Daymond John and Mindspace Miami Spotlight Innovation at The Big Pitch Night
A Night of Vision and Venture in Downtown Miami
At Mindspace Downtown Miami, innovation took the spotlight during the second edition of The Big Pitch Night, a high-energy event moderated by Shark Tank’s Daymond John. The evening drew a packed audience of entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders eager to witness five Miami-based founders present their ventures in front of an esteemed judging panel. The event offered more than competition, it was a celebration of creative ambition, collaboration, and the city’s thriving entrepreneurial spirit.
The distinguished panel included Andrea Arnau of Shark Tank Colombia & Mexico, Angelica Fuentes of NOWFUL, Emre Basman of Armina Stone, and Tempel Ransdell of Fuel Venture Capital. Each judge brought deep industry expertise, evaluating pitches that blended technology, purpose, and potential.
Daymond John Brings Insight and Inspiration to Mindspace Miami
Daymond John, known for his sharp business insights and motivational leadership, set the tone for the evening with reflections on goal setting, perseverance, and community. “Five days a week, I read my goals before I go to sleep and when I wake up,” he shared. “There are 10 goals around health, family, and business with expiration dates, and I update them every six months.” His presence underscored Mindspace’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship through mentorship and meaningful connections.
The Big Pitch Night followed The Power Play, another Mindspace event featuring John, which used strategic backgammon sessions to spark collaboration and creative dialogue among innovators. Together, these programs reflect Mindspace’s evolving role as a nexus for entrepreneurial energy in Miami, a city increasingly defined by its fusion of business and culture.
Sail Wellness Wins Top Prize at The Big Pitch Night
Among the contenders—Nathalya Ramirez of Early Intervention Systems Inc. (Junie), Yadira Diaz of Gradible, Carmelo Colon of InterviewCoach.AI, and Jeremy White of MindGallery—it was Robert Vasquez, founder and CEO of Sail Wellness, who claimed the evening’s top prize. His company’s AI-powered nutrition platform simplifies healthy living by using artificial intelligence to personalize shopping and wellness recommendations. The judges praised Sail Wellness for offering clarity in an industry often clouded by misinformation.
Vasquez earned six months of complimentary office space at Mindspace Downtown Miami—a boutique-style coworking environment known for its luxury hospitality, design, and supportive entrepreneurial community.
“Hosting events like this showcase the incredible talent in Miami and reinforce our commitment to nurturing the next wave of visionary businesses.”
Mark Goldfinger, Mindspace U.S. General Manager
As the evening came to a close, Vasquez reflected on the experience and shared how Sail Wellness is redefining the future of personalized health. Below, he speaks with Resident Magazine about pitching before Daymond John, the mission behind his AI-driven platform, and what’s next for Sail Wellness.
Inside the Mind of Sail Wellness: A Conversation with Founder Robert Vasquez
Caroline Dalal: You just pitched in front of Daymond John—one of the most recognizable names in entrepreneurship. What was that moment like for you, and how did it feel presenting Sail Wellness on such a high-profile stage?
Robert Vasquez: It honestly was amazing. I was a little nervous at first, but once I started speaking I locked in completely. I focused on the mission and why Sail matters instead of worrying about what people might think. The reaction from everyone, including Daymond John, was incredible. You could feel that Sail made an impact and people understood what we're building and why it's needed.
CD: The Big Pitch Night brought together some of Miami’s most innovative minds and investors. What was it like being part of that entrepreneurial energy at Mindspace Miami, and what did you take away from the experience of pitching live to both the judges and audience?
Robert Vasquez: The energy was unreal. Mindspace put together an incredible event with DJs, bartenders, photographers, and a room full of Miami’s best founders and investors. I met so many talented people and felt this wave of creative energy everywhere. What I took away from that night is clear. There is huge demand and real excitement for Sail Wellness. People are craving something that makes wellness simple, personalized, and trustworthy.
CD: Winning first place in front of Daymond John and an esteemed panel of investors must have been a defining moment. What do you think stood out most about Sail Wellness that captured their attention?
Robert Vasquez: Everyone, even big entrepreneurs and investors, can relate to how confusing wellness has become. In a world full of information, people lack direction. You go on TikTok or Instagram and see endless conflicting advice. Sail Wellness keeps it simple. It learns who you are, filters out toxins, and does the shopping for you. That is what people loved. It is a clear and practical solution to a universal problem.
CD: For those who haven’t discovered Sail Wellness yet, how does your AI-powered nutrition app stand apart from traditional tracking platforms, and what inspired you to create a more personalized approach to healthy living?
Robert Vasquez: Sail Wellness is building the only marketplace that is fully toxin free. You just tell Sail what you want to order, whether you are pregnant, bulking, or managing diabetes, and it builds your grocery list for you. Everyone eats differently, but no one else keeps the toxins out while using AI to personalize your entire shopping experience.
I was inspired because every time I opened my fridge all I could think was, “Oh I can’t eat this or that” because I heard on TikTok how it will hurt my long term health. I wanted something that did the research for me and filled my pantry with food that is actually safe. That is how Sail started, from frustration but also from the belief that clean living should be effortless.
CD: Now that you’ve earned the top prize and six months of office space at Mindspace Miami, what’s next for Sail Wellness? Have any exciting partnerships, opportunities, or growth plans emerged since your win?
Robert Vasquez: We already have early investor interest and we are exploring some exciting opportunities. We are partnering with Instacart so users can get their toxin free groceries delivered straight to their door or local store. Our launch is just weeks away and we are beyond excited. Sail Wellness is going to change how people eat and push brands to make cleaner products.
Looking Ahead
With events like The Big Pitch Night, Mindspace Miami continues to solidify its role as more than a workspace—it’s a launchpad for the next generation of entrepreneurs. By fostering creativity, collaboration, and innovation, Mindspace is shaping Miami’s evolution into a hub for high-impact ventures, where ideas like Sail Wellness can thrive and redefine industries.
