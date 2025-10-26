Gibson Garage Miami to Open in Wynwood, Blending Music, Design, and Culture
Source: Gibson
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Miami’s Wynwood Art District is about to get louder. Gibson, the legendary instrument brand synonymous with over a century of music innovation, has announced the upcoming opening of Gibson Garage Miami, its third global retail experience following the success of Gibson Garage Nashville and Gibson Garage London. Slated to open in Spring 2026 at 2660 NW 3rd Avenue, the Miami location promises to fuse artistry, craftsmanship, and community in a way that feels distinctly Miami.
“Based on the incredible response from our artists and fans, we are expanding our Gibson Garage footprint to Miami. Miami’s music scene is electric, diverse, and deeply rooted in culture. The Gibson Garage Miami will be a space that not only showcases our instruments but also celebrates the artists and communities that make Miami a global music hub.”
Cesar Gueikian, President and CEO of Gibson
A New Chapter in Sound and Design
Spanning over 8,000 square feet, Gibson Garage Miami will showcase more than 500 instruments across the brand’s iconic portfolio, including Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, MESA/Boogie, Maestro, KRK, and Gibson Amplifiers. The space will be as much a design statement as a retail experience, featuring an overhead conveyor belt of guitars—a kinetic homage to Gibson’s renowned finishing process, where each instrument’s journey from creation to performance is celebrated in motion.
Visitors can expect an environment that is both tactile and inspiring, designed to invite exploration, interaction, and play. Every element, from lighting to layout, reflects Gibson’s craftsmanship and connection to musicians who have shaped the sound of modern music.
A Cultural and Musical Hub in Wynwood
More than a showroom, Gibson Garage Miami will serve as a cultural venue for Miami’s diverse creative community, particularly its growing Latin music scene. At the center of the space will be a live stage, hosting intimate performances, album launches, and community events. The stage will function as a living showcase for Gibson Latam artists, uniting audiences and creators through a shared love of performance and innovation.
True to its location in Wynwood—Miami’s beating heart of art and culture—the Garage will blend music with design, featuring exclusive apparel collaborations with local designers and the first Gibson Gallery installation in the United States. The gallery will highlight photography, street art, and memorabilia that trace the evolution of Gibson’s influence across genres and generations.
Custom Craftsmanship and Collector Appeal
For those seeking something truly personal, the Gibson Garage Miami will feature the brand’s revered Custom Made to Measure program, where guests can design their own dream instrument. Musicians and collectors will have the chance to select custom wood tops, neck profiles, finishes, and even Murphy Lab aging techniques—a process that gives each guitar a uniquely worn-in character, echoing the instruments of rock legends.
With its illuminated marquee and immersive atmosphere, the Gibson Garage Miami will stand as both a creative playground and a destination for music lovers of every background. It’s an invitation to experience the craftsmanship, sound, and heritage that have defined Gibson for over a century—now brought to life with the energy and rhythm of Miami.
