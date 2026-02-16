APICCAPS Steps Into Fall Winter 2026 With Designer-Led Footwear Collaborations at Fashion Week
As Fall Winter 2026 Fashion Week unfolds, the Portuguese Footwear Association, known as APICCAPS, returns with a focused slate of designer partnerships that place footwear at the heart of the creative conversation. Serving as the official footwear sponsor for several FW26 runway shows and presentations, APICCAPS continues its mission of embedding Portuguese technical expertise, artisanal skill, and production excellence directly into the fashion design process.
This season’s collaborations span New York Fashion Week and extend into Paris, reinforcing Portugal’s growing influence within the luxury and designer fashion landscape. Through bespoke partnerships that prioritize long-term viability over one-off moments, APICCAPS supports designers at every stage, guiding footwear concepts from runway debut toward commercial relevance while preserving each brand’s creative integrity.
A Model Built on Craft and Collaboration
At the core of APICCAPS’ approach is access. By pairing designers with established Portuguese footwear and leather goods manufacturers, the organization enables categories and silhouettes that may otherwise be out of reach. These collaborations are rooted in shared problem-solving, technical precision, and a respect for craftsmanship that extends well beyond sponsorship.
“The FW26 collaborations reflect our commitment to supporting designers with meaningful production expertise while highlighting the depth and versatility of Portuguese footwear craftsmanship.”
Paulo Gonçalves, Executive Director at APICCAPS
Gonçalves continued, “Materials used across the collections were developed as part of the BioShoes4all project, reinforcing APICCAPS’ dedication to innovation, research, and advanced material development. By working closely with designers throughout the creative and development process, we help transform bold ideas into beautifully crafted products built to last.”
Portugal’s footwear industry exports more than 90 percent of its production worldwide and is increasingly recognized for its balance of precision, innovation, and artisanal heritage. The FW26 partnerships reflect this strength, placing Portuguese production expertise directly beneath some of the season’s most talked-about collections.
Willy Chavarria Expands the Conversation in Paris
Beyond New York, APICCAPS partnered Willy Chavarria with Portuguese footwear houses Luís Onofre and Mariano Shoes for the brand’s Autumn Winter 2026 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. Designed in-house by Chavarria and produced with APICCAPS support, the footwear highlighted refined materiality and exacting craftsmanship.
Signature silhouettes included the Salon Loafer and the Antonio Boot, both finished with Cuban heels. The Willy Chavarria collaboration spans boots, heels, and loafers, underscoring a shared commitment to form, durability, and understated authority.
Libertine and Helena Mar Continue Their Creative Dialogue
For a second consecutive season, Libertine joined forces with Portuguese footwear brand Helena Mar under the APICCAPS umbrella. The FW26 capsule introduces three footwear styles: a block heel Mary Jane, a platform Mary Jane, and a knee-high boot, all produced in fabrics aligned with the collection’s color palette.
A bespoke suede envelope clutch featuring geometric patchwork was added to complement the tall boot, extending the collaboration into leather goods. Known for its playful patterns and expressive approach, Libertine finds a technical counterbalance in Helena Mar’s shoemaking tradition, where Portuguese craftsmanship elevates the brand’s eclectic identity. The Libertine x Helena Mar collection includes boots, heels, and bags.
Kallmeyer and JJ Heitor Unite Modernism and Legacy
Minimalism meets material rigor in the Kallmeyer collaboration with JJ Heitor. JJ Heitor is recognized for its export-driven focus and dedication to material selection, elegance, and durability in women’s footwear.
The partnership reflects a natural alignment between Kallmeyer’s modernist sensibility and JJ Heitor’s legacy of refined craftsmanship. The resulting FW26 collection features boots, loafers, and heels designed to support both runway presentation and long-term wear.
CAMPILLO Deepens Its Relationship With Portuguese Makers
CAMPILLO returns for a second collaboration with APICCAPS and Mariano Shoes, continuing a relationship rooted in structure, form, and artisan expertise. The footwear capsule includes boots developed with Mariano Shoes, drawing on the brand’s 80 years of experience in artisanal shoemaking.
Leather goods shown on the runway were produced with Belcinto, known for high-quality, durable accessories. Belts and leather goods round out the offering, with materials developed through the BioShoes4all project, reinforcing APICCAPS’ emphasis on innovation and advanced material research.
Footwear as Foundation
Footwear reveals for these partnerships took place across January and February 2026, aligning with major Fashion Week moments. Each collaboration underscores APICCAPS’ belief that shoes are not an afterthought but a structural foundation of fashion design.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.