Glow Revived at Miami Art Week 2025: A Monumental e.l.f. Cosmetics and NYLON Installation Transforms W South Beach
A New Glow on the Miami Art Week Landscape
Miami Art Week has a reputation for producing scene-stealing spectacles, yet this year’s most magnetic installation is rising at the W South Beach through a partnership between e.l.f. Cosmetics, NYLON, artists Jules Dudko-Kolodny and Shawn Kolodny, and experiential studio Kolossal Arts. “Glow Revived: Flavor in Color, Light, and Touch” reimagines the architecture of e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm as an expansive, glowing environment composed of monumental teardrop sculptures that shift with light, scale, and movement.
Guests arriving at the hotel’s entrance are greeted by ten illuminated teardrops, each soaring ten feet high and colored after the lip balm flavors Wild Cherry, Peach Ring, Strawberry Shortcake, Cotton Candy, and Yummy Gummy. Behind the property, the garden transforms into a labyrinth built from forty glowing sculptures ranging between four and ten feet tall. Daylight casts the forms as reflective beacons while evening brings a full radiance that turns the installation into an immersive landscape of color and luminosity.
The collaboration reflects the shared ambition of the teams involved: to craft an installation that merges creative experimentation with accessibility, inviting every visitor to participate rather than observe. Through scale, color, and interactivity, the project transforms a beauty essential into a cultural experience that mirrors the energy and individuality of Miami Art Week.
The Artists Expanding Miami’s Cultural Canvas
Jules Dudko-Kolodny, co-founder of Big Shiny Balls and Kolossal Arts, is a cultural strategist whose work bridges technology, fashion, and contemporary art. Her installations are designed to create visual impact while shaping large-scale cultural narratives.
Shawn Kolodny, a Miami-based sculptor, is known for immersive environments that play with mirrors, spheres, and reflective surfaces to explore self-perception. His projects have appeared across major art fairs and international brand collaborations.
Together with Kolossal Arts, the duo continues to redefine how experiential installations can activate public spaces during major cultural moments like Miami Art Week. To explore the intentions behind “Glow Revived,” we asked the artists to share the inspirations and processes that guided its creation. Their conversation with us begins below.
Our Interview with Jules Dudko-Kolodny and Shawn Kolodny
Caroline Dalal: “Glow Revived” turns a single lip balm into this larger-than-life, glowing landscape. What elements of the Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm first sparked your vision for these oversized, illuminated drops?
Jules Dudko-Kolodny: What immediately struck me about the Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm was its architecture. The way it holds light, reflects color, and transforms with touch. It’s such a small object, yet it carries this sculptural boldness. I wanted to take that intimacy and amplify it into something collective, to turn one gesture of self-expression into a shared, luminous experience. The Lip Balm became a metaphor for visibility and connection, for the act of showing up and taking up space without apology. Evolving that idea into something large-scale felt like an intuitive next step. Its beauty on its own terms, expanded into the environment on a massive scale.
Caroline: Your work often blends fashion, tech, and contemporary art. How did those influences come together in shaping the mood and emotional journey you wanted people to feel as they move through the installation?
Jules: I’ve always been interested in dissolving boundaries between digital and physical, beauty and structure, personal and public space. Glow Revived: Flavor in Color, Light, and Touch lives at that intersection. The fashion influence is in the materiality: the finishes, the shape, the intentional rhythm of color. The tech influence comes through in the lighting systems and motion, the way each form glows from within. A reflection of how beauty, too, radiates from within.
The Lip Balm became a metaphor for visibility and connection, for the act of showing up and taking up space without apology. Translating that “inner light” into monumental, glowing forms felt natural because it allowed beauty to move from gesture to geography. A shift from something personal to something shared.
Emotionally, I wanted the work to command a pause. To be show-stopping in scale, awe-inducing in light, and still unmistakably human at its core. As people move through the installation, the environment responds. It’s playful, but it’s also about togetherness. We wanted visitors to see themselves glowing alongside others and to feel what it means to stand out, together.
Caroline: Your installations frequently play with perception and identity through reflective, immersive forms. How did those ideas guide the way you approached building this maze of glossy teardrops for Miami Art Week?
Shawn Kolodny: Our work has always used reflection and scale to shift how people see themselves in a space, and the teardrop installation continues that idea but with an added layer of emotion. The glossy, oversized forms are symbols you instantly recognize, multiplied and arranged into a maze that people physically move through.
The experience is powered by presence and light. During the day, the surface reflections distort and reshape everyone who walks by. But at night, the entire installation comes alive. The teardrops begin to glow from within, pulsing lighter and darker, almost like they’re breathing. The color moves through the maze, bringing the forms to life and shifting the mood moment by moment.
For Miami Art Week, I wanted to create something that feels both monumental and intimate: a space where scale pulls you in, light guides you forward, and the reflections make you part of the artwork. Every turn in the maze reveals a new perspective and at night, a whole new personality.
Caroline: You’ve collaborated with so many major brands and cultural projects. What felt unique about working with e.l.f. Cosmetics and NYLON, and how did their bold, accessibility-driven mindset shape the scale of what you set out to create?
Shawn: Working with e.l.f. and NYLON felt different from the start because they both operate with this fearless, accessibility-first mindset. They’re not trying to make art feel exclusive, they’re trying to make bold ideas available to everyone. That gave me permission to go bigger, louder, and more playful than usual.
Instead of asking “Can we pull this off?” the conversation was always, “How much further can we push it?” That attitude shaped everything - the oversized makeup forms, the immersive scale, the idea that the sculptures should be touched, played with, photographed, shared. e.l.f. and NYLON both understand that culture spreads when people get to step inside the story, not just observe it. So we created something monumental, but also democratic.
Stepping Into the Glow
“Glow Revived” adds a striking new presence to Miami Art Week, offering an experience where beauty expands beyond product and becomes a shared environment. The glowing maze invites curiosity, reflection, and connection, encouraging visitors to see themselves within a landscape of color and scale. As Miami continues to evolve as a global hub for cultural innovation, installations like this one reinforce the power of creativity when accessibility, ambition, and artistry move in sync.
