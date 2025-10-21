Fort Worth Holiday Guide 2025: The Season’s Most Dazzling Events and Festive Experiences

The Holiday Season Shines Bright in Fort Worth

Santa in sleigh at Fort Worth holiday celebration
Santa takes his seat in a sparkling sleigh as Fort Worth’s downtown tree lights up the nightPhoto Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

As the holiday season approaches, Fort Worth transforms into a winter wonderland filled with sparkling lights, family-friendly festivities, and a touch of Texas charm. This year’s lineup blends classic traditions with local flair—where cowboy culture meets yuletide magic. Here’s your curated guide to Fort Worth’s must-experience holiday events for 2025.

1. GM Financial Parade of Lights

Parade of Lights float in downtown Fort Worth
Illuminated floats light up downtown at the GM Financial Parade of Lights, marking the start of Fort Worth’s holiday seasonPhoto Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

November 23, 2025 | Downtown Fort Worth

Nothing signals the start of the holiday season quite like the GM Financial Parade of Lights. Drawing thousands of spectators downtown, this magical procession features over 100 illuminated floats adorned with more than half a million twinkling lights. With festive music, local performers, and a dazzling array of designs, it’s an annual tradition that captures the heart of Fort Worth’s holiday spirit.

2. Polar Express Cliburn Family Holiday Concerts

Stockyard Station, Christmas 2012
A longhorn dressed for the holidays brings Texas spirit to the Fort Worth StockyardsPhoto Courtesy of Texas Christian University

November 29–30, 2025 | Fort Worth Stockyards

Step aboard the magic of The Polar Express as the Cliburn Family Holiday Concerts bring the beloved story to life. Through live narration, original illustrations, and music, audiences are transported into the wonder of the classic tale. The Fort Worth Stockyards setting amplifies the experience with seasonal activities like ice skating, photo ops with Cowboy Santa, and sightings of the famous cattle herd.

3. Texas Christian University Tree Lighting

Sundance Square Christmas celebration in Fort Worth
Sundance Square sparkles with holiday magic as locals and visitors celebrate the season under the city’s grand Christmas treePhoto Courtesy of Texas Christian University

December 2, 2025 | TCU Campus

Each year, the Texas Christian University community gathers to celebrate one of Fort Worth’s most iconic holiday traditions—the TCU Christmas Tree Lighting. This event dazzles with the illumination of a 50-foot tree, appearances from SuperFrog Santa, and a spectacular fireworks display that lights up the campus sky. It’s a joyful blend of community pride and holiday cheer that’s pure Fort Worth magic.

4. The Nutcracker at Bass Performance Hall

Bass Performance Hall at night in Fort Worth
Bass Performance Hall glows at dusk, welcoming audiences for The NutcrackerPhoto Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

December 12–28, 2025 | Bass Performance Hall

The Fort Worth holiday season wouldn’t be complete without The Nutcracker. Hosted at the stunning Bass Performance Hall, this timeless ballet brings the classic story to life through graceful choreography, lavish costumes, and captivating performances. It’s an annual favorite that continues to inspire audiences of all ages—an elegant evening steeped in tradition and artistry.

5. 12 Days of Hotel Drover

Hotel Drover holiday lights in Fort Worth Stockyards
Hotel Drover sparkles with festive lights and cowboy charm for the holiday seasonPhoto Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

November–December 2025 | Hotel Drover, Fort Worth Stockyards

For those seeking a luxurious seasonal escape, Hotel Drover offers holiday programming infused with Texan hospitality. This urban ranch retreat, home to 200 Americana-inspired guest rooms, celebrates the 12 Days of Hotel Drover with cozy fireside s’mores, festive cocktails, and exclusive activities that change daily. Guests can also admire the hotel’s grand Christmas tree—topped, fittingly, with a cowboy hat.

6. Photos with Cowboy Santa

Cowboy Santa waving at Fort Worth Stockyards.
Cowboy Santa greets visitors at the Fort Worth Stockyards for festive photo funPhoto Courtesy of Visit Fort Worth

December 1–24, 2025 | Fort Worth Stockyards

Capture the spirit of the season with Photos with Cowboy Santa, a cherished Fort Worth tradition. Set in the heart of the Stockyards, this festive photo experience blends Western flair with holiday magic. Families can reserve their time slots online to skip the lines and ensure a picture-perfect moment with the city’s most famous cowboy in red.

A Texas-Sized Celebration of the Season

This year’s holiday calendar in Fort Worth is a joyful reflection of the city’s character—warm, welcoming, and full of sparkle. From cowboy hats to ballet slippers, the events across town celebrate the season’s best traditions with a distinct Southern charm. As the lights go up and the festivities unfold, there’s no better time to gather, give, and make memories in the heart of Texas.

