Miami in November 2025: The City’s Best Events, Dining, and Cultural Highlights

From high-speed spectacles and chef collaborations to rooftop wellness and late-night performances, November in Miami unfolds with a lineup that defines the city’s luxury, creativity, and cultural flair. Here’s where to eat, drink, and experience the best of the season.
Join Sexy Fish Miami and Laura Catena of the famed Bodega Catena Zapata for an evening where wine takes the spotlight. Each course is designed around Catena’s high-altitude Argentine wines in an immersive, guided tasting led by one of the most influential voices in modern winemaking.
November 5 | Sexy Fish Miami | Reservations Here
Makoto hosts its first-ever live tuna show led by Chef Aki, who will break down a 550-pound bluefin tuna on the rooftop. Guests will savor freshly prepared toro, caviar pairings, signature dishes, and champagne in an unforgettable culinary spectacle.
November 6 | Makoto Bal Harbour | Tickets Here
The world’s first all-electric race boat series makes its U.S. debut on Biscayne Bay. To celebrate, Joia Beach and Bombay Sapphire host Step Into the Blue, an evening of live music by Ahuan, Sean Bang, and Carmelinda paired with Bombay Sapphire’s coastal-inspired cocktails, including the Bombay Sapphire Sparkling Lemon.
November 7–8 | Joia Beach | Tickets Here
November at the Fontainebleau pulses with high-energy performances and iconic acts.
• Boyz II Men BLEAULIVE Concert – The GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B legends return for their third collaboration with BLEAULIVE, performing timeless hits like “Motownphilly” and “I’ll Make Love to You” inside Fontainebleau’s famed nightclub.
November 7 | BLEAULIVE | Tickets Here
• Weekend Line-Up (Nov 6–8) – Kick off the weekend with Mentirosa Thursdays, followed by DaBaby live on Friday, November 7, and world-renowned DJ Tiësto taking over the decks on Saturday, November 8, for three nights of nonstop music and unforgettable energy.
November 6-8 | LIV Nightclub | Tickets Here
Step into a transformative journey by L.A.D.U. Healing at W Miami’s Luxury of Sound, Wellness & House Music series. The event includes guided meditation, luxury sound therapy, and a rooftop celebration with house music by DJ duo KarmaVioletta, live vocals, mindful vendors, and crafted cocktails.
For one night only, Queen Omakase teams up with Michelin-recognized Kaori for a multi-course omakase experience that fuses Japanese artistry with Pan-Asian creativity. Chefs Max Kamakura and Seth Fatah craft a $250 tasting paired with specialty cocktails and Kaori’s signature Hi-Fi vinyl experience.
November 13 | Queen Omakase | Reservations Here
Jarana Aventura presents a special one-night collaboration between Chef Martha Palacios and celebrated Venezuelan Chef Lorena García. The $70 tasting menu blends refined technique and bold Latin flavors for a night of culinary artistry.
November 14 | Jarana Aventura | Reservations Here
Miami-based designer Kiana Davis brings Kiki The Brand to life with an exclusive one-day pop-up. Shop limited samples and preview new collections that blend sensuality and craftsmanship, loved by icons like Bella Hadid and Lizzo.
November 15 (12-6 pm) | Kiki | 443 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach
Coconut Grove’s favorite waterfront restaurant hosts its inaugural Seafood Festival, curated by Chefs Kenny Gilbert and Gio Pisfil. Expect fresh seafood stations, a raw bar, and desserts by Ophelia Miami, all set to live music and sweeping bay views.
November 15 | Bayshore Club | Tickets Here
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort launches a new oceanfront farmers market spotlighting Florida’s best local growers and artisans. Explore seasonal produce, handcrafted breads, floral workshops, and functional wellness drinks — all part of the resort’s Carillon Cares initiative.
November 16 (10 AM–3 PM) | Carillon Miami Wellness Resort | Farmers Market
The latest edition of Giselle’s rooftop Chef Series features Chef Gustavo Zuluaga and Chef Juan Carlos Lavalle of ADRIFT Mare by Michelin-starred Chef David Myers. Guests can expect a creative fusion of Latin, Mediterranean, and modern Asian flavors in a one-night tasting above Downtown Miami.
November 19 | Giselle Miami | Reservations Here
Celebrate Frank Sinatra’s legacy with Michael Martocci and his 20-piece orchestra, joined by special guest Peter Lemongello Jr. The show features classic American songbook hits and multimedia tributes to Sinatra’s career.
November 29 | JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa | Tickets Here
The EDITION presents a dynamic mix of fitness, mindfulness, and music this November. Highlights include:
• Tone Body Tuesday with Timbo (Nov 4) – high-energy bodyweight workout at Basement.
• Stepology with Té (Nov 6) – a step-aerobics party blending dance and cardio.
• Floating Sound Bath with Kanekshun (Nov 13 & 25) – serene sound healing in the Historic Pool.
• Mantra Session with Case Kenny (Nov 19) – mindfulness and optimism workshop by the author.
• Matador Sound Sessions & DJ Sets (Thurs–Sat) – vinyl nights and live music throughout the month.
Find tranquility at Il Giardino with a touch of Italian charm.
• Botanical High Tea Experience (Daily, 8 AM–5 PM) – organic teas and elegant bites.
• Live Music Fridays (7–10 PM) – unwind with cocktails beneath the palms.
• DJ Saturdays (6–10 PM) – lively garden nights with music and Mediterranean flair.
All month long, Moxy South Beach keeps the energy high with pool parties, themed celebrations, and rooftop gatherings that embody Miami’s playful spirit.
• Industry Night Swim (Mondays, 6–11 PM) – Start the week in style at the 2nd Floor Pool with $7 cocktails, live DJs, and a lively crowd of locals and hotel guests.
• Moxy Splash Bash (Saturdays, 12–6 PM) – The ultimate weekend pool party featuring resident DJs, vibrant energy, and the best of Miami’s social scene. Hotel guests enjoy complimentary access; tickets available at the door for the public.
• Día de los Muertos Celebration (Nov 1, 8–11 PM) – Mezcalista hosts an unforgettable tribute to Mexico’s most colorful holiday, complete with Hornitos Tequila cocktails, a live DJ, drag performances, giveaways, and dazzling photo moments.
• Demeine Estates Wine & Food Tasting (Nov 7, 6–8 PM) – Sip curated wines at Bar Moxy while enjoying a special preview of Executive Chef Dan’s signature Mexican dishes from Serena Rooftop.
• Poolside Pilates with @babymommafit (Nov 8 & 22, 8–9 AM) – Join Star Hawkins for a refreshing Pilates session in the pool that blends movement, rhythm, and water resistance.
• Treasury Wine & Food Tasting (Nov 14, 7–9 PM) – Relax with house wine tastings and seasonal bites from Serena Rooftop in Bar Moxy’s vibrant atmosphere.
• National Princess Day with Hampton Water Rosé (Nov 18, 5–7 PM) – Raise a glass to self-care and sparkle with Hampton Water Rosé in this lighthearted, pink-hued celebration at Bar Moxy.
• Brickell LGBTQ+ Happy Hour (Nov 21, 6–9 PM) – One of Miami’s largest LGBTQ+ gatherings returns to Como Como, featuring an E11EVEN Vodka welcome drink and exclusive specials in a fun, inclusive atmosphere.
• Turkey for Turkey (101) (Nov 22, 8–9 AM) – Kick off Thanksgiving weekend with a Wild Turkey 101 Old Fashioned on the house — because gratitude tastes better with bourbon.
• Run Club with Late Night Menu Crew (Nov 22, 8–10 AM) – scenic morning jog and recovery drinks.
• The Art of a Pour (Nov 24, 6–7 PM) – cocktail-making class at Little Torch.
November at The Standard Spa invites guests to relax, reconnect, and celebrate self-expression through food, music, and mindfulness.
• Lazy Sunday BBQ x Donde Esteban (Nov 2) – Sundays get a Colombian twist as Donde Esteban kicks off their residency with flavorful bites, tropical drinks, and lively beats that keep the energy high until sunset.
• Soulgasm: A Tantric Experience (Nov 14) – A heart-opening evening for singles and couples seeking to deepen intimacy and connection.
• Women’s Circle of Sensual Awakening (Nov 23) – Under the Scorpio Moon, join a sacred gathering that explores movement, breath, and sensual embodiment. The ritual includes cacao elixirs, guided reflection, and a purifying herbal bath ceremony designed to restore balance and invite inner peace.
This November, LPM Restaurant & Bar invites guests to indulge in new culinary experiences that blend refined French-Mediterranean flavors with the art of exceptional wine.
• Half the List, Full Sips (Sundays & Mondays) – Explore LPM’s celebrated wine cellar through the eyes of Head Sommelier Sarkis Arutiunov. This exclusive experience unveils rare vintages and hidden gems from a collection of over 800 labels, offered at half price
• Your New Sunday Tradition – Sundays at LPM are for comfort and connection with Poulet Rôti Comme à la Maison, a family-style three-course dinner inspired by the classic Sunday roast. Designed for groups of three or more, the menu includes salad, whole roasted chicken, two sides, and two desserts for $60 per person.
• Carbs Don’t Count Mondays – Mondays get a delicious twist with a three-course pasta-focused menu that encourages guilt-free indulgence. Guests share burrata to start, followed by a choice of handcrafted pasta and one of LPM’s signature desserts, all for $60 per person.
Pair any menu with Half the List, Full Sips for an evening that celebrates the best of LPM’s cuisine and cellar.
As November begins, E11EVEN Miami raises the bar with a powerhouse roster of performances that keep the city’s nightlife scene buzzing. From hip-hop icons to world-renowned DJs, the ultraclub delivers nonstop entertainment all month long.
The month kicks off with Fat Joe on November 1 and continues with major acts including 50 Cent on November 8 and DJ Pauly D spinning on Thanksgiving Eve, November 26. The highlight of the month lands on November 14, when Offset headlines the Official After Fight Party hosted by Jake Paul, following his match against Tank Davis at the Kaseya Center.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.