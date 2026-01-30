Lion dances fill Hudson Yards with color and tradition as Lunar New Year celebrations unfold in Manhattan Photo Courtesy of Hudson Yards

Art and Culture Art and Culture

Hudson Yards Welcomes the Year of the Horse With Lunar New Year Celebrations Across Manhattan

From Lantern-Making Workshops to Shaolin Kung Fu Performances, Hudson Yards Marks Lunar New Year 2026 With Culture, Art, and Immersive Experiences