Inside Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills’ Crown Jewel: Lisa Koch’s Penthouse Redefines Condominium Living
A New Benchmark for Beverly Hills Penthouse Living
Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills has unveiled its most anticipated offering to date: a full-floor penthouse that brings together rare scale, discretion, and design pedigree at the very top of the market. Designed by Lisa Koch, this four-bedroom, four-bath residence marks the designer’s first-ever condominium model and stands as a defining moment for luxury condo living in Los Angeles.
With only 17 residences in the entire development, opportunities at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills are inherently scarce. This penthouse elevates that rarity further, pairing privacy with the service and security of a Rosewood-branded property.
Lisa Koch’s First Condominium Statement
Lisa Koch is widely recognized for shaping some of the most iconic hospitality and members-only spaces in the country, including San Vicente Bungalows in Santa Monica and West Hollywood, Sunset Tower in West Hollywood, and the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. Her approach is rooted in atmosphere and experience, and that sensibility carries through every corner of this penthouse.
While the building’s architecture and interiors were designed by Thomas Juul-Hansen, this specific residence reflects Koch’s vision, bringing a residential intimacy to a grand-scale home without sacrificing drama or detail.
A Private Residence with Estate-Level Scale
Penthouse F spans approximately 8,400 square feet in total, with 6,018 square feet of interior space and 2,450 square feet dedicated to private outdoor living. Located on the fourth floor with an additional rooftop level, the residence unfolds more like a private estate than a traditional condominium.
Key features include a private pool, a custom skylit floating staircase, and a double-sided gas fireplace carved from custom stone. A private garage and elevator entrance offer direct access to the home, reinforcing the level of privacy expected at this price point.
Suites Designed for Daily Living and Entertaining
The primary suite is designed as a retreat within the residence. It features two walk-in closets, a windowed dressing room, and oversized six-fixture bathrooms complete with a steam shower. A morning kitchen adds a layer of convenience, allowing the space to function independently from the rest of the home.
In addition, the penthouse includes a junior primary suite with its own walk-in closet and a four-fixture ensuite bathroom, offering flexibility for guests or multigenerational living. In total, the residence includes four full bathrooms and two powder rooms.
Indoor and Outdoor Living Without Compromise
The family room and kitchen open directly to a generous terrace through tall sliding glass doors, creating an easy flow between indoor and outdoor spaces. This connection continues upstairs, where a private rooftop terrace serves as the home’s centerpiece.
The rooftop is equipped with an outdoor kitchen, pool deck, and spa, alongside a rooftop interior California room that includes a wet bar and powder room. It is a setting designed for entertaining on a grand scale while still feeling distinctly residential.
Rosewood Living with Unmatched Service
According to Compass, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills is the only Los Angeles condominium development in the last ten years to have sold more than 50 percent of its residences in presales, with over $110 million already sold. The service model sets it apart. A dedicated staff of 24 supports just 17 residences, giving homeowners access to assistance ranging from dining and spa reservations to securing VIP access to special events.
Privacy is equally prioritized, with a private porte-cochere and parking that provides direct access to residents’ homes.
Listing Details
Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, Penthouse F
$37.5 million
Sally Forster Jones of Forster Jones International & Associates at Compass, and Tomer Fridman of The Fridman Group at Christie’s International Real Estate
Architecture and interiors by Thomas Juul-Hansen, with this residence designed by Lisa Koch
Four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, plus two powder rooms
Final Thoughts
In a city where ultra-luxury residences often blur together, this penthouse at Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills distinguishes itself through scale, discretion, and thoughtful design. Lisa Koch’s first condominium project delivers a home that feels both personal and expansive, supported by one of the most service-forward residential offerings in Los Angeles.
For buyers seeking a Beverly Hills address that combines architectural pedigree, outdoor living, and hotel-level attention, Penthouse F stands as a rare opportunity to own a true flagship residence.
