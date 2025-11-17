The Art Students League of New York Celebrates 150 Years with a Landmark Gala at The Rainbow Room
On November 11, 2025, the iconic Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center was transformed into a breathtaking celebration of creativity, legacy, and community as The Art Students League of New York marked its 150th anniversary with a spectacular gala. The evening brought together artists, notable alumni, cultural leaders, philanthropists, and longtime supporters for a milestone event honoring one of the city’s most influential artistic institutions.
A Night of Art, History & Tribute
The celebration paid homage to the more than 200,000 students and instructors who have shaped the League’s storied lineage since its founding in 1875, while spotlighting the enduring mission that continues to guide it: making fine art education accessible to all. A special tribute was dedicated to groundbreaking League alumnus Robert Rauschenberg, whose legacy continues to inspire generations of visual artists.
The evening was helmed by Emcee Ben Cameron alongside Artistic and Executive Director Michael Hall, with Gala Co-Chairs Erica & Jack Howard-Potter and Mazuba Kapambwe-Mizzi & Joseph Mizzi welcoming guests to a celebration befitting the institution’s history.
Cocktails, Live Art & Immersive Creativity
Guests enjoyed a lively cocktail hour featuring:
A silent auction
Live art activations by League artists Efrosiniay Bondareva, Randy Richard Morales, Diego Mora, and Maggie O’Keefe
Music that set a festive and high-spirited tone for the evening
Show-Stopping Performances & Honoring Excellence
Broadway star Krysta Rodriguez opened the dinner program with an unforgettable musical performance that captivated the room. The League also spotlighted and honored the many veterans who have studied and taught at the institution over the years—an emotional moment that resonated deeply with guests.
The League’s honorary award was then presented to the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation and accepted by Francine Snyder, Director of Archives and Scholarship, followed by moving remarks from League alumna Mariana Oushiro, who shared how the League continues to shape her artistic practice.
Auctioneer Jacqueline Towers-Perkins led an enthusiastic paddle raise that inspired generous support. Composer Andre Catrini closed the program with a final musical performance. The evening culminated in dessert and last-chance auction bids, ending on a high and celebratory note.
A Message From the League
Reflecting on the milestone, Executive Director Michael Hall shared:
“As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the League, we honor an extraordinary legacy built by more than 200,000 students and teachers who have shaped this institution with their passion and purpose… It is especially meaningful to mark this milestone in partnership with the Rauschenberg Foundation.”
Michael Hall, Executive Director of The Art Students League of New York
A Who’s Who of the New York Arts & Philanthropy Community
Among the distinguished guests in attendance were:
Tyler Banken, Beth Berns, Martin Bjäringer, Andre Catrini, Yoko Cohen, Dan Desmond, Bruce Dorfman, Dorian Goldman, Kelly Stuart Graham, Denise Greene, Alexander Hankin, Erica & Jack Howard-Potter, Chiwoniso Kaitano, Mazuba Kapambwe-Mizzi & Joseph Mizzi, John Kneapler, Robin Lechter-Frank, Kristin Larkin LoGerfo, James Little, Christine Mack, Wesley Moon, Mariana Oushiro, Paul & Larry Poons, William Radin, Kate Reibel, Krysta Rodriguez, Scott Rothkopf, Tara Sansone, Stephen & Wendy Shalen, Fatima Shaik, Eric Shiner, Maxwell Singer, Francine Snyder, Jacqueline Towers-Perkins, and Jason Yarmonsky, as well as NYC Councilmember Gale A. Brewer, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and members of the Blue Rider Group and Crewcial Partners.
Supporting the Future of Accessible Arts Education
Proceeds from the gala directly support the League’s mission by providing:
Tuition subsidies
More than $1.2 million annually in scholarships
Work-study opportunities
Free public programs
The Seeds of the League youth outreach initiative serving 8,000 NYC students annually
Works in Public, the League’s public sculpture program bringing League artists’ work into parks and shared spaces across the city
A Legacy That Continues to Shape American Art
Since its founding in 1875, The Art Students League has been a creative home for many of the most influential artists in American history, including Georgia O’Keeffe, Jackson Pollock, Louise Bourgeois, Roy Lichtenstein, Al Hirschfeld, Yayoi Kusama, Norman Rockwell, Mark Rothko, and countless others who have helped define the American artistic narrative.
