highlights include:
Rhythm and Vibes at Hodges Bay Resort and Spa (Nov 28) — a night of music, dance, and spoken word celebrating the pulse of the islands.
Mandalas and Mojitos at Local in Bay Gardens (Nov 28) — a relaxed painting and cocktail evening.
Art in the Quay — exhibitions at The Quay Studio, featuring the works of late and contemporary Antiguan artists.
Canvas and Cocktails at Heritage Quay (Nov 29) — a lively paint-and-sip experience hosted by the Antigua Cruise Port.
Brunch with the Arts at Julees (Nov 30) — a Sunday celebration of art, music, and culinary creativity, complemented by Sweet Shades and Flavours ChARTcuterie, a paint-and-sip with a gourmet twist.
Open Studios and Galleries (Dec 1–2) — island-wide tours offering intimate access to local artists’ studios.
Art also takes to the skies at V.C. Bird International Airport with Expressions of Art and Fashion (Nov 27–Dec 4), an exhibit showcasing the intersection of style and visual storytelling. Meanwhile, young creatives are invited to participate in the Student Art Competition, open to ages 7–17, designed to nurture the next generation of Antiguan and Barbudan talent.
A Canvas for Cultural Expression
More than a festival, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week 2025 is a celebration of identity—one that brings artists, residents, and visitors together in a shared expression of creativity and pride. Each event invites exploration, reflection, and connection, reinforcing the twin-island nation’s reputation as a cultural destination beyond its famed beaches.
Most activities are free and open to the public, with select ticketed events starting at EC$75. Tickets go on sale mid-October via the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, the TickeTing App, and participating venues.
