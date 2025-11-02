Genesis House Debuts “CHROMA: Tales Between Hues” with Actress Ashley Park
Genesis House in New York’s Meatpacking District has unveiled CHROMA: Tales Between Hues, a deeply atmospheric installation created in partnership with Tony, Grammy and Critics Choice Award–nominated actress and singer Ashley Park. The experience opened to the public on October 23, 2025, transforming the flagship space into a multidimensional journey informed by Korea’s storytelling tradition and Genesis’ design ethos.
A Collaboration Rooted in Heritage
A celebrated voice across stage and screen, Park brings her creative vocabulary to the project through a lens shaped by her Korean American heritage.
“As a proud Korean American, I am interested in connecting inspiration from my heritage and family, with the scope of both universal conversations and the personal journeys of the characters I create and the stories I tell. Partnering with Genesis House on CHROMA: Tales Between Hues has allowed me to share these folktales while integrating my personal reflections and relationship to culture in the universal language of emotion. This has been a truly special process, and I am beyond grateful to create an experience that brings Korean folklore to life both emotionally and visually for visitors around the world.”
Ashley Park
Her vision is supported by Genesis Motor North America, whose chief operating officer, Tedros Mengiste, noted:
“At Genesis, we champion bold creativity and the power of storytelling to engage with consumers through experiences inspired by our distinctly Korean roots. Ashley Park’s creative vision and passion for her heritage comes to life in a way that reflects our brand’s cultural ethos in a vividly immersive activation.”
Six Worlds, One Narrative Thread
CHROMA unfolds across six distinct environments, each inspired by traditional Korean folktales and interpreted through the Obangsaek color spectrum — the foundational palette of blue, red, yellow, white and black that has shaped Korean art, ceremony and symbolism for centuries.
Guests move through these worlds as if traversing chapters of a story, with light, color and sound guiding emotional interpretation. Scenes are composed through scenic physical elements and digital projection, blurring spatial boundaries and inviting visitors to explore themes of transformation, duality, longing and renewal.
The resulting experience balances the tangible with the ephemeral, echoing the layered nature of folklore itself.
A Flagship Devoted to Cultural Expression
Since opening, Genesis House has developed a reputation for its integration of culinary programs, exhibitions, design and technology. The space — composed of a showroom, restaurant and cellar stage — balances architectural precision with a distinctly Korean sensibility.
CHROMA expands that mission, positioning the flagship not only as a presentation of automotive culture but as a platform for creative dialogue.
The installation reinforces Genesis’ continued focus on storytelling, hospitality and audience engagement through curated programming that mirrors the brand’s contemporary identity.
Exploring Korean Folklore in New York
At its core, CHROMA: Tales Between Hues provides an entry point into Korean narrative tradition, reimagining historic tales through emotional abstraction rather than literal retellings. Guests are invited to interpret each environment personally, guided by shifting hues and evolving soundscapes that evoke the spirit of the original stories
The result is a sensory experience rooted in cultural heritage, expressed through a modern lens.
Visiting CHROMA: Tales Between Hues
The installation is open to the public at Genesis House, offering New Yorkers and visitors a chance to explore Korean heritage through the expressive language of contemporary art, performance and design.
Genesis House remains a destination devoted to Korean culture, gastronomy and innovation, offering evolving programming that continues to broaden its dialogue with the city.
