NYLON Ignites Miami Art Week with Star-Powered Celebrations on Sea, Sand, and Sculptural Fantasy

Miami Art Week opened with a pulse, and NYLON was at the center of it. On December 3, the media brand launched into its first slate of high-profile events with a trio of celebrations that captured the fashion-forward, art-driven spirit of the week. Each gathering unfolded as its own universe, a yacht party shimmering against Biscayne Bay, an after-hours performance that stretched the night into the early morning, and a sculptural prelude created in partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics.