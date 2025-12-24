Rosalyn Rourke, MSW: A Testimonial to A Different Kind of Grief

A

Adam Campbell, the illustrator, and I talked through the deeper meaning behind every image. We worked on each one until it conveyed what I most wanted readers to feel and understand. For example, the illustration on page thirty-five shows Gem at different ages, with different abilities—but always Gem. When she saw that she was still herself at every age, she got excited to realize she was more than her thoughts, feelings, or behavior in any one moment.

As adults, we need that same understanding, so we’re not limited by who we once were or by what was happening at any particular time in our lives.