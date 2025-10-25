NightGarden Returns to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden with New Interactive Installations and Dazzling Light Displays

Founded in 1938, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden remains a cornerstone of Miami’s ecological and cultural identity. Its 83-acre expanse is home to the only tropical rainforest in the continental United States, a renowned butterfly conservatory, and one of the world’s most extensive palm collections. Beyond its exhibitions and festivals, Fairchild’s educational initiatives reach more than 300,000 students annually, inspiring new generations through programs like The Fairchild Challenge, The Million Orchid Project, and Growing Beyond Earth.