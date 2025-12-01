Scanlan Theodore Redefines Everyday Luxury for the Modern Woman

In a city that sets the global rhythm of fashion, few brands have mastered the art of elevating everyday dressing quite like Scanlan Theodore. Under the visionary leadership of Co-CEO Melinda Robertson, the Australian luxury label has cultivated a signature aesthetic rooted in sophisticated simplicity—designing for the modern woman who moves fluidly between work, creativity, and life in motion. With six boutiques across the U.S. and a growing clientele who shop intentionally and return season after season, the brand has become a quiet force in the wardrobe of the stylish, self-possessed New York woman. In this exclusive conversation, Robertson shares how architecture, design, and a distinctly Australian spirit shape every element of the brand—creating not just clothing, but an elevated lifestyle experience.