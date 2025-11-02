Genesis House Debuts “CHROMA: Tales Between Hues” with Actress Ashley Park

“As a proud Korean American, I am interested in connecting inspiration from my heritage and family, with the scope of both universal conversations and the personal journeys of the characters I create and the stories I tell. Partnering with Genesis House on CHROMA: Tales Between Hues has allowed me to share these folktales while integrating my personal reflections and relationship to culture in the universal language of emotion. This has been a truly special process, and I am beyond grateful to create an experience that brings Korean folklore to life both emotionally and visually for visitors around the world.”

Ashley Park