Abrons Arts Center Marks 50 Years with a Fall Festival and Lower East Side Celebration
Source: Abrons Art Center
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
A Milestone in the Lower East Side’s Cultural Legacy
This Saturday, October 25, the Abrons Arts Center and Henry Street Settlement will host a Fall Festival to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Abrons—a landmark institution that has long championed the creative spirit of New York’s Lower East Side. The free, family-friendly celebration promises an afternoon filled with art, live performances, and community activities that honor both the season and the neighborhood’s vibrant cultural history.
Running from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m., the festival will transform Abrons into a hub of creativity. Visitors can participate in pumpkin painting, Halloween-inspired art-making, and a community costume parade, all while enjoying performances by the Abrons Arts Center Breaking crew and a lively Salsa class. For those seeking inspiration beyond the dance floor, the newly opened photography exhibition “Lower East Side Yearbook: A Living Archive” by artist Destiny Mata will be on view, chronicling the everyday lives of Lower East Side public housing residents and preserving their stories as a vital part of the neighborhood’s collective memory.
A New Chapter for an Iconic Space
At 12:30 p.m., the festivities will pause for a special unveiling ceremony of the newly named Miriam and Harold Steinberg Plaza, the centerpiece amphitheater at Abrons Arts Center. The event marks the completion of recent renovations that have revitalized the beloved public gathering space.
To commemorate the moment, the center will release a limited edition print by Emily Manwaring, a Visual Artist AIRspace Resident (2022–23). Manwaring’s piece, which celebrates the amphitheater’s role as a cornerstone of artistic exchange and community connection, encapsulates the spirit of Abrons’ past and its vision for the future.
Art, Family, and Community Spirit
Beyond the unveiling, the day offers something for every age and interest. Visitors can stop by the Abrons photography studio for Halloween-themed portraits, explore the Lower East Side Yearbook exhibition, or indulge in seasonal sweet treats throughout the afternoon.
The event embodies Abrons’ mission to make the arts accessible to all—a philosophy that has guided the organization since it first opened its doors half a century ago. As a core program of the Henry Street Settlement, the center continues to serve as both a creative laboratory and a cultural anchor in the Lower East Side, fostering collaboration among artists, residents, and visitors.
About Abrons Arts Center
A cornerstone of contemporary interdisciplinary arts in New York City, Abrons Arts Center operates under the Henry Street Settlement with a steadfast belief that access to the arts is essential for a thriving city. Through performances, exhibitions, education programs, and residencies, Abrons mobilizes communities through the transformative power of art—an ethos that shines brightly in its 50th year.
For one afternoon this fall, that mission takes center stage once again, inviting neighbors, artists, and families to come together in celebration of creativity, community, and the enduring heartbeat of the Lower East Side.
