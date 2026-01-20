Portraits for a Cause: Inside the Purpose-Driven World of Portrait Artist Nicole Troup

A

When I first completed my Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in Illustration, my initial intention was to use my skills to break into the film industry as an illustrator or possibly illustrate books for a publishing company. Soon after I graduated, I began receiving requests to paint or draw people’s loved ones and pets, or to capture respected officials from companies.

As I began taking this unexpected direction, I did not anticipate the level of fulfillment I would find in capturing people.

It captures a moment in time that is irreplaceable, not only rendering the subject’s likeness, but portraying something about their personality and essence.

Once the portrait is revealed for the first time, there is often an emotional response that creates a deep sense of satisfaction for me, knowing I captured the subject in a way that touches those who know or knew them best.