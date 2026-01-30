Hudson Yards Welcomes the Year of the Horse With Lunar New Year Celebrations Across Manhattan
Lunar New Year arrives in New York with scale and intention at The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards, where the Year of the Horse will be celebrated from February 4 through February 22, 2026, through a multi-week program blending tradition, performance, and contemporary city life. This year’s festivities expand on past programming with new cultural activations created in partnership with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, offering both participatory moments and large-scale visual installations.
Throughout the shopping and dining complex, two 12-foot-tall horse sculptures anchor the celebration, surrounded by flowers, lanterns, hand fans, and traditional red envelopes that reflect the symbolism of renewal, energy, and forward motion associated with the Year of the Horse. The installations create a visual throughline across the property, tying together retail, performance, and public gathering spaces.
Hands-On Traditions and Cultural Performance
For the first time, Hudson Yards will host free lantern-making workshops open to the public. Held on February 4 and February 11 at 5:30 pm on Level 2 outside Bronx Brewery, the workshops invite visitors to engage directly with a centuries-old Lunar New Year tradition. Developed with the New York Chinese Cultural Center, the sessions offer an accessible way for New Yorkers to participate in the holiday beyond observation.
Cultural performances will take place in the Great Room on Level 1, bringing movement and music into the heart of the complex. Programming includes traditional lion dances and Dunhuang dance, known for its flowing silk ribbons and roots in ancient Chinese art. New for 2026, Shaolin Kung Fu performances join the lineup, adding a dynamic physical element that highlights discipline, heritage, and storytelling through movement.
Scheduled performances include traditional lion and Dunhuang dances on Saturday, February 7 at 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm, and 5:00 pm, followed by Dunhuang dance and Shaolin Kung Fu on Saturday, February 21 at the same times.
Retail Moments and Seasonal Incentives
The Lunar New Year celebration extends into Hudson Yards’ retail offerings, with limited-edition capsule collections and special promotions available at participating stores including Muji, Eataly Caffe, Tory Burch, Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Rudsak, and Marli.
Shoppers who spend $188 or more in same-day receipts can receive a ticket to Vessel, while those spending $588 or more will receive a lucky red envelope filled with prizes. HY+ members qualify for red envelopes at the $188 spend level. Rewards range from complimentary wine at Estiatorio Milos and pastries from Ladurée to gift cards, product offerings, and dining discounts. Receipts can be redeemed at the Concierge Desk on Level 1.
Iconic Attractions Join the Celebration
Hudson Yards’ cultural landmarks also take part in the holiday. Vessel will be illuminated in red from February 4 through February 28 and will reopen for the season on February 27, with advance tickets available for booking.
Meanwhile, Edge at Hudson Yards, the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, will offer 20 percent off general admission tickets using the promo code LUNAR20 for visits booked between February 4 and February 22. The promotion applies to general admission only, excluding sunset tickets, and is subject to availability.
A Citywide Moment, Rooted on the West Side
Held at 20 Hudson Yards in Manhattan, the Lunar New Year programming underscores Hudson Yards’ role as a cultural destination as much as a retail and dining hub. As Manhattan’s first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood, the development continues to position itself as a gathering place where global traditions intersect with modern urban life.
