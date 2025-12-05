NYLON Ignites Miami Art Week with Star-Powered Celebrations on Sea, Sand, and Sculptural Fantasy
NYLON Sets the Tempo for Miami Art Week
Miami Art Week opened with a pulse, and NYLON was at the center of it. On December 3, the media brand launched into its first slate of high-profile events with a trio of celebrations that captured the fashion-forward, art-driven spirit of the week. Each gathering unfolded as its own universe, a yacht party shimmering against Biscayne Bay, an after-hours performance that stretched the night into the early morning, and a sculptural prelude created in partnership with e.l.f. Cosmetics.
With NYLON Members, tastemakers, and cultural insiders circulating between venues, the night showcased exactly why NYLON continues to shape the intersection of entertainment, style, and creative influence.
A Yacht Party That Framed the Night
The evening began aboard the 180-foot Gene Machine yacht at Island Gardens, where NYLON Membership and GARAGE co-hosted an exclusive kickoff. The scene felt unmistakably Miami. Waterfront views, a deck filled with fashion-conscious guests, and the kind of atmosphere that blurs the line between party and cultural moment.
NYLON Members joined alongside Hallie Batchelder, Dale Moss, Kelley Flanagan, Xandra Pohl, and others, creating a dynamic mix of personalities that set a lively tone for the week ahead. The yacht became both stage and sanctuary, a place where early Art Week energy mingled with the brand’s signature approach to style and community.
After-Hours Takes Shape at The Shelborne
As the yacht celebration wound down, NYLON shifted the party inland, teaming up with Capital One for an invite-only after-hours takeover at The Shelborne by Proper. The event featured a performance by PAWSA, whose set fueled a room filled with notable names including Justine Skye, SOFI TUKKER, Kendall Washington, Jenn Tran, Jesse Solomon, West Wilson, and Tinx.
Where the waterfront gathering emphasized elegance and ease, this chapter amplified the tempo. The Shelborne became a nocturnal hub where music, nightlife, and Art Week energy collided.
A Sculptural Prelude at W South Beach
Before tonight’s highly anticipated NYLON House Presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, guests were invited to the W South Beach to pick up wristbands, a practical moment that doubled as a preview of the artistic centerpiece shaping the upcoming event.
Against the hotel’s backdrop, local artists Jules Dudko Kolodny and Shawn Kolodny unveiled their new sculptural installation conceived alongside NYLON and e.l.f. Cosmetics. Oversized glowing forms created a surreal, dreamlike environment that photographed beautifully, drawing VIPs like Ally Shapiro to step into the tableau.
The installation reflects concepts explored in Glow Revived: Flavor in Color, Light, and Touch, where Kolodny and Dudko-Kolodny reinterpret e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm as a field of monumental drops. Rendered in glossy, saturated PVC, the fifty sculptural forms respond to touch with gentle sway and illumination, turning a beauty product into an immersive landscape. The artists challenge traditional boundaries between cosmetics, design, and architecture, positioning beauty as a spatial and emotional encounter.
NYLON Membership: Shaping the New Cultural VIP
A core driver of the night’s energy was NYLON Membership, a program designed for what the brand calls today’s “scene-shapers.” With thousands of applicants already, the membership provides access to NYLON-hosted events, brand partnerships, and VIP entry to signature gatherings at moments like Coachella Valley and Miami Art Week.
Membership perks stretch throughout the year, offering first access to high-demand reservations, concerts, and cultural experiences, plus millions of dollars in products from NYLON’s expanding roster of partners. It’s a model that merges entertainment and community with the convenience of VIP-level access.
About e.l.f. Cosmetics
e.l.f. Beauty operates with a mission rooted in possibility, shaping culture through accessibility, creativity, and inclusivity. The flagship brand, e.l.f. Cosmetics, delivers premium, vegan, cruelty-free products at accessible prices and holds Fair Trade Certified facilities among its production partners. With certifications from both Leaping Bunny and PETA, the company’s commitment to ethical beauty makes its collaboration with NYLON a natural fit during Art Week.
Closing Thoughts
NYLON’s opening night unfolded as a layered celebration across sea, skyline, and sculptural installation. The brand’s ability to bridge music, style, art, and community set a confident tone for the days ahead. With NYLON House on the horizon and e.l.f. Cosmetics’ immersive work infusing the week with color and sensory discovery, Miami Art Week 2025 is already shaping up to be one of NYLON’s most defining chapters yet.
