NightGarden Returns to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden with New Interactive Installations and Dazzling Light Displays
Miami’s Winter Wonderland Reimagined
As the days grow shorter, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden prepares to transform into a luminous landscape of imagination. NightGarden, Miami’s most celebrated seasonal event, returns for its seventh edition on November 7, 2025, promising new wonders, immersive artistry, and a renewed sense of holiday magic that extends through January 11, 2026.
This year’s experience expands across the garden’s 83 acres, fusing nature, light, and creativity into an otherworldly playground of glowing flora and whimsical creatures.
“NightGarden has become part of Miami’s holiday tradition. It’s Miami’s most beautiful winter tradition, a place where nature, art, and imagination meet to create a world that feels both timeless and new. Every season brings new surprises, but the magic is always the same, friends and families sharing time together and stepping in a place that feels magical and extraordinary.”
Nannette Zapata, Deputy Director of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
New Installations for 2025
Each year, NightGarden reinvents itself with fresh artistry and sensory experiences. This season introduces more than 800 new lighting fixtures, refreshed fairy encounters, and entirely new zones designed to inspire awe in both first-time guests and returning visitors.
Among the most anticipated additions:
The Welcoming Tree, a towering neon landmark that reacts to touch with intricate light sequences.
Pixie’s Detour, a whimsical side trail filled with interactive projections and hidden surprises.
Secret Garden Laser Show, a secluded grove transformed into a high-energy symphony of lasers, lights, and sound.
Canopy Walk, a serene pathway offering guests a sensory-free moment of calm before returning to the illuminated displays.
Neon Roots (Upper Rainforest), where glowing root formations and laser effects breathe life into the canopy.
Tree of Life, a monumental centerpiece that comes alive through light and projection mapping activated by guests.
Immersive Domes, fairy sanctuaries and sculptural vignettes perfect for photo moments.
Revitalized Fairy Quest, bringing back the beloved fairies with new soundscapes and interactive features.
Movie Nights at the Garden, offering screenings of classic holiday films under the stars.
This year also debuts an exclusive collaboration with Bubble Pops, the Orlando-based collectibles brand, which will introduce a forest-inspired retail experience featuring PopMart’s Labubu and Monster Series collectibles. Rare finds, hidden giveaways, and playful installations will blend retail with storytelling, offering guests an imaginative way to shop within the NightGarden’s enchanted setting.
Returning Favorites and Signature Magic
Since its 2018 debut, NightGarden has drawn visitors from around the world with its fusion of art, nature, and innovation. Returning favorites include Archie the Talking Tree, giant dandelions, musical snowfalls, and the ethereal Orchid Bridge. Guests can also enjoy food trucks, seasonal cocktails, and family-friendly treats scattered throughout the gardens.
The Winter Twinkle Zone will once again transform into a snowy dreamscape bathed in blue light and melody, while half-hourly dance parties invite visitors to join the celebration under the stars.
Event Details
Location: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL
Dates: November 7, 2025 – January 11, 2026
Hours: Weekdays 6–10 p.m.; Weekends 6–11 p.m. (Closed Thanksgiving Day)
Special Event: New Year’s Eve Celebration, December 31 (6 p.m.–12:30 a.m.)
Tickets: Starting at $28++ (varies by date and time; discounts for Fairchild Members and Seniors; children three and under are free)
Tickets & Info: feverup.com/m/491506
Fairchild Garden: A Legacy of Nature and Discovery
Founded in 1938, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden remains a cornerstone of Miami’s ecological and cultural identity. Its 83-acre expanse is home to the only tropical rainforest in the continental United States, a renowned butterfly conservatory, and one of the world’s most extensive palm collections. Beyond its exhibitions and festivals, Fairchild’s educational initiatives reach more than 300,000 students annually, inspiring new generations through programs like The Fairchild Challenge, The Million Orchid Project, and Growing Beyond Earth.
As NightGarden returns for its seventh year, it continues to celebrate that same spirit of discovery, turning Fairchild’s tropical haven into a living canvas of light and imagination. Each glowing path and illuminated tree is an invitation to experience the wonder of Miami’s winter season in a way only Fairchild can offer.
