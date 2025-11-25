The Art Week Insider’s Guide to the Miami Design District 2025

Miami Art Week brings an annual surge of energy to the Miami Design District, where global maisons, acclaimed artists, and forward-thinking institutions unveil work that reshapes the neighborhood into a walkable landscape of ideas. This year’s programming blends sculptural worlds, archival storytelling, conceptual dialogue, fashion-led installations, and community-driven fairs. Each experience offers a distinct lens on contemporary creativity, positioning the district as one of the most dynamic hubs during the week’s cultural peak.
Location: 147 NE 39th St, Miami FL 33137
Cartier’s expanded flagship arrives with architectural flair, pairing Liz Diller’s rippling fluted glass façade with interiors shaped by Laura Gonzalez. Miami-inspired motifs appear throughout, including leaf accents, seashell references, and colorful tilework on the roof terrace. Inside, the Maison unveils a sophisticated environment for its full collection of jewelry, watches, fragrance, leather goods, and accessories. The flagship becomes a natural stop for visitors moving between exhibitions and installations during Art Week.
Dates: December 5–7 | 11AM to 9PM
Location: 23 NE 41st Street, Miami FL 33137
The Maison’s iconic panther takes center stage in an immersive installation that traces its creative evolution through archival works, flora and fauna motifs, and signature pieces from the Cartier Collection. Visitors move through dedicated spaces that honor the emblem’s history and craftsmanship. The exhibition becomes a key moment for those seeking a deeper look at Cartier’s artistic language during Art Week.
Dates: December 3–7 | 10AM to 6PM
Location: 140 NE 39th St, 3rd Floor, Miami FL 33137
LVMH The Studio Miami returns with five days of programming that highlight creative expression across mediums, backgrounds, and perspectives. The pop-up hosts artworks, conversations, and panels featuring artists, entrepreneurs, and LVMH leaders. Now in its fifth year, the initiative reinforces the power of cultural exchange during Miami Art Week, offering a thoughtful balance of accessibility and high craftsmanship.
Date: December 1, 2025
Location: DACRA Headquarters, 3841 NE 2nd Ave., Miami, FL 33137
The Craig Robins Collection unveils its new rehang with a focus on Richard Tuttle’s poetic approach to material and space. Works spanning six decades appear alongside pieces by David Hammons, John Baldessari, and Marcel Duchamp, as well as contemporary artists including Jana Euler, Sasha Gordon, Xinyi Cheng, and Mario Ayala. The presentation offers an intimate counterpoint to the large-scale fairs, inviting visitors into a more contemplative rhythm.
Dates: December 2025 to Spring 2026
Location: Throughout the Miami Design District
Katie Stout animates the district with a sculptural universe filled with imaginative figures. Her cast of characters, which includes a mermaid, whale, dog, turtle, pelican, trout, and crab, introduces a sense of play across the neighborhood. A carousel forms the heart of the installation, while suspended orbs featuring flora and fauna-inspired motifs fill the trees overhead. This commissioning program continues its tradition of transforming public space during Art Week.
Dates: December 2, 2025 to January 2, 2026
Opening: December 2 | 6PM to 8PM
Location: 119 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137
Jeffrey Deitch and American Art Projects gather 25 artists whose work pulls from art historical references while forging new visual pathways. Influences range from Pop Art and muralism to digital culture and commercial imagery. The mix of mediums creates a survey of contemporary perspectives that resonate strongly within the Art Basel landscape.
Dates: December 2 to early 2026 | 10AM to 6PM
Location: 151 NE 41st St, suite 133, Miami, FL 33137
Rashid Johnson shapes a space that feels suspended between anticipation and arrival. Anchored by Untitled #9 (Surrender Painting) from his Surrender series, the exhibition creates a dialogue with works from the Berkowitz Contemporary Foundation’s collection by Henry Moore, Alberto Giacometti, John McCracken, and Cy Twombly. Natural materials weave through the installation, connecting the gallery setting to Longleaf Art Park, where these works will eventually reside.
Date: December 4
Location: 56 NE 40th St, Miami, FL 33137
Blu Scarpa partners with François Piacente and Miami muralist Asaad Morales to reinterpret tennis culture through sculptural creativity. Dream Courts converts the boutique into an art-driven environment shaped by crafted forms, Italian influences, and a surreal sense of movement. The debut of the La Tennis art shoe further blends wearability with fine art, adding a design-forward layer to Art Week.
Dates: November 2025 to Permanent
Location: 3841 NE 2nd Ave, Miami FL 33137
Urs Fischer extends his exploration of humor, subversion, and time with an installation that pairs Purple Drywall and Chicken Rotation. The meandering path of a chicken overlays a modernist grid, while the sheetrock-based wallpaper captures incidental markings from the artist’s studio. The work offers a thoughtful interruption within the district, inviting viewers to look closely at what often goes unnoticed.
Dates: December 2–5 | 12PM to 7PM
December 6: 12PM to 5PM
Location: 3930 NE 2nd Ave, suite 202, Miami, FL 33137
This progressive fair highlights work created in studios that support artists with mental and physical disabilities. Founded by David Fierman and Ross McCalla, the initiative expands visibility for these artists through a national network of programming. Its return to the Miami Design District gathers more than 15 studios, adding a meaningful and community-focused voice to Art Week.
Location: 40 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137
Le Specialità introduces its Milan-born culinary legacy to the Miami Design District with interiors by the Rockwell Group and a private art collection featuring works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, and others. Its recent opening positions it as the best place to dine in the district during Art Week, especially for visitors seeking a setting where exceptional cuisine and contemporary art share the same space.
Miami Art Week amplifies the Miami Design District’s role as a meeting point for art, design, and culture. Each activation in this guide contributes its own perspective, forming a constellation of ideas that will continue shaping conversations long after the fairs conclude.
