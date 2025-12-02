Cj Hendry Debuts “juju” in Hong Kong: A Playful New Era of Collectible Art
Hong Kong welcomed a striking new chapter of contemporary art on December 1, 2025, as internationally recognized artist Cj Hendry launched her first-ever collectible toy series, juju, in partnership with Phillips. The debut unfolded inside Phillips’ Asia Headquarters in the West Kowloon Cultural District, transforming the space into a whimsical, immersive environment that echoed Hendry’s talent for blurring the lines between fine art, consumer culture, and experiential design.
A Supermarket Surrealism: Hendry’s Signature Immersion
Visitors stepped onto plush foam floors and into a monochromatic world of vivid pink, where towering juju sculptures and vinyl-coated walls set the tone for a multisensory encounter. Hendry reimagined the gallery as a surreal supermarket — a playful, exaggerated take on everyday retail environments — positioning juju at the intersection of pop culture influence and contemporary art.
At the heart of the installation stood the juju Edition Sculpture, a handcrafted limited-edition vinyl work presented in bespoke wooden boxes. Surrounding it were rows of collectible bag charms concealed in blind boxes and produced in twenty-four lively colorways. The sense of discovery echoed the thrill of toy culture, delivered with Hendry’s refined craftsmanship.
Attendees also had a preview of Hendry’s hyperrealistic drawing of juju and the opportunity to shop exclusive merchandise. Many connected directly with the artist, who shared personal insights into the character’s creation. With flower-shaped eyes and a soft, whimsical presence, juju embodies curiosity, kindness, and what Hendry describes as a touch of quiet magic.
A Continuing Relationship with Hong Kong’s Art Scene
This pop-up marks Hendry’s third major project in Hong Kong. Previous ventures include Complimentary Colors, a partnership with Christian Louboutin presented during Art Basel, and Summer Pool Party, a large-scale installation at IFC Mall. The juju launch further solidifies her relationship with the city and its global influence within the contemporary art world.
Hendry’s impact extends beyond aesthetics. With proceeds from the Upper House Christmas installation supporting Mother’s Choice, the launch reinforces her commitment to charity and purposeful creativity.
Where to Experience juju in Hong Kong
The public can view the juju pop-up exhibition at Phillips’ Asia Headquarters through December 2, 2025. It offers a rare chance to immerse oneself in Hendry’s evolving artistic universe — and take home a piece of it.
Juju Pop-Up Exhibition
Location: Phillips Asia Headquarters, G/F, WKCDA Tower, West Kowloon Cultural District, No. 8 Austin Road West, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Date & Time: 10am to 6pm, 29 November – 2 December 2025
Upper House Hong Kong Christmas Tree
Location: Upper House, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
Date: Now through 2 January 2026
A Playful Future for Contemporary Collectibles
With juju, Cj Hendry introduces a character ready to live across mediums, markets, and imaginations. The Hong Kong debut signals an exciting evolution for her practice — one that invites audiences to step inside her artistry, embrace the unexpected, and rediscover the joy of collecting.
