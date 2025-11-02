The Other Art Fair Returns to Brooklyn with Immersive Installations and Emerging Talent
This fall, The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, presented by Saatchi Art, makes its return to ZeroSpace from November 6–9, 2025, bringing with it a thoughtful curation of emerging artists, participatory installations, and a spirit of accessibility that continues to set it apart within New York’s cultural calendar. Now in its 16th edition, the Fair has earned a loyal following for its approachability and transparent pricing, featuring works that begin at $100 and connecting visitors directly with the artists behind them.
A Curated Global Showcase
A selection of 130 independent artists will exhibit this season, chosen by a committee composed of:
India Baleyjusa, Saatchi Art Curator
Daisha Board, Curator and Gallerist
Paola Gallio, Curator & Gallery Director, Tappeto Volante Projects
The result is a cross-section of rising talent, with varied mediums and perspectives fueling a sense of open discovery for both new and experienced collectors.
“The Other Art Fair Brooklyn is back for its 16th edition, and we’re still finding new ways to surprise you. We invite visitors to look up at awe-inspiring large-scale installations, slow down to watch kinetic art in motion, or step right into playful, selfie-worthy moments. You can also be bold and snag a mystery artwork, customize your own tote, and best of all, collect original pieces straight from the independent artists who made them."
Emily-Jean Alexander, Director, The Other Art Fair, Brooklyn
Headline Installations
The centerpiece of the November edition is Splendour, a monumental floating sculpture by Sydney-based studio Atelier Sisu, led by Renzo B. Larriviere and Zara Pasfield. Suspended in an oculus-like form, Splendour is animated by sunlight, scattering reflections across dichroic discs and shifting in tone with the day’s passage. The work lands at the intersection of architecture and art, a signature characteristic of the duo’s experiential practice.
Brooklyn-based Hypersonic [Art & Design] Studio adds another layer to the Fair’s immersive offering. Known for their kinetic sculptures that merge art, science, and engineering, the studio presents works from their Circular Series and prototypes from Diffusion Choir, demonstrating how precision and movement can produce quietly hypnotic visual poetry. Their past collaborations with figures such as Jenny Holzer and Kara Walker have placed their work in institutions including SFMOMA and the Museum of Science in Boston.
A Contemporary Take on The Cloisters
Social energy will gather naturally around the Fair’s Main Bar installation, an ephemeral experience created by Adam Rose and Richard Hoffman. Titled The (Brooklyn) Cloisters, the space offers a playful reinterpretation of the Met Cloisters, blending medieval themes with contemporary experimentation. A standout feature is Manuscripts: Destroyed, a portrait experience where guests receive a personal photograph that is then visually reworked with bold, graffiti-inspired gestures.
Spotlight on Emerging Talent
This year’s Brooklyn New Futures Award recognizes Evelyn Gardiner, a New York–based artist whose oil paintings and printmaking examine the interplay between nature, spirituality, and the cycles that govern physical and emotional worlds. Gardiner’s work draws on dualities, encouraging viewers to consider impermanence alongside continuity. The Award, established in 2021, grants mentorship and a complimentary exhibition booth to support the artist’s career development.
The Fair expands its footprint with the debut of an Artisan Section, highlighting three Brooklyn creative hubs specializing in collectible decorative fine artworks. Participating studios include Clay Space, Dirtbag ArtHaus, and Textile Arts Center, offering one-of-a-kind pieces that blur the boundaries between functional craft and fine art.
A partnership with Arts Gowanus further emphasizes community engagement. Their participatory pop-up invites guests to design custom tote bags inspired by fictional creatures imagined from the Gowanus Canal, completed through an onsite heat-press station.
Community Support and Programming
The Other Art Fair continues its commitment to inclusive storytelling through support of its official charity partner, the Black Trans Femme Collective (BTFA). The nonprofit provides safe spaces, artistic opportunities, and platforms for Black trans femmes, foregrounding voices that have historically been underrepresented.
Hospitality programming highlights local flavor and encourages visitors to linger. LeTish Coffee serves as Food & Coffee Partner, joined by The Other Snack Shop, a rotating culinary pop-up featuring:
Mama Yoshi Mini Mart on Friday
Bagel Joint on Saturday
Cait’s Key Lime on Sunday
Beverage partner Balcones Distilling, awarded the 2025 New York International Spirit Competition’s American Single Malt Distillery of the Year, continues its collaboration with the Fair. Visitors ages 21+ are invited to sample American Single Malt whiskies and enjoy cocktails available for purchase.
A Fresh Season for Collectors and Curious Minds
With accessible price points, global perspectives, and hands-on experiences woven throughout, The Other Art Fair Brooklyn offers a lively entry point into contemporary art collecting. For visitors looking to engage with artists directly, explore experimental work, or simply enjoy an afternoon surrounded by creativity, the Fair continues to shape a space that feels personal, playful, and deeply connected to Brooklyn’s artistic landscape.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.