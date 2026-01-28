Where to Plan a Unique Valentine’s Day in New York This Year

Guests enter through the alley itself, surrounded by evolving street art, before stepping into a minimalist-modern interior that serves as a calm counterpoint to the energy outside. Days can be spent gallery hopping at nearby spaces such as Nathalie Karg Gallery, Perrotin New York, and The Hole. Evenings naturally flow back to Freeman’s for dinner, followed by a nightcap at the hotel’s indoor outdoor rooftop overlooking downtown and midtown Manhattan. Before checkout, couples can commemorate the weekend with matching flash tattoos at UnScripted Ink, the hotel’s lobby tattoo parlor, creating a lasting reminder of time well spent together.