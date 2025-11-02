The Other Art Fair Returns to Brooklyn with Immersive Installations and Emerging Talent

“The Other Art Fair Brooklyn is back for its 16th edition, and we’re still finding new ways to surprise you. We invite visitors to look up at awe-inspiring large-scale installations, slow down to watch kinetic art in motion, or step right into playful, selfie-worthy moments. You can also be bold and snag a mystery artwork, customize your own tote, and best of all, collect original pieces straight from the independent artists who made them."

Emily-Jean Alexander, Director, The Other Art Fair, Brooklyn