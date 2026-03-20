Elizabeth Sutton Opens Her First New York City Atelier, Turning Art Into a Full Lifestyle Address

For some artists, a storefront is simply a place to sell work. For Elizabeth Sutton, it appears to be something more layered: a physical extension of the world she has spent the last decade building across art, design, and lifestyle. This spring, the New York-based artist, designer, and entrepreneur is opening her first New York City retail atelier, a new chapter that brings her creative practice and commercial vision under one roof.
Located at 897 First Avenue between East 50th and 51st Streets in Manhattan, the Elizabeth Sutton Collection Atelier is designed as a hybrid concept. The front of the space functions as a curated retail boutique, while the back serves as a working art studio, giving visitors a more immediate view into Sutton’s process as well as the products that have grown around it.
The result is part gallery, part shop, part studio, and very much a statement about where Sutton’s business is headed next.
The atelier is meant to operate as a one-stop destination for those interested in Sutton’s expanding creative world. Visitors will find fine art, photography, prints, rugs, fashion accessories, home décor gifts, and pieces from her growing dinnerware collection, alongside the bright, optimistic visual language that has become central to her brand.
Featured throughout the space are Sutton’s award-winning tile collections created in collaboration with TileBar, underscoring how her work has moved well beyond the canvas and into the home design sphere. That crossover is part of what makes the new store notable. Sutton is not opening a traditional artist studio or a conventional boutique. She is building a retail environment that reflects the increasingly fluid line between art practice, interiors, and lifestyle branding.
The space is also designed to feel approachable, giving customers a chance to encounter original art and design-led pieces in the same setting, with nationwide shipping available.
Sutton’s story is closely tied to New York itself. A sixth-generation New Yorker, longtime Upper East Side resident, single mother, and self-taught artist, she has built her brand through persistence and a strong personal point of view, shaping an independent business rooted in both creative instinct and discipline.
The opening of the atelier marks a personal and professional milestone, reflecting what she describes as a shift in her entrepreneurial life.
“A decade into my journey in entrepreneurship of art and design, I officially feel like I’ve transitioned from hustle and grind into a phase of attract and expand. It feels incredible to have support in this partnership and to bring positive energy to the neighborhood through the beauty we are creating. I wouldn’t be here without my resolute faith in God and without the support of my dedicated team.”
Elizabeth Sutton, Founder of the Elizabeth Sutton Collection Atelier
That support now includes a new business partnership, the first within Sutton’s brand.
The atelier also marks Sutton’s first formal business partnership with Rachel Lubow, who previously owned and operated a women’s fashion business in Denver, Colorado and has recently returned to New York. Lubow brings experience in buying, merchandising, and retail strategy, adding a strong operational layer to the brand’s next phase.
The partnership also gives the opening another dimension, one tied to women supporting women in business at a moment of expansion.
Sutton has framed the launch as more than a retail milestone. It also reflects a period in which she chose to invest more deeply in her own product lines and retail direction after standing by her personal convictions, including her support for Israel. In that sense, the atelier functions not only as a showroom for her work, but as a statement of values-led entrepreneurship.
With the space now open, Sutton is looking ahead to the next stage of growth, including the possibility of bringing in aligned capital and early investors to help scale the business.
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