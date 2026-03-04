The Other Art Fair Brooklyn Returns to the Navy Yard for Its 17th Edition This April
Brooklyn’s spring art calendar gained a familiar highlight this year as The Other Art Fair announced the return of its 17th Brooklyn edition. Scheduled for April 16 through April 19, 2026, the fair will once again take over the Agger Fish Building at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, a venue that has become a favorite setting for the event’s immersive programming.
Presented by Saatchi Art, the fair will feature 115 independent artists and continue its mission of creating direct relationships between artists and collectors. The format removes many of the barriers associated with traditional gallery environments, allowing visitors to engage directly with the creators behind the work.
This year’s theme introduces a playful twist. The fair will embrace a concept titled “Nostalgia Core,” inviting guests to revisit cultural touchstones of the past through interactive art installations and artist led experiences.
A Nostalgic Lens on Contemporary Art
The 2026 Brooklyn edition encourages visitors to explore memory through art. Under the Nostalgia Core theme, artists will present projects inspired by analog hobbies, retro technology, and familiar design elements that shaped earlier decades.
Rather than simply observing artworks on display, visitors will be invited to interact with installations and creative demonstrations. The concept centers on participation, offering tactile experiences that evoke the feel of vintage tools, childhood pastimes, and handmade craft traditions.
The fair’s curatorial direction reflects a broader shift toward experiential art events that blend cultural discovery with personal connection.
The Agger Fish Building Returns as the Setting
The Agger Fish Building at the Brooklyn Navy Yard will once again host the event, providing a historic industrial backdrop for the four day fair. Located at 299 Sands Street in Building 269, the venue’s expansive layout allows artists to present work across multiple mediums while also accommodating interactive installations.
Its return as the site for the fair underscores its popularity among artists and visitors alike.
The space will house 115 independent artists presenting works that span painting, sculpture, glass, and mixed media.
Artist Spotlight: New Futures Winner Soomin Oeffinger
Among the featured artists this year is Soomin Oeffinger, the recipient of the fair’s New Futures award. Working under the name This This That Studio, Oeffinger creates handmade stained glass pieces in Brooklyn.
The New Futures selection committee included India Baleyjusa, curator at Saatchi Art, curator and writer Claire Kim, and gallerist and artist Victoria Fry.
Oeffinger’s selection highlights the fair’s continued focus on emerging voices and studio based craftsmanship.
A Weekend of Art, Music, and Community
Programming throughout the four day event extends well beyond the exhibition floor. Each day introduces different experiences designed to encourage engagement between artists and visitors.
Opening night on Thursday, April 16 will begin with an exclusive preview event featuring DJ programming and artist activations throughout the venue.
Friday evening introduces Friday Late with WNYC, a special program running from 7 PM to 10 PM that will feature DJ Caryn from the WNYC program New Sounds.
Weekend programming on Saturday and Sunday will expand the community focus with artist demonstrations, participatory installations, and a series of interactive encounters that reflect the nostalgia themed concept.
Event Schedule and Visitor Information
The Other Art Fair Brooklyn will take place at the Agger Fish Building in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Location:
Agger Fish Building
Brooklyn Navy Yard
299 Sands Street, Building 269
Brooklyn, NY 11205
Dates and Hours:
Thursday, April 16
6 PM to 10 PM (Opening Night)
Friday, April 17
5 PM to 10 PM
Friday Late with WNYC: 7 PM to 10 PM
Saturday, April 18
11 AM to 7 PM
Sunday, April 19
11 AM to 6 PM
Tickets are available through the official website at www.theotherartfair.com/brooklyn.
A Different Kind of Art Fair Experience
The Other Art Fair has built its reputation by offering an alternative to the traditional gallery model. Artists meet collectors face to face. Conversations unfold next to the work itself. Visitors are encouraged to ask questions, explore processes, and discover artists without intermediaries.
The upcoming Brooklyn edition continues that philosophy while adding a nostalgic layer that invites audiences to reconnect with familiar cultural memories.
For New York’s spring art season, the fair promises something refreshingly participatory. Instead of simply walking through an exhibition, guests will find themselves stepping into the creative process itself.
