“An Empire Fallen” Draws Tribeca’s Art Insiders: Al Diaz Reignites New York’s Rebel Spirit at One Art Space

Tribeca was buzzing long before the doors opened at One Art Space, where collectors, curators, and longtime downtown loyalists gathered for the debut of An Empire Fallen, the newest solo exhibition by legendary graffiti artist Al Diaz. The show, now on view through November 10th, 2025, marks a striking return for one of New York’s most influential creative disruptors — a figure whose imprint on the city remains as indelible as paint on subway steel.