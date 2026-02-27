Harlem Fine Arts Show: Where Legacy, Visibility, and Black Art Meet

A

DionJa’Y: By learning the business of art, I’ve grown as an artist. Many of us want to focus only on creating, but I learned that patrons and followers want to know you personally. They invest in the story behind the work, which is us.

My work has evolved as well. I transitioned from 2D paintings to more mixed-media 3D works. The engagement now is often one of amazement.

Knowing I was operating within a world filled with art giants, I understood I had to evolve my techniques. I worked to develop a distinctive style, something uniquely mine. This helped me stand out and be recognized even more.