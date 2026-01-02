Cafeina Rewrites Wynwood’s Event Playbook With Culture, Design, and Intentional Hospitality

Miami’s Wynwood continues to evolve as one of the city’s most influential cultural neighborhoods, where art, nightlife, and design intersect. At the center of that evolution is Cafeina, a long-standing local favorite that has entered a new chapter under the leadership of founder Ivette Naranjo. Thoughtfully reimagined, Cafeina now stands as a premier event destination that balances its historic roots with a refined, modern sensibility.