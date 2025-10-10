Jiayuan Wang Illuminates the Future of Art and AI at NYCxDesign 2025’s ‘Fractured Horizons’ Exhibition
Article written by Daniel Reeves
NEW YORK — May 24, 2025 — The internationally acclaimed exhibition Fractured Horizons—a central event in the NYCxDesign 2025 Spotlight Program—illuminated New York and New Jersey this past May with a dynamic fusion of art, design, and technology. Presented by the renowned PI Art Center, the multidisciplinary showcase united more than 70 creators from Asia, North America, and Europe to explore new frontiers of AI-driven art, sustainable innovation, and immersive storytelling.
As one of the distinguished jury members, Jiayuan Wang, a celebrated designer and creative leader recognized for her pioneering work at the intersection of digital media and design, brought a distinctive lens to the evaluation process. Her presence added intellectual depth and cross-disciplinary insight to the exhibition’s dialogue on the future of creativity.
Wang’s curatorial and evaluative approach centered on the harmony between human sensitivity and machine intelligence. Drawing from her experience leading international design collaborations, she assessed submissions through the lenses of emotional resonance, narrative cohesion, and technological ethics.
“Jiayuan Wang’s vision merges the poetic and the computational. Her commentary encouraged creators to rethink how technology can extend—not replace—human imagination.”
Mr. Dolminic, PI Art Center President
The exhibition’s diverse installations spanned AI-generated visual compositions, data-driven sculptures, and experiential environments promoting ecological awareness. Audiences and critics alike praised the event for its boundary-pushing dialogue between cultural heritage and emerging technology, making Fractured Horizons one of the most talked-about highlights of NYCxDesign 2025.
Throughout the showcase, Wang engaged with artists from around the world, offering thoughtful critique and mentorship that inspired cross-cultural exchange. Her reflections emphasized empathy as the foundation of technological design, urging creators to pursue authenticity and purpose amid digital transformation.
A Leader in Design and Digital Art
Jiayuan Wang is a distinguished designer specializing in digital media and product design, currently based in Seattle. Her diverse portfolio encompasses collaborations across various sectors, including significant projects with the University of Washington, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and multiple forward-thinking startups.
Currently serving as a member judge for AIVA (Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts), the Spark Awards, the Muse Awards, and the Telly Awards, Wang exemplifies visionary leadership in the global creative industry. Her work continues to blend user-centric principles, sustainability, and AI-powered innovation, positioning her as a driving force in the evolution of contemporary design.
Wang’s participation as a jury member for Fractured Horizons represents not only recognition of her professional achievements but also her commitment to advancing dialogue between art and innovation. Her influence embodies the evolving role of designers as both creators and cultural interpreters in the age of artificial intelligence.
“Every design is a negotiation between the tangible and the imagined. Fractured Horizons reminds us that technology’s highest purpose is to deepen our shared sense of humanity.”
Jiayuan Wang,
As Fractured Horizons drew to a close, Jiayuan Wang’s contribution stood as a defining reflection of the exhibition’s spirit—bridging art, empathy, and technology. Her leadership and insight not only elevated the dialogue between creators but also reaffirmed the transformative potential of design in shaping a more interconnected and human-centered future.
