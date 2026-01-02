Cafeina Rewrites Wynwood’s Event Playbook With Culture, Design, and Intentional Hospitality
Miami’s Wynwood continues to evolve as one of the city’s most influential cultural neighborhoods, where art, nightlife, and design intersect. At the center of that evolution is Cafeina, a long-standing local favorite that has entered a new chapter under the leadership of founder Ivette Naranjo. Thoughtfully reimagined, Cafeina now stands as a premier event destination that balances its historic roots with a refined, modern sensibility.
Alongside its sister property, Selvatico, Cafeina offers a collection of indoor and outdoor spaces designed for private celebrations, corporate gatherings, and luxury brand activations. Together, the venues reflect a vision that places experience at the forefront, with environments that feel curated rather than crowded, and elevated without losing their creative edge.
A Female-Led Vision Shaping Miami Hospitality
Naranjo’s approach underscores the growing influence of independent, female-led businesses within Miami’s hospitality landscape. Her work at Cafeina and Selvatico emphasizes intention at every level, from spatial design to programming and cocktail culture. Rather than chasing trends, the venues prioritize atmosphere and storytelling, creating spaces that feel alive while remaining rooted in Wynwood’s artistic identity.
This philosophy is evident in how culture, gastronomy, and immersive design are woven together. Cafeina preserves the neighborhood’s creative spirit while setting a new benchmark for modern event hospitality, proving that independence and sophistication can coexist seamlessly.
Inside Cafeina’s Reimagined Spaces
Spanning more than 4,500 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space, Cafeina is designed with versatility in mind. At its core is a striking communal bar wrapped in rich fern green tones, surrounded by plush lounge seating that encourages conversation and connection. The layout flows naturally, allowing the space to adapt easily to different event formats.
Outdoors, a 2,500 square foot garden extends the experience, offering an adaptable setting for intimate soirées, cocktail receptions, or large-scale gatherings. Above it all, a 560 square foot loft mezzanine overlooks both sides of the venue. This elevated vantage point can transform into a performance stage, a VIP retreat, or a sleek conference suite capable of accommodating up to 50 guests, adding another layer of flexibility to the space.
A Destination Built for Experiential Luxury
Cafeina’s renewed focus on versatility and creativity positions it as a destination for experiential luxury in Wynwood. From immersive brand takeovers to bespoke private events, the venue supports moments that feel thoughtfully crafted rather than formulaic. Paired with Selvatico, it offers hosts the ability to design experiences that move fluidly between settings, creating depth and dimension within a single event.
As Wynwood continues to attract global attention, Cafeina stands as a testament to what intentional hospitality can achieve. Through design-driven spaces and a clear creative vision, Ivette Naranjo has transformed an iconic venue into a modern gathering place where culture, community, and elevated nightlife converge in a way that feels distinctly Miami.
