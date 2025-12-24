Rosalyn Rourke, MSW: A Testimonial to A Different Kind of Grief
The author first wrote in fable form so the story could transcend any single problem, since all suffering is based on our feelings and thoughts that we continuously, unwittingly repeat. Later, it became clear she needed to write a memoir to tell the truth that she was all three characters in the fable: the critical mother, the hurt child, and the wisdom character.
Introduction
Rourke spent more than thirty years as a psychotherapist specializing in eating disorders and trauma healing. She also secretly lived with a binge eating disorder, cycling between overeating and restrictive eating. Eventually she found solutions to the eating and judgmental thinking that plagued three + generations: Rosalyn, her daughter Melissa and Melissa’s grandmother.
About the Book: “When Wisdom Arrives”
In her debut book, When Wisdom Arrives: From Imagined Unworthiness to Freedom, Rosalyn had two goals. One was to share her unlikely resolution to the grief following her beloved daughter’s unexpected death. The other was to tell a story about a child’s struggle with looping thoughts and feelings. She chose a child because readers often see themselves through a child’s eyes.
Rosalyn introduces a Wisdom character to offer what everyone in pain longs for: understanding and a way out of looping thoughts and feelings. In the fable, the Wisdom character teaches Gem, an eleven-year-old girl, about the nature of thoughts and feelings. Through Gem’s struggle to learn, readers see how to interrupt their own worries by noticing when a thought is hurtful and choosing not to add on to it.
Through searing grief, Rosalyn realized her pain did not honor Melissa. She used the same simple practices from the fable to step into a new life after Melissa’s death. As Rosalyn shifted from fighting Melissa’s death, relief and joy grew, and she found herself stepping into a new life as an author, speaker, and YouTube podcast host.
Favorite quote from the book:
“If thoughts and feelings were Truth, they would be called Facts.”
Q&A with Rosalyn Rourke
Tell us more about the illustrations in When Wisdom Arrives—they tell the story so beautifully.
Adam Campbell, the illustrator, and I talked through the deeper meaning behind every image. We worked on each one until it conveyed what I most wanted readers to feel and understand. For example, the illustration on page thirty-five shows Gem at different ages, with different abilities—but always Gem. When she saw that she was still herself at every age, she got excited to realize she was more than her thoughts, feelings, or behavior in any one moment.
As adults, we need that same understanding, so we’re not limited by who we once were or by what was happening at any particular time in our lives.
Since the book came out, readers have been fascinated by one question: You seem to be living a big life and not suffering—how can that be, when losing a child is said to be the worst pain imaginable?
Of course, I would give anything to have Melissa back. But that’s exactly the kind of place I don’t let my mind go—otherwise, I’d stay stuck in grief. I let all the feelings rip for months; after all, wasn’t I entitled?
In the book, I describe a moment when I was physically shaken, yet no one was there. I awoke to an inner voice that said, “You’re okay.” My first response was, How can I be okay when Melissa is dead? Then came silence—and with it, a deep understanding: How does my suffering help Melissa or give her death meaning?
What arose was a desire to live and speak for my second-born daughter, dear Melissa. This is the book she would have loved to read—our rough mother–daughter journey that ended in a love fest.
In When Wisdom Arrives, you describe visiting Lorna Byrne in Ireland, often called the “greatest living Irish mystic.” Do you feel her presence or teachings influenced your unique path through grief and into freedom?
Lorna’s effect on my husband and me was to stop judging Melissa’s weight. If a thought occurred to me, I stopped following it up with more judgments, and we stopped conversations that included worry about Melissa’s weight. Melissa felt the judgment and worry lift, and it opened up our relationship.
I wanted to stop for years and couldn’t—and then suddenly, the motivation to stop was there. Melissa was deeply affected by Lorna and began having her own mystical experiences, which made her feel extraordinarily loved in this world.
I do believe that had our relationship not resolved, my grief would have become more complex because of unfinished business between us. Before Melissa died, she said, “I won the lottery when I got you for my mom.” I promise you, years earlier, that would not be what she felt!
You mentioned that a reader favorite was the Q&A at the end of the book. What was that about?
The Q&A explores why and how we can experience more peace and freedom by recognizing when our thoughts are hurtful. When we bring awareness to the pain in a particular thought, we begin what I call the “Stop” process—not adding on. In the book, I don’t name it a program, but research shows that thoughts not reinforced by repetition fade as quickly as they appear.
Many of us think we should never have a negative or hurtful thought, but it’s not the thought itself that harms us—it’s holding that thought as truth and repeating it. That repetition leads to worry, obsession, and painful self-images in both children and adults. The Q&A also answers questions like, Don’t we need to practice? Shouldn’t we reframe the negative into the positive? Readers tell me they love the honest, surprising answers in the Q&A back section of the book.
We saw you are a two time Best Selling Author: what is your second book?
Actually I was asked to write a chapter in the best selling book, Become Empowered: Echoes of Grace and Strength by Sabine Kvenberg with 12 contributing authors. My chapter is called: Quantum Belonging: Embracing Life Beyond Limitations
I can see how the subject of belonging connects to your idea of shame as “imagined unworthiness.” Can you explain why that fit feels so natural?
We imagine that other people have the power to make us feel like we belong. Yes, they can keep us out of clubs and certain places, but without inner belonging, we won’t feel true acceptance—even when we gain admission. Imagined unworthiness creates imagined barriers to belonging. Does that make sense to you?
In my chapter in Kvenberg’s book, I share examples that point to a simple truth: belonging begins when we know our worthiness isn’t up for debate. Looking at our past behavior, thoughts, and feelings, could all of us uplevel? Of course. But when worthiness is not debatable, life becomes easier—and it’s surprising how many places we suddenly belong.
What’s next for you these days?
These days, I’m focused on shifting our collective view of aging and death. I began writing a TEDx talk titled “Dead Wrong About Death,” but I found the TEDx format too restrictive. Moving to YouTube has allowed me to join a broader conversation about living fuller, more satisfying lives by acknowledging death as the completion of life—rather than trying to defy or ignore its impermanence. Along the way, I discovered that before we can embrace death differently, many of us need to see old age in new ways.
At seventy-eight, and as a mother whose daughter died young, I’m in a unique position to open this dialogue. My daughter’s death revealed possibilities for connection and belonging in life that I had never imagined. And because my inner sense of belonging and worthiness is no longer up for debate, life feels more adventurous than ever.
About the Author
Rosalyn Rourke, MSW, brings honesty and compassion to the subjects most of us find hard to talk about—unworthiness, aging, death, body obsession, and grief. A psychotherapist for more than thirty years, her life was changed by the death of her daughter. Rosalyn came to understand that no matter what the subject of our suffering is, it’s the repeating, looping, hurtful thoughts—running without awareness—that create ongoing pain. It is encouraging to know that while we cannot control what life brings, we can bring awareness to whether we perpetuate suffering or not.
Her bestselling debut book, When Wisdom Arrives: From Imagined Unworthiness to Freedom, shares how she and her daughter turned their bumpy relationship into an intimate, exquisite connection by using the process taught in its pages. Told through memoir, fable, and Q&A, the book invites readers to notice the way they process their own struggles.
Rosalyn is also the creator and host of Living & Dying with Empowerment, a weekly conversation series exploring the freedom lessons hidden in everyday life.
Two Reflections on When Wisdom Arrives
Tal Gur: Life Coach and Author of three books:
The Art of Fully Living: 1 Man. 10 Years. 100 Life Goals Around the World (ELEVATE),
SMARTER Goals: A Better & Smarter Approach To Setting & Achieving Goals (ELEVATE),
The Turtle Laughs at Me
Gur says: “In just under a hundred pages, When Wisdom Arrives offers a rare blend of story, teaching, and personal revelation that lingers long after reading. With a graceful fable interwoven with clinical insight, Rosalyn Rourke moves us beyond the superficial fixes of self-help and into the deeper territory of presence and truth. The book challenges us to recognise that the tyranny of shame we carry is not who we are—and then guides us gently towards what is.”
Elevatesociety.com/best-books
Larisa Whipple, MSW Seattle, Wa:
Psychotherapist in private practice
“A simple, rich and beautiful book that offers ancient strategies to end all grief and despair. When Wisdom Arrives does more than invite healing—it shows us how to remember the freedom that has always resided within. Rosalyn Rourke’s blend of lived experience, therapeutic wisdom and spiritual clarity makes this a rare companion for those ready to step off the treadmill of 'fixing' and into the spaciousness of being.”
