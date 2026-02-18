Visit the Barbie Exhibition: A Day of Fashion and Culture in Albany

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition debuted at New York City's Museum of Arts and Design in 2024, marking a milestone for the iconic doll. Celebrating 65 years of influence, the exhibit features over 250 vintage dolls, rare prototypes, iconic fashion looks, and interactive displays that trace Barbie’s global fashion legacy. Visitors explore milestone moments, from original 1959 dolls to collaborations with major designers, and see how Barbie’s wardrobe reflects changing trends. Barbie is more than just a toy; she represents imagination, aspiration, and evolving cultural values. The exhibition examines how Barbie has both reflected and influenced society over the decades. Barbie has a unique history beyond being a popular toy—she sparks discussion. For those who missed the NYC showing, the exhibition is now at the New York State Museum in Albany until March 8. Accessible via a short Amtrak ride, Barbie provides a great reason to visit New York’s capital.