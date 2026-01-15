One Art Space Opens the Conversation with “The Space Between Us” in TriBeCa
Art often reveals itself not only in what is placed on the wall, but in what unfolds between works. That idea takes center stage at One Art Space with The Space Between Us, a group exhibition curated by New York City–based artist Mitchell Rodbell. On view at the gallery’s TriBeCa location at 23 Warren Street, the exhibition runs from Monday, January 12 through Sunday, January 18, 2026, inviting viewers to consider how energy, tone, and emotion travel across a shared environment.
An opening reception will be held on Thursday, January 15, with a VIP hour from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., followed by a public reception from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. The evening marks the beginning of a weeklong presentation that emphasizes dialogue over isolation, asking visitors to experience the exhibition as a living exchange rather than a series of individual statements.
A Curatorial Approach Rooted in Dialogue
Rodbell, whose own practice is shaped by color, movement, and the textures of the natural world, brings a thoughtful curatorial lens to the exhibition. Known for work inspired by oceans, expansive skies, sunsets, and blooms rendered in acrylic and watercolor, Rodbell approaches The Space Between Us with sensitivity to atmosphere and interaction. His curatorial vision centers on how works speak to one another across styles, mediums, and sensibilities, prioritizing the viewer’s emotional experience as they move through the gallery.
The exhibition features 13 artists, including Rodbell himself, Miyuki Fuji, Madhu Powar Garg, Marietta Gavaris, Yasuji Hirashiki, John Kneapler, Suyapa Quinn, Toby Rabiner, Candace Raney, Jacqueline Rey, Jules Schaffer, Susana Tavel, and Heidi Teuscher. Together, their works form a layered visual conversation that explores connection and contrast without forcing uniformity.
Voices Shaped by Experience and Influence
Each participating artist brings a distinct perspective rooted in personal history, training, and lived experience. Miyuki Fuji’s abstract paintings draw from Japanese traditions of kendo and Zen, emphasizing intuitive gesture and the nuanced space between opposites. Madhu Powar Garg channels decades of practice and global influence, informed by her Indian heritage and recognized by honors such as the RED DOT for Best Painting at the Art Students League.
Marietta Gavaris explores chaos and energy through line and form, while Yasuji Hirashiki’s decades-long practice reveals a deep command of color, texture, and layered time, often revisiting works begun years earlier to reshape them through a contemporary lens. John Kneapler’s abstract landscapes capture the charged stillness before a storm, informed by a long career in design and branding.
Artists such as Suyapa Quinn and Toby Rabiner bring narratives shaped by pop art, publishing, education, and New York’s cultural history, while Candace Raney’s graphic, cubistic compositions balance evocation with calm. Jacqueline Rey’s thickly textured abstractions are driven by color, gesture, and sound, reflecting a background in music and movement. Jules Schaffer’s architectural sensibility informs paintings that balance structure with spontaneity, while Susana Tavel’s range moves fluidly between realism and abstraction. Heidi Teuscher’s work, shaped by time spent between California, New York City, and the Catskills, favors mood and movement over representation.
One Art Space as a Platform for Exchange
For One Art Space, the exhibition aligns closely with its mission to bring established voices and emerging perspectives into meaningful proximity. Founded in May 2011, the TriBeCa gallery has spent 15 years cultivating programming that spans museum-caliber artists and contemporary innovators, occupying a ground-level space defined by natural light and an open connection to the street.
MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, co-owner of One Art Space, reflected on the exhibition’s significance, stating, “We are honored to welcome this talented group of artists to One Art Space for The Space Between Us as many of the participating artists are part of the Art Students League community, and it is a privilege to share their work with TriBeCa audiences in a show that highlights both individual voices and the conversation that happens when those voices come together.”
A Week Framed by Connection
As visitors move through The Space Between Us, the exhibition resists quick conclusions. Instead, it encourages attentiveness to nuance, to how one work subtly reshapes the experience of the next. In doing so, it reflects both Rodbell’s curatorial intent and One Art Space’s broader ethos, creating a setting where artistic legacy and present-day expression coexist in active conversation.
