The Food-Driven Guide to Miami Art Week 2025: 23 Must-See Culinary and Dining Events Across Miami

Miami Art Week continues to evolve into a destination where food plays as significant a role as the art itself. This year, the city’s chefs, restaurants and creative partners introduce a series of food-driven events that stretch far beyond traditional dining. Across tasting menus shaped by celebrated culinary talent, multisensory installations, art-inspired cocktail rituals, drag brunches, riverside fêtes, performance-infused dinners and neighborhood-wide celebrations, twenty-three standout activations turn eating into a cultural experience. This guide gathers the most compelling reservations of the week, offering readers a complete look at how Miami’s culinary scene fuels the rhythm of Art Week 2025.
Art, design and gastronomy intersect as WE ARE ONA unveils a sculptural dining universe at Andaz Miami Beach. Running December 2 through 4, the installation features courses from José Andrés Group presented within Sabine Marcelis’ refined world of light, materiality and form. Guests move through a seated lunch or dinner experience built around Mediterranean flavors like Cobia “Pastrami” Crudo, Spanish Octopus with hazelnut emulsion and Braised Short Rib enhanced with truffled potato purée.
The centerpiece is a seven-meter travertine dining table designed in collaboration with SolidNature, echoing Marcelis’ celebrated work from Milan Design Week. Specialty beverage pairings by House of Suntory complete the experience, offered at 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. for lunch, and 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for dinner. A private preview on December 1 opens the series for invited guests only.
On December 5, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten curates two intimate feasts at The Miami Beach EDITION, shaping a culinary narrative that reflects the energy of Art Week. Both the brunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and evening menu (6 p.m. to 10 p.m.) unfold family-style, beginning with bespoke cocktails and small bites before transitioning into signature favorites refreshed with seasonal details. Each course arrives with wine pairings designed to add depth and intention. For diners seeking an editorial blend of creativity and comfort, Jean-Georges offers a precisely balanced celebration of flavor and technique.
A single seating transforms Osaka into a canvas of wine and Nikkei cuisine on December 3. The 12-course dinner pairs six Bordeaux expressions ranging from structured Left Bank Cabernets to supple Right Bank Merlots. Each wine deepens the dialogue between French heritage and the restaurant’s Japanese-Peruvian sensibility. With only fourteen seats, the night becomes a rare encounter with craftsmanship, anchored by a 6 p.m. reception and a 6:30 p.m. dinner at $350 per guest.
Two culinary philosophies converge on December 4 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, where Chef Hing Fung Matt Chan of Hakkasan joins Chef Roberto Rivera Rio of One-Star KOLI. Their collaborative tasting experience, part of the Pairing Chefs, Pairing Tequila series, features premium tequila expressions from Reserva de la Familia. Guests begin with cocktails and canapés at 6:30 p.m., followed by a thoughtfully constructed multi-course dinner at 7 p.m. The evening honors heritage, precision and cross-cultural technique at $295 per person.
SHINGO offers one of Art Week’s most intimate cultural experiences, hosting the 16th-generation master of the historic Asahiyaki kiln. On December 5 and 6, guests explore a traditional Japanese tea ceremony personally led by Hosai Matsubayashi, followed by Shingo Akikuni’s lauded omakase. The evening includes a handcrafted Asahiyaki sake cup to take home and access to curated ceramics on display. Seatings occur at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., priced at $395 per person plus.
Sake ONO’s philosophy of craftsmanship shapes an omakase dinner on December 5, guided by Chef Omawei, formerly of Sushi Nakazawa. Guests taste Junmai Daiginjo and the debut of Sake ONO’s ultra-premium RARE expression paired with a multi-course menu that emphasizes nuance and purity. Seatings at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. invite conversation and discovery, with reservations available to the public through OpenTable.
Delilah Miami stages a week of entertainment-driven dining with nightly programming layered over chef-driven cuisine by Mitchell Hesse. Guests settle into a cinematic dining room soundtracked by the Delilah Live Band on December 2 and 3.
On December 3, Scott Storch turns back the clock with early-2000s hits and themed cocktails. December 5 brings Ja Rule to the stage, followed by a Channel Tres Golden Hour performance on December 6 from 5 to 7 p.m. The week ends with a Jazz Night twist on December 7, featuring Waka Flocka integrated into the live band and a menu spotlighting caviar, steak frites and signature towers.
Bagatelle Miami River embraces a full Art Week program December 3 through 7, with sculptures and paintings by Fred Allard staged throughout the new waterfront restaurant. French-Mediterranean cuisine frames the experience as curated works guide guests through the space. The finale on December 7 includes a brunch and sunset DJ performance led by Jamie Jones with support from Chloé Caillet and DJ Waae. Beverage minimums apply depending on the reservation day and table size.
Bradley Theodore infuses Sexy Fish Miami with his signature technicolor style on December 4 through live painting and immersive projections displayed throughout the restaurant. Earlier that evening, an invite-only yacht experience showcases Sexy Fish caviar and signature bites served in an Art Miami collector’s box adorned in Theodore’s art. December 5 brings DJ Mahmut Oran to the decks, shaping a high-energy backdrop for dishes like Smoked Tuna Belly and King Crab with Bone Marrow.
LPM Restaurant & Bar partners with Italian designer Antonio Aricò to reinterpret the restaurant’s iconic Tomatini cocktail through ceramics, sculpture and illustrated pieces. Debuting December 2 and continuing through December 19, the collaboration spreads through LPM’s dining room with custom plates and sculptural objects that extend the spirit of the Côte d’Azur. Dining becomes an artistic gesture, with Mediterranean flavors set against Aricò’s whimsical aesthetic.
James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz brings a full-scale French bistro to Design Miami from December 3 to 8. The pop-up channels Parisian café culture through dishes like Croque Madame, Duck Confit with radicchio and dates, Escargot in puff pastry and Braised Short Rib Frites. New additions include signature chips with pan-fried onion dip and deviled eggs.
Champagne by Perrier-Jouët, curated cocktails and Panther Coffee complement the menu. The bistro operates within the fair pavilion, open to patrons December 3 from 1 to 7 p.m., December 4 through 6 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and December 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a preview day December 2.
On December 5, from 7 to 10 p.m., Clique Dinner brings its multisensory “Peace of New York” experience to The Gates Hotel South Beach. Led by host Julius Antwi, the evening unfolds across a multicourse menu with wine pairings curated by Chef Pierre Serrão, co-founder of Ghetto Gastro and a driving force behind Caribbean-inspired innovation.
Guests enjoy an Amber & Opal open bar from 8 to 10 p.m., a special appearance by co-founder Ja Rule, a digital art showcase from Black is Beautiful and a live performance by Brooklyn singer Nali. Tickets include a meet-and-greet with Chef P and curated gift bags.
PASTA celebrates Art Week with a one-night-only collaboration dinner with TBD on December 7 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Chefs Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi welcome TBD’s Jhonny Delgado and Richard Ortega for an a la carte menu that blends traditional Italian cuisine with Peruvian influence.
From December 3 through 7, the restaurant also showcases contemporary sculptures by Peruvian artist Marcelo Wong. His rounded, emotive forms — including Cupid, Formula 1 and Man On The Stars — amplify the restaurant’s creative spirit. Reservations are exclusively on Resy.
CLAUDIE introduces a dual exhibition during Art Week, running December 1 through 7. In the Main Dining Room, guests encounter the expressive works of Anna Masters. In the Private Dining Room, the dreamlike photography of Frédéric Pinet reshapes the atmosphere.
Exclusive cocktail receptions welcome Riviera Dining Group’s MM Members and VIP guests, alongside a signature drink inspired by Masters’ art. The experience layers gastronomy with contemporary visual storytelling at 1101 Brickell Avenue.
Sofia continues its role as a Design District favorite by presenting quarterly-rotating works from Taglialatella Galleries. Pieces by Russell Young, Shelby & Sandy, Damien Hirst, Marco Grassi and Mr. Brainwash greet diners as they settle into handmade pastas, pristine seafood and signature truffle cacio e pepe.
The restaurant’s art dealer–style ambiance places cuisine and gallery-caliber art within the same frame, creating a refined pause within Art Week’s fast pace.
R House energizes Art Week with a series of performance-driven nights that merge chef-driven Latin-inspired cuisine with Wynwood’s nightlife edge.
On December 4, “Drink & Draw” introduces a playful life-drawing session led by visual artist Daniel Bracho. December 5 brings “Werk of Art,” a celebration of drag as expressive performance. December 6 and 7 close the week with Basel Babes Drag Brunch, adding runway moments, immersive performances and the restaurant’s signature brunch energy.
On December 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Sagamore Brunch returns with BitBasel’s sixth edition themed “Fingerprints of Humanity.” Over a thousand artists, collectors and cultural leaders gather for a morning shaped by art installations, live mural painting and culinary offerings.
Highlights include the unveiling of KEF!’s seven-foot Orb of Harmony sculpture and a keynote by NASA astronaut Nicole Stott. The South Florida Symphony Orchestra adds live music throughout the event, transforming the property into a cultural gathering ground.
On December 2 at 7:30 p.m., Ikigai presents a traditional Japanese ronqueo led by Chef Ignacio Carmona, showcasing the breakdown of a 300-pound bluefin tuna. Guests watch each cut in real time before sampling fresh tastings immediately after the ceremony.
Optional sake pairings enhance the evening, which is priced at $120 per person with extremely limited seating.
Smorgasburg transforms into a living archive of Wynwood’s cultural evolution from December 5 through 7. The activation introduces themed environments such as The Wynwood Garage curated by Mids, The Wynwood Classics and The History Tent.
More than 30 food vendors debut exclusive handheld dishes, while Little San Juan Corner honors the neighborhood’s Puerto Rican roots. The festival closes on December 7 with The Wynwood Awards, offering complimentary beer, wine and bites during the community-led ceremony.
On December 7 from 4 to 7 p.m., Bayshore Club hosts a sunset wine tasting featuring ten pours paired with passed bites and live music for $35 per guest. Artist Amelia Schofield showcases live painting influenced by her interior design background.
Guests also receive 10 percent off their dining bill, encouraging them to linger as Biscayne Bay shifts toward evening.
COYO Taco brings back its high-energy Art Week tradition with a parking lot party headlined by Major Lazer on December 4. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the celebration continues late into the night, offering tacos, quesadillas and margaritas across multiple bars.
General admission is free, with VIP table and bottle service packages available. A limited-edition jerk chicken taco inspired by Walshy Fire adds an Art Basel twist to the menu.
Rosemary’s leans into its Wynwood setting with a special Art Week collaboration featuring visual artist Nico. Her nature-inspired murals influence a limited-edition menu design, while the Basel Smash — a tequila cocktail with Patrón Silver, basil, limoncello and orange bitters — is available December 1 through 5, with part of the proceeds benefiting a local arts charity.
Housemade pastas, seasonal Italian dishes and open-air dining complete the experience.
Banana Daddy, debuting publicly ahead of its January 2026 launch, sets up at NADA Miami December 2 through 6 with the city’s first fully electric ice cream truck.
Guests can try banana and coconut-based sundaes including Campfire and Strawberries & Cream, along with cold brew, coconut iced coffee, brownies and scones. Each day offers extended hours, giving art fair attendees a sweet moment between exhibitions.
