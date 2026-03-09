Tess Dumon’s “Open World, No Save Point” at Opa Projects Invites Miami Into a Dreamlike Landscape of Reflection
Miami’s thriving contemporary art scene welcomes a compelling new exhibition this season as French artist Tess Dumon unveils her solo show, Open World, No Save Point, at Opa Projects in Little River. The exhibition introduces a deeply atmospheric body of work that blends mythology, digital culture, and contemplative storytelling, inviting viewers to step into a poetic universe suspended between movement and stillness.
Opening February 19, 2026, the show marks Dumon’s first exhibition in the United States and transforms the gallery space into an immersive environment where vast landscapes meet intimate emotional reflection.
A World Between Dream and Decision
At the heart of Open World, No Save Point is a series of striking paintings that borrow visual cues from video games—open landscapes, portals, thresholds, and checkpoints—to construct dreamlike environments that feel both expansive and deeply personal. Dumon’s nocturnal horizons glow with subtle light, while figures appear suspended in moments of quiet anticipation.
Rather than presenting the triumph-driven narratives typical of gaming culture, Dumon’s worlds exist in a different emotional register. Her characters wander, pause, and contemplate—suggesting that meaning lies not in reaching a destination but in the act of moving through uncertainty.
The effect is meditative.
“Tess Dumon creates worlds that feel suspended in time. Viewers are invited to slow down, reflect, and exist in the space between movement and meaning.”
Billy Tartour, Opa Projects Director
Mythology, Gaming, and Personal Storytelling
Dumon’s artistic language is deeply layered, weaving together childhood imagination, mythology, and contemporary digital culture.
In conversation about the exhibition, the artist described how her fascination with video games and ancient mythology intersect within her work.
“I was fascinated by the notion of quests in Greek mythology and how it mirrors the structure of video games,” Dumon explains. “The title Open World suggests wandering, discovering new levels, crossing thresholds—just like the hero’s journey.”
Some pieces in the exhibition even reference iconic gaming imagery such as the Pegasus boots from The Legend of Zelda, merging childhood nostalgia with classical mythology and personal storytelling.
For Dumon, these references function as what gamers might call “Easter eggs”—hidden narratives waiting to be discovered by viewers willing to look deeper.
“I like when people return to a painting and discover another story inside it. It’s like opening a treasure chest and finding something unexpected.”
Billy Tartour, Opa Projects Director
Painting the Poetry of Pause
Despite drawing inspiration from fast-paced digital environments, Dumon’s work intentionally slows the viewer down.
In a world defined by acceleration and constant digital stimulation, the artist sees contemplation itself as a form of resistance.
“My paintings are about deceleration. In video games everything moves fast—levels, rewards, bosses. My work tries to create the opposite: a moment of pause and contemplation.”
Billy Tartour, Opa Projects Director
Her landscapes often feature solitary figures—frequently a child-like character dressed in a simple white T-shirt—standing in vast environments of desert roads, cosmic skies, or dreamlike horizons. The figure never looks directly at the viewer, allowing audiences to project their own emotions and memories into the scene.
The result is what French philosopher Gaston Bachelard described as “intimate immensity”—a space where vastness and personal introspection coexist.
From Sculpture to Luminous Paintings
Before focusing on painting, Dumon worked primarily in sculpture, creating monumental reflective metal works such as suspended horses that interacted dramatically with light.
Today, she translates that fascination with luminosity into painting using gouache on large-scale canvases, a medium rarely used at this scale.
“I’m interested in how you can render depth and light through something completely matte,” Dumon says. “Gouache is often seen as a childish material, but I want to elevate it—to make it as sacred as oil painting.”
The resulting works glow subtly, their matte surfaces producing an unexpected depth that amplifies the dreamlike atmosphere of her imagined worlds.
A Perfect Setting in Miami’s Little River
For Dumon, the exhibition’s Miami location feels almost destined.
After visiting the city while spending time with her sister, she fell in love with its lush vegetation, luminous skies, and creative energy. Shortly afterward, Opa Projects founder Billy Tartour discovered her work and invited her to present a show.
The gallery’s light-filled Little River space—surrounded by greenery and creative studios—proved to be the ideal setting.
“I’ve never exhibited in a space like this. Everything aligned perfectly.”
Billy Tartour, Opa Projects Director
An Invitation to Wander
Ultimately, Open World, No Save Point offers something rare in contemporary life: an invitation to pause.
In Dumon’s quiet cosmic landscapes, the viewer becomes the wanderer—standing at the threshold of possibility, suspended between dream and decision.
And in a city like Miami, defined by movement, reinvention, and constant energy, the exhibition offers a gentle reminder that sometimes the most meaningful journey is the moment we stop to look around.
Open World, No Save Point
Opa Projects
7622 NE 4th Ct, Miami
On view beginning February 19, 2026
