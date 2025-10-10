Jiayuan Wang Illuminates the Future of Art and AI at NYCxDesign 2025’s ‘Fractured Horizons’ Exhibition

NEW YORK — May 24, 2025 — The internationally acclaimed exhibition Fractured Horizons—a central event in the NYCxDesign 2025 Spotlight Program—illuminated New York and New Jersey this past May with a dynamic fusion of art, design, and technology. Presented by the renowned PI Art Center, the multidisciplinary showcase united more than 70 creators from Asia, North America, and Europe to explore new frontiers of AI-driven art, sustainable innovation, and immersive storytelling.