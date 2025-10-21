Daymond John and Mindspace Miami Spotlight Innovation at The Big Pitch Night

A

Robert Vasquez: Sail Wellness is building the only marketplace that is fully toxin free. You just tell Sail what you want to order, whether you are pregnant, bulking, or managing diabetes, and it builds your grocery list for you. Everyone eats differently, but no one else keeps the toxins out while using AI to personalize your entire shopping experience.

I was inspired because every time I opened my fridge all I could think was, “Oh I can’t eat this or that” because I heard on TikTok how it will hurt my long term health. I wanted something that did the research for me and filled my pantry with food that is actually safe. That is how Sail started, from frustration but also from the belief that clean living should be effortless.