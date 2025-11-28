Lincoln Road Announces Dynamic New Public Art Installations for Art Week Miami Beach 2025
MIAMI BEACH, FL (November 25, 2025) – Lincoln Road, Miami Beach’s iconic open-air pedestrian promenade, cultural hub, public art park and sculpture garden, will once again come alive for Art Week Miami Beach 2025 with a strong lineup of free public art with 14 installations. Headlining the program are: French artist Philippe Katerine’s monumental “Mr. Pink Takes Flight” inflatables, Rubem Robierb’s “Dream Machine” and “Empower Flower”, Oscar Esteban Martinez’s “La Herencia Viva”—the winning sculpture from Lincoln Road’s inaugural Call to Artists—and expanded works by internationally celebrated duo Gillie and Marc.
At the forefront of Lincoln Road’s Art Week 2025 installations is “Mr. Pink Takes Flight” (“Monsieur Rose s'envole”), a series of six cartoon-like bubblegum-pink pieces (five inflatables perched on buildings, one sculpture at street level) towering between 12 and 20 feet tall. The works appear across the district in playful moments of surprise, including 420 Lincoln Road and the 600 Block (Mr. Pink Peeking), 533 Lincoln Road (Mr. Pink Flying), 1120 Lincoln Road (Mr. Pink Waving) and 749 Lincoln Road (Mr. Pink Sitting). Katerine, who lives in Paris, is a celebrated singer-songwriter, actor and visual artist who consistently blends humor with reflection on everyday life, challenging audiences to see the world through fresh and unexpected perspectives. The artworks embody Katerine's philosophy of Mignonisme ("Cuteism"), a movement celebrating the aesthetics of cuteness. They were produced by EXMURO, a public art organization based in Quebec City, Canada and rentingART, an art agency based in Paris, France. The installations will be on view from November 2025 through April 2026.
“Mr. Pink was created to bring humor, tenderness and joy into everyday life,” said Katerine. “He embodies my vision of Mignonisme, which celebrates the power of cuteness to transform ordinary spaces into places of wonder. Seeing him arrive on Lincoln Road during Art Week Miami Beach is especially meaningful: The street is not only a cultural landmark but also a true open-air gallery where art and daily life meet. It feels like the perfect home for Mr. Pink, who was born to surprise, delight and spark moments of playfulness. My hope is that he adds another layer to this dialogue—turning rooftops and sidewalks into spaces of poetry, color and imagination.”
Adding to the lineup is “La Herencia Viva” (“The Living Heritage”) by Miami-based Colombian artist Oscar Esteban Martinez, the winner of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District’s (LRBID) first-ever Call to Artists. Selected from over 75 international submissions, the installation features a fragmented human face crafted from puzzle-like segments and mirrored panels, exploring themes of identity, coexistence and belonging. Located at 533 Lincoln Road, the work invites visitors to see themselves reflected within it and contemplate the connections that unite communities. The piece will remain on view through June 2026.
Lincoln Road will also be showcasing two sculptures by internationally recognized visual artist Rubem Robierb, who has previously presented works along the promenade and had his design chosen as Miami’s Official Host City Poster for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Located on the 800 Block, “Dream Machine” represents the materialization of human wishes and the timeless longing to see dreams fulfilled, with its wings symbolizing resilience and hope while inviting visitors to stand between them, close their eyes and imagine a place where dreams come true. “Empower Flower”, inspired by the White Lotus, extends Robierb’s exploration of universal symbols of transformation and strength, translating the emblem of rebirth and feminine power into a contemporary icon through sweeping and fluid lines. Known for creating interactive works that invite personal reflection and participation, Robierb has exhibited widely with public sculptures in New York, Miami and beyond, further underscoring his ability to capture the spirit of resilience and cultural identity through art.
Further enriching the Art Week Miami Beach program is Lincoln Road’s partnership with Gillie and Marc, internationally acclaimed artists described by The New York Times as “the most successful and prolific creators of public art in New York’s history.” Their works on display include “The Wild Couch Party,” a 40-foot-long bronze sculpture featuring 12 endangered animals gathered alongside the duo’s signature characters Dogman and Rabbitwoman, as well as “Watch Out for Paparazzi Dog” and “Watch Out for Paparazzi Rabbit.” These new installations, located on the 400 Block until July 2026, join the artists’ earlier pieces already on view along the promenade, “The Giraffe and Chimpanzee Were on a Wild Ride to a Safer Place with Rabbitwoman and Dogman” and “The White Rhino Bench of Friendship,” continuing their mission to raise awareness for wildlife conservation through accessible public art.
“Lincoln Road has long been a destination where culture, commerce and creativity intersect,” said Lyle Stern, president of the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District. “Our commitment to public art is at the heart of that vision. From supporting world-renowned artists like Philippe Katerine and Gillie and Marc, to launching our inaugural Call to Artists program, the BID works to make Lincoln Road a public art park and sculpture garden where everyone can experience innovative, thought-provoking installations. Art Week Miami Beach is the perfect opportunity to showcase how public art transforms the promenade, encourages conversation and connects our community and visitors through shared experiences.”
From gallery experiences to interactive activations along the promenade, Lincoln Road offers a full spectrum of artistic engagement. Beyond large-scale installations, it features more than nine boutique art galleries with rotating art, showcasing everything from photography and contemporary paintings to sculptures and mixed-media works. Visitors can discover pieces by emerging local talent as well as established international artists, attracting over 10 million people annually and reinforcing Lincoln Road as a year-round cultural destination. Visitors can explore exhibits across the district, including special programming during the Lincoln Road Art Walk, held every third Thursday of the month. In addition to visual art, Lincoln Road is also a hub for the performing arts, including the New World Center, home of the New World Symphony, and the Colony Theatre, home to Miami New Drama.
To stay updated on Lincoln Road’s Art Week Miami Beach activations and upcoming public art installations, visit lincolnroad.com or follow on Instagram @lincolnrd.
