Cj Hendry playfully holds a white juju plush in front of her facePhoto Courtesy of Phillips / Cj Hendry
Art and Culture

Cj Hendry Debuts “juju” in Hong Kong: A Playful New Era of Collectible Art

Phillips Hosts The Global Unveiling Of Hendry’s First-Ever Collectible Toy Series Inside A Surreal, Pink Supermarket–Inspired Installation
Hong Kong welcomed a striking new chapter of contemporary art on December 1, 2025, as internationally recognized artist Cj Hendry launched her first-ever collectible toy series, juju, in partnership with Phillips. The debut unfolded inside Phillips’ Asia Headquarters in the West Kowloon Cultural District, transforming the space into a whimsical, immersive environment that echoed Hendry’s talent for blurring the lines between fine art, consumer culture, and experiential design.

Pink juju
Brown and red juju
Green juju
Biege and purple juju
Yellow juju
Brown juju

A Supermarket Surrealism: Hendry’s Signature Immersion

Visitors stepped onto plush foam floors and into a monochromatic world of vivid pink, where towering juju sculptures and vinyl-coated walls set the tone for a multisensory encounter. Hendry reimagined the gallery as a surreal supermarket — a playful, exaggerated take on everyday retail environments — positioning juju at the intersection of pop culture influence and contemporary art.

At the heart of the installation stood the juju Edition Sculpture, a handcrafted limited-edition vinyl work presented in bespoke wooden boxes. Surrounding it were rows of collectible bag charms concealed in blind boxes and produced in twenty-four lively colorways. The sense of discovery echoed the thrill of toy culture, delivered with Hendry’s refined craftsmanship.

Attendees also had a preview of Hendry’s hyperrealistic drawing of juju and the opportunity to shop exclusive merchandise. Many connected directly with the artist, who shared personal insights into the character’s creation. With flower-shaped eyes and a soft, whimsical presence, juju embodies curiosity, kindness, and what Hendry describes as a touch of quiet magic.

Visitor wearing a backpack with a rainbow juju charm attached
A visitor browses the shelves with a rainbow juju charm clipped to her bagPhoto Courtesy of Phillips / Cj Hendry
A Continuing Relationship with Hong Kong’s Art Scene

This pop-up marks Hendry’s third major project in Hong Kong. Previous ventures include Complimentary Colors, a partnership with Christian Louboutin presented during Art Basel, and Summer Pool Party, a large-scale installation at IFC Mall. The juju launch further solidifies her relationship with the city and its global influence within the contemporary art world.

Hendry’s impact extends beyond aesthetics. With proceeds from the Upper House Christmas installation supporting Mother’s Choice, the launch reinforces her commitment to charity and purposeful creativity.

Large pink juju sculpture displayed inside a bright pink installation space
A large plush juju sculpture rests inside the pink, supermarket-style installationPhoto Courtesy of Phillips / Cj Hendry

Where to Experience juju in Hong Kong

The public can view the juju pop-up exhibition at Phillips’ Asia Headquarters through December 2, 2025. It offers a rare chance to immerse oneself in Hendry’s evolving artistic universe — and take home a piece of it.

Juju Pop-Up Exhibition

Location: Phillips Asia Headquarters, G/F, WKCDA Tower, West Kowloon Cultural District, No. 8 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Date & Time: 10am to 6pm, 29 November – 2 December 2025

Juju pop-up exhibition
Juju pop-up exhibitionPhoto Courtesy of Phillips / Cj Hendry

Upper House Hong Kong Christmas Tree

Location: Upper House, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Date: Now through 2 January 2026

Upper House Hong Kong Christmas Tree exhibition
Upper House Hong Kong Christmas Tree exhibitionPhoto Courtesy of Phillips / Cj Hendry

A Playful Future for Contemporary Collectibles

With juju, Cj Hendry introduces a character ready to live across mediums, markets, and imaginations. The Hong Kong debut signals an exciting evolution for her practice — one that invites audiences to step inside her artistry, embrace the unexpected, and rediscover the joy of collecting.

Colorful juju plush toys arranged together in multiple vibrant colorways
A colorful array of juju plush collectibles showcases the debut toy seriesPhoto Courtesy of Phillips / Cj Hendry
