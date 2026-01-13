Large mirrored head sculpture by Oscar Esteban Martinez installed on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach
Oscar Esteban Martinez’s mirrored head sculpture brings contemporary public art to Lincoln RoadPhoto Credit: Leo Diaz, Courtesy of Lincoln Road’s Monthly Art Walk
Art and Culture

Lincoln Road’s January Art Walk Sets a Thoughtful Tone for 2026

An Evening of Galleries, Public Art, and Creative Encounters Unfolds Across Miami Beach on January 15
3 min read

There is something fitting about beginning the year with a walk shaped by art. On Thursday, January 15, Lincoln Road’s Monthly Art Walk returns, inviting Miami Beach to slow its pace and engage with creativity in a way that feels both communal and considered. Over the course of two hours, the district becomes a shared canvas, where galleries, pop-up programming, and public installations align along one of the city’s most storied pedestrian corridors.

Pink inflatable sculpture by Philippe Katerine overlooking Lincoln Road during Miami Beach Art Walk
Philippe Katerine’s Mr. Pink Takes Flight peers over Lincoln Road during the January Art WalkPhoto Courtesy of Lincoln Road’s Monthly Art Walk

Running from 6 to 8 p.m., the Art Walk stretches across eight blocks, tracing Lincoln Road from 6th Street to 17th Street. Participating galleries extend their hours, while hands-on activations and large-scale works create a continuous rhythm along the route. Postcard maps and on-site signage guide visitors, though the evening encourages wandering just as much as direction.

Bronze animal sculptures by Gillie and Marc installed along Lincoln Road in Miami Beach
Gillie and Marc’s bronze wildlife sculptures anchor a public art moment on Lincoln RoadPhoto Credit: Leo Diaz, Courtesy of Lincoln Road’s Monthly Art Walk

Galleries Open After Hours

A curated selection of Lincoln Road galleries anchors the evening, each offering a different perspective on contemporary art. Miami Beach Visual Arts Gallery, Avant Gallery, Galleria Ca’ d’Oro, Romero Britto, KUSH Fine Art, LIK Gallery, and IRIS Galerie remain open throughout the Art Walk, transforming the boulevard into a sequence of intimate viewing spaces rather than a single destination.

Among the evening’s highlights, LUMAS Gallery introduces a tactile, community-driven experience in partnership with Veritable Miami. The pop-up invites guests to take part in a zine-making activity, crafting mini flip-book magazines inspired by LUMAS’s photography collection. Complimentary prosecco and collectible prints add to the atmosphere, offering visitors a small keepsake tied to the night’s creative spirit.

Man standing in front of white butterfly wing sculpture by Rubem Robierb on Lincoln Road
Rubem Robierb’s butterfly wing sculpture on display during the Lincoln Road Art WalkPhoto Credit: Richard Alvarez, Courtesy of Lincoln Road’s Monthly Art Walk
Public Art as an Open Invitation

Beyond the gallery walls, Lincoln Road’s public art program plays a central role in shaping the Art Walk’s identity. Large-scale installations turn the district into an open-air gallery, encouraging interaction and reflection as visitors move through the space.

Towering inflatables from Philippe Katerine titled “Mr. Pink Takes Flight” introduce a playful vertical presence, while Oscar Esteban Martinez’s mirrored sculpture “La Herencia Viva” reflects both the surrounding architecture and the people passing by. Interactive works such as “Dream Machine” and “Empower Flower” by Rubem Robierb invite participation, blurring the line between observer and contributor. Additional installations include Ignacio Gana’s “Chocolate Girl” and Gillie and Marc’s bronze wildlife sculptures, which add a sculptural counterpoint to the temporary pieces.

An Evening Designed for Exploration

What sets Lincoln Road’s Art Walk apart is its emphasis on movement and discovery. The eight-block layout encourages a measured pace, allowing visitors to linger with a single piece or drift between galleries without urgency. It is an experience that values process over spectacle, reinforcing Lincoln Road’s role as a place where art lives in public view rather than behind closed doors.

As January’s Art Walk unfolds, it signals how creativity will continue to shape Lincoln Road throughout 2026. Not as a one-night event, but as an ongoing dialogue between artists, galleries, and the city itself.
Large mirrored head sculpture by Oscar Esteban Martinez installed on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach
