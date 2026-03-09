Keith Haring’s Early Work Revisited at The Brant Foundation
Keith Haring was a true New York City street artist. He was born on May 4, 1958, and raised in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. He developed a passion for drawing at an early age. His father, Dr. Seuss, and Walt Disney inspired him. Their influence was key to the development of his unique cartooning style. In 1978, Haring moved to New York City and enrolled at the School of Visual Arts (SVA). He was immediately drawn to New York culture. The streets, clubs, and subways all became integral to his artistic expression. His art crew at the time included Kenny Scharf, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and a 16-year-old Angel Ortez (LA II), with whom he collaborated in 1982 for an exhibition at the Tony Shafrazi Gallery.
Haring was also inspired by Andy Warhol’s ability to blur the boundaries between art and life, a resonance that resonated with him. You could catch Keith walking around Greenwich Village, tagging a jacket for a fan, while his work was being shown internationally at galleries such as the Whitney Biennial. He produced more than 50 public artworks between 1982 and 1988 and used his voice to address the social and economic issues of the time, including the “Free South Africa” poster protesting apartheid in South Africa, and the “Talk to Us” advertisement for the HIV/AIDS hotline. He also created the landmark “Crack is Wack” mural on the FDR Highway in 1986.
Starting on March 11th, The Brant Foundation presents Keith Haring, focusing on Haring’s formative years from 1980 to 1983. The exhibition will feature his rapid rise from drawing in the New York City subway system to achieving international recognition. The exhibition will be held at the Foundation’s East Village location—the same vibrant downtown neighborhood where Haring first began his artistic journey. The exhibition, curated by Dr. Dieter Buchhart and Dr. Anna Karina Hofbauer, features important works from Keith Haring’s early career. It includes pieces from his 1982 show at Tony Shafrazi Gallery, where his famous Blacklight Room occupied the space, glowing with color. The exhibition also highlights works from his 1983 show at FUN Gallery, a Lower East Side gallery known for bringing street art into the gallery world.
The Brant Foundation’s founder, Peter M. Brant, had this to say: “We are honored to be working again with Dr. Dieter Buchhartand Dr. Anna Karina Hofbauer to present an important selection of works by Keith Haring from a pivotal moment in the artist’scareer and in our Nation’s history Haring was a champion for important causes of his time, particularly the AIDS crisis. He used his art tosupport his tireless activism and advocate for change, inspiring millions with his distinct style.”
By using simple lines and clear messages to explore themes such as birth, death, love, sex, and war, Haring connected with a wide audience. His work was easy to understand and visually powerful, helping his imagery become one of the most recognizable artistic languages of the 20th century. His career was cut short when he was diagnosed with AIDS in 1988 and passed away from complications in 1990.
The Bryant Foundation Presents Keith Haring runs from March 11th through May 31st. Located at 421 East 6th Street, the space is housed in a century-old building that was originally built as a Consolidated Edison power substation. It later became the home and studio of renowned artist Walter De Maria from the mid-1980s until his death in 2013. The building was renovated by architect Richard Gluckman of Gluckman Tang Architects and transformed into a 16,000-square-foot arts space with 7,000 square feet of exhibition galleries spread across four floors. The property also features two gardens beside the building and a landscaped rooftop terrace.
