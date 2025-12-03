Glow Revived at Miami Art Week 2025: A Monumental e.l.f. Cosmetics and NYLON Installation Transforms W South Beach

A

Jules: I’ve always been interested in dissolving boundaries between digital and physical, beauty and structure, personal and public space. Glow Revived: Flavor in Color, Light, and Touch lives at that intersection. The fashion influence is in the materiality: the finishes, the shape, the intentional rhythm of color. The tech influence comes through in the lighting systems and motion, the way each form glows from within. A reflection of how beauty, too, radiates from within.

The Lip Balm became a metaphor for visibility and connection, for the act of showing up and taking up space without apology. Translating that “inner light” into monumental, glowing forms felt natural because it allowed beauty to move from gesture to geography. A shift from something personal to something shared.

Emotionally, I wanted the work to command a pause. To be show-stopping in scale, awe-inducing in light, and still unmistakably human at its core. As people move through the installation, the environment responds. It’s playful, but it’s also about togetherness. We wanted visitors to see themselves glowing alongside others and to feel what it means to stand out, together.