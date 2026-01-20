Portraits for a Cause: Inside the Purpose-Driven World of Portrait Artist Nicole Troup
Portraits for a Cause Brings Purpose to Contemporary Portraiture
In a quiet studio in Pennsylvania, where light, patience, and presence matter as much as paint, portrait artist Nicole Troup has built a body of work rooted in something deeper than likeness alone. Her portraits ask viewers to slow down, to look closely, and to consider the stories carried by the people she paints.
Over the course of her career, Troup has become known for traditional portraiture that feels deeply personal and quietly powerful. Working in oils, charcoal, and gilding, she captures not only the physical presence of her subjects, but something harder to define, a sense of character, memory, and lived experience. For Troup, portraiture is not simply an artistic practice. It is a way of honoring people, preserving moments, and creating work that holds meaning beyond the canvas.
That belief comes into sharp focus through Portraits for a Cause, an ongoing series that blends portraiture with storytelling and advocacy. The project brings together individuals from many walks of life, inviting them to share personal experiences that are often marked by resilience, faith, loss, or transformation. Each portrait becomes both an artwork and a testament, designed to encourage connection and awareness while supporting causes that matter.
At a time when images are consumed quickly and often forgotten just as fast, Portraits for a Cause stands apart. It reflects a growing desire for work that feels intentional, human, and rooted in purpose, art that doesn’t just depict a face, but preserves a story.
A Purpose-Driven Approach to Portraiture
I caught up with Nicole Troup to talk about her journey into portraiture, the origins of Portraits for a Cause, and how storytelling, faith, and advocacy continue to shape her work.
You’ve been creating art since childhood and later trained with some of the most respected portrait artists in the country. Looking back, what first drew you to portraiture as your life’s work?
When I first completed my Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in Illustration, my initial intention was to use my skills to break into the film industry as an illustrator or possibly illustrate books for a publishing company. Soon after I graduated, I began receiving requests to paint or draw people’s loved ones and pets, or to capture respected officials from companies.
As I began taking this unexpected direction, I did not anticipate the level of fulfillment I would find in capturing people.
It captures a moment in time that is irreplaceable, not only rendering the subject’s likeness, but portraying something about their personality and essence.
Once the portrait is revealed for the first time, there is often an emotional response that creates a deep sense of satisfaction for me, knowing I captured the subject in a way that touches those who know or knew them best.
“Portrait painting gives my work purpose beyond myself, because I’m creating something that matters to another person at such a profound depth.”
Nicole Troup
How Portraits for a Cause Began: Art, Advocacy, and Storytelling
Portraits for a Cause has become a central part of your creative identity. Can you take us back to the beginning? What inspired you to create a series that blends portraiture with advocacy, storytelling, and purpose?
In 2014, I became aware of the Freedom 58 Project, a nonprofit that fights modern-day slavery through art, education, law enforcement training, and international prevention work. As part of its mission, the organization initiated an art exhibit of 250 painted portraits highlighting survivors’ stories, along with the anti-trafficking organizations working to support them and help end slavery in our lifetime.
During that time, I was introduced to the story of one of the survivors, Charmaine, who was sexually trafficked in the Philippines. Her story began when she responded to an ad for a babysitting job. When she went to the home of her potential employer for an interview, he raped her and kept her there as a labor trafficking victim and his own personal captive for sex. He eventually impregnated her, and she gave birth to a child.
Charmaine later found the courage to tell a visitor to the home about her situation. She was eventually rescued and sent to the Red Window Project, an organization that provides trauma care to victims and helps them begin a new life.
After hearing her story, I felt that God wanted me to use art for the purpose of sharing people’s stories and raising awareness for specific causes. After creating the portrait of Charmaine, the idea for Portraits for a Cause was born. Art opens hearts and minds, helping people confront realities in the world.
Choosing the Faces and Stories Behind Portraits for a Cause
Portraits for a Cause features such a diverse range of individuals. How do you choose the people you collaborate with, and what tends to spark a connection for you?
Sharing a story is a vulnerable act, so I choose collaborators who are willing to be open with the intention of encouraging others who may have similar experiences. My faith in God and my love for the arts are the two main factors that guide me in choosing collaborators and causes to support.
Collaborations within the portrait series include subjects from my local community that focus on stories of faith, repairing family relationships, overcoming addiction, depression or rare illness. I’ve also collaborated with figures in acting and entertainment, including Michael Shannon (Knives Out), Madeline Carroll (I Can Only Imagine), Ann Mahoney (The Walking Dead), Erica Ash (Uncle Drew), Gianna Simone (Unbroken Path to Redemption), Sam Childers (Machine Gun Preacher), New York model Mari Malek, and WWE wrestler and reality television personality Thaddeus Bullard (stage name Titus O’Neil), among others.
Using Portraiture to Support Causes and Communities
Portraits for a Cause has included meaningful collaborations with organizations such as the Vitiligo Research Foundation and Angels of East Africa. What impact have you seen through these partnerships, and how do you evaluate the causes you choose to support?
One of the first organizations I collaborated with was Angels of East Africa, founded by Sam Childers, whose true story was told in the film The Machine Gun Preacher, starring Gerard Butler and Michelle Monaghan. In 2014, I had the opportunity to travel to Uganda and South Sudan, where Sam Childers’ orphanages are located. I brought my canvases, paints, and brushes to the orphanages and listened to the children’s stories as they painted their experiences.
Many of the children had difficulty speaking about the tragedies they had endured, such as losing their families to war or poverty, so painting their families or homes became healing in many ways. I later brought the children’s paintings back to New York City, where we held an art auction to sell the artwork and raise awareness for Angels of East Africa.
My collaboration with the Vitiligo Research Foundation stemmed from a desire to give a platform to those who look unique or different. Vitiligo is a rare skin condition in which the body does not produce skin pigment in certain areas, creating white patches on the skin. Creating a portrait of a subject with this condition challenges traditional ideas of beauty and encourages those in the vitiligo community by reminding them that, though rare, they are not alone. Through this collaboration, we were able to sell prints of the original painting and raise funds for further research and treatment of the condition.
Every Portrait for a Cause portrait begins with a subject’s personal story. How do you uncover those narratives, and how does that early exchange shape the direction of the artwork?
Many of the stories shared through the portrait series center on faith in God and how that faith has helped individuals overcome obstacles, offering hope and inspiration to others. Often, people feel as though they are the only ones facing a difficult situation, so these stories serve as encouragement and a reminder that they are not alone.
Promoting the arts is also an important cause for me and comes with its own challenges, so other stories in the series focus on artists’ journeys within their fields. These narratives are meant to encourage and inspire those pursuing similar creative paths, helping fellow artists stay motivated and continue creating. I have collaborated with artists across many creative roles, including visual artists, writers, actors, and other professionals in the film industry.
Many of the stories are written and displayed alongside the artwork or written in invisible ink directly onto the physical painting, hidden in plain sight and revealed with a black light. For some of my paintings I’ve even had my collaborators write something directly on the painting that means something personal to them such as Thaddeus Bullard AKA Titus O’Neil) (WWE Wrestler and reality TV star on the recent reality show The Kings Court on Bravo). Bullard is a father of three and advocates for the impact that fathers make in their children’s lives, because he had grown up without a father, but was positively impacted by male role models who stepped into his life.
This approach makes the art interactive while allowing the subject’s story to be shared in their own words, without taking away from the overall composition. It is always fun to watch viewers use a black light at my exhibits to discover and read the stories embedded within the artwork.
Your portraits use oils, charcoal, and even gilding to very different effect. What helps you decide which medium best suits a particular subject or story?
It’s difficult to choose which medium to use, as I enjoy different aspects of each. If the subject or reference I’m working from has a more elegant, timeless, or traditional feel, I may be more inclined to use gold (24k gold flakes) or genuine silver leaf flakes. The color theme also plays a role in whether I incorporate gilding, since only certain colors work well with gold and silver leaf.
I use charcoal to create a greater sense of emotional intensity, drama, or moodiness that black and white naturally conveys. On the contrary, I often choose oils when I want rich color to draw the viewer’s eye or evoke a particular feeling that color can express.
Is there a particular portrait or story from Portraits for a Cause that has stayed with you in a profound way, one that continues to influence how you think about your role as an artist?
Yes, the portrait I completed for the Freedom 58 Project exhibit has stayed with me, as it was the catalyst for launching Portraits for a Cause and remains a constant reminder of why I began this journey.
The Impact and Legacy of Portraits for a Cause
How have viewers, collectors, or communities responded to the Portraits for a Cause series? Have any reactions surprised you or reinforced the direction of the project?
Portraits for a Cause has been featured by various television and print news outlets over the years, helping to raise awareness. There is one particular Portraits for a Cause solo exhibition I hosted a few years ago that continues to influence my direction. At the time, the exhibit was titled My Story (from the subject’s perspective) and included primarily portraits of people from my community who shared very different, yet profound, experiences. These ranged from overcoming depression and illness to honoring individuals considered heroes by their families and friends.
The opening night of the exhibition was well received, and many people left feeling encouraged, hopeful, and moved by the stories displayed alongside the portraits. Since then, this experience has reinforced the importance of storytelling in my art.
Beyond Portraits for a Cause, your career has included teaching, national exhibitions, and commissioned work for leaders and institutions. How have these experiences shaped your understanding of portraiture’s broader impact?
One of the ways my experiences have shaped my understanding of the impact portraits can have is in recognizing the powerful legacy they leave for an institution or corporation. This can be seen through portraits I’ve created of CEOs, company founders, or political figures such as governors or town mayors, as well as commissions that capture a loved one in an important moment that can be passed down from generation to generation.
When you reflect on everything Portraits for a Cause has become, the stories shared, the causes supported, the lives touched, what do you hope its lasting legacy will be?
“I hope that the legacy of Portraits for a Cause will be that these portraits become tools of inspiration, hope, and change.”
Nicole Troup
When I think about the lasting impact of Portraits for a Cause, I hope the work continues to resonate beyond the moment it’s seen.
Preserving stories and helping people see the world through the experiences of others is at the heart of what I hope this project leaves behind.
How to Support Portraits for a Cause
For readers who feel moved by Portraits for a Cause, what are some ways they can get involved or support the project?
People can support Portraits for a Cause by spreading the word, purchasing prints of the original portraits online, some of which are autographed by the subject, or by donating through my website. Each contribution helps me continue sharing stories that make a positive impact on individuals and organizations connected to the project.
Readers can explore the full Portraits for a Cause collection, view the portraits and stories, and support specific causes directly through my website. To follow along with new work, exhibitions, and ongoing projects, updates are also shared regularly on Instagram and Facebook.
Building a Legacy Through Portraiture
Nicole Troup’s work sits at the intersection of craft, compassion, and conviction. Through Portraits for a Cause, she has created more than a portrait series; she has built a living archive of personal stories shaped by faith, resilience, and shared humanity, using traditional portraiture as a way to invite reflection and connection.
Her approach is a reminder that meaningful art is often rooted in intention and care. By centering her work on people, their experiences, and the causes that shape their lives, Troup demonstrates how portraiture can foster understanding and create lasting impact. As audiences continue to seek work that feels personal and purposeful, Portraits for a Cause stands as a testament to the enduring power of art to preserve stories, inspire empathy, and connect us more deeply to one another.
