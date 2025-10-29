Opera Gallery Debuts Temporary Madison Avenue Space with Cross-Generational Exhibition
Source: Opera Gallery
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Opera Gallery expands its New York presence this fall with the opening of a temporary exhibition space at 827 Madison Avenue, marking a notable return uptown for the international gallery brand. The new location launches with a compelling group exhibition on view October 30 through November 29, 2025, accompanied by an opening reception on October 30 from 6 to 8 pm.
A Curated Dialogue Across Time
The inaugural presentation gathers works that emphasize conversation across generations, pairing Pablo Picasso, Pierre Soulages, and Hans Hartung with contemporary American artists such as Richard Prince. The exhibition further highlights new works by gallery-represented artists including Ron Arad, Manolo Valdés, Andy Denzler, Feng Xiao-Min, John Helton, André Brasilier, Cho Sung-Hee, and Jae Ko.
Through thoughtful juxtapositions, the show explores evolving ideas of beauty, emotion, and form. Visitors will encounter striking contrasts, such as the meditative stillness of Pablo Atchugarry’s marble sculpture against Ron Arad’s translucent resin forms. Chu Teh-Chun’s abstract works, rich in atmospheric nuance, find balance beside the chromatic hanji pieces of Cho Sung-Hee. Meanwhile, Sean Scully’s quiet, geometric compositions meet the vigorous brushwork of Hans Hartung and Karel Appel, underscoring divergent interpretations of gesture and energy.
This curatorial approach reflects Opera Gallery’s continued interest in placing modern and contemporary artworks in conversation to reveal new layers of meaning and lineage.
A Milestone for Opera Gallery New York
“Our new Madison Avenue space marks an exciting new chapter for Opera Gallery in New York City. From the first gallery that we opened in 2000 in SoHo to now, we’re thrilled to inaugurate this new space with an exhibition that reflects the DNA of Opera Gallery.”
Gilles Dyan, Founder and Chairman of Opera Gallery
Founded in Singapore in 1994, Opera Gallery has since built a global network including London, Paris, Geneva, Madrid, Dubai, and New York. The gallery is known for presenting modern, post-war, and contemporary art, representing internationally recognized artists including Ron Arad, Manolo Valdés, and Anselm Reyle, as well as emerging voices such as Andy Denzler, Pieter Obels, and Gustavo Nazareno.
The expansion to Madison Avenue underscores the gallery’s ongoing commitment to engaging audiences across major cultural capitals, while continuing to develop ambitious programming in collaboration with private collections and public institutions.
Featured Artists
The exhibition showcases a wide roster of influential names, including:
Karel Appel, Ron Arad, Pablo Atchugarry, Fernando Botero, Bernard Buffet, André Brasilier, Cho Sung-Hee, Chu Teh-Chun, Chun Kwang-Young, Niki de Saint Phalle, Andy Denzler, Raoul Dufy, Feng Xiao-Min, Hans Hartung, John Helton, Anthony James, Jae Ko, Pablo Picasso, Richard Prince, Sean Scully, Pierre Soulages, and Manolo Valdés.
Beyond the Gallery Walls
During the run of the exhibition, Opera Gallery will also appear at Salon Art + Design at the Park Avenue Armory, Booth A4, from November 6 to 10, 2025. This satellite participation reinforces the gallery’s strong presence in New York during the height of the fall cultural season.
Planning a Visit
Opera Gallery New York
827 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10065
Monday–Saturday, 10 am to 7 pm
By introducing a Madison Avenue enclave, Opera Gallery invites Upper East Side locals and visiting collectors to consider fresh cross-currents between eras. This inaugural show offers a timely opportunity to explore how iconic figures and contemporary artists together shape a global narrative of innovation and continuity.
