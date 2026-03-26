Art and Culture

One Art Space Tribeca Celebrates Women’s History Month 2026 with Dual All Women Artist Exhibitions

Inside “IWD 2026” and “She Is 2026,” Two Curated Showcases Spotlighting Female Voices Shaping Contemporary Art in New York
Group of women artists posing at One Art Space gallery during She Is 2026 exhibition
Women artists gather at One Art Space Tribeca for the opening of “She Is 2026,” celebrating Women’s History Month in New YorkSIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren
3 min read

One Art Space in Tribeca has marked Women’s History Month with a presentation that feels both timely and deeply rooted in its identity. The gallery’s 10th anniversary exhibition unfolds through two distinct yet connected shows, “IWD 2026” and “She Is 2026,” each curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh.

Situated at 23 Warren Street, the gallery continues to build on its long-standing mission to bring together established names and emerging voices. For this moment, that mission takes on a focused lens, centering entirely on women artists and the breadth of their creative expression across disciplines.

Monochrome abstract paintings displayed during IWD 2026 exhibition at One Art Space
Leslie Ann Lopez and MaryAnn Giella McCulloh
She Is atmosphere with live piano music

A Space Defined by Women, For Women

Led by co-owners MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, One Art Space positions itself as a platform that prioritizes access and visibility for women in the arts. This year’s programming reflects that commitment with clarity.

The exhibitions bring together artists working in painting, photography, sculpture, and digital media, offering a cross-section of perspectives that feel both personal and expansive. Each work contributes to a broader dialogue around identity, authorship, and presence within contemporary art spaces.

MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung
MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei FungSIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren
Group of women artists posing at One Art Space gallery during She Is 2026 exhibition
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“IWD 2026” Opens the Conversation

The first exhibition, “IWD 2026,” opened with a reception on Saturday, March 7, 2026, aligning with International Women’s Day. The evening invited guests to meet the artists and engage with the work in a setting that balanced energy with intention.

The presentation features Cleopatra Browne, Friday Jones, Frédérique Ilonga, Jean Chiang, Jules Schaffer, Kaori Yasumoto, Kikyo, Kumi Hirose, Luciana Pampalone, Monali Ghosh, Monica Holder, Monisa Parekh, Motoko Otsuki, SunHe Hong, Suyapa Quinn, Tatiana Grace, and Tanja Momcilovic.

Together, the artists form a collective narrative that moves across mediums and cultural references, offering viewers a layered understanding of contemporary female artistry.

Colorful abstract artworks displayed on gallery wall at One Art Space Tribeca
Abstract paintings on view at One Art Space during “She Is 2026,” curated by MaryAnn Giella McCullohSIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren

“She Is 2026” Continues the Dialogue

The following weekend, the gallery introduced “She Is 2026,” which opened on Saturday, March 14, 2026. This second exhibition builds on the momentum of the first, presenting a refined selection of artists while maintaining the same curatorial through line.

Featured artists include Amdrita, Angelina Salgado, Ashley Medici, Brielle Bonetti, Frédérique Ilonga, Jean Chiang, Jennifer Davis, Luciana Pampalone, Monali Ghosh, Monisa Parekh, NancyLee Cidoni, Rosa Guadalupe, Sandra H. Andersen, SunHe Hong, Tatiana Grace, Madhu Powar Garg, and Toby Rabiner.

By carrying forward several artists from the initial exhibition, the show establishes continuity while allowing for new voices to enter the conversation.

Featured artist Ashley Medici
Featured artist Ashley MediciSIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren

A Gallery That Bridges Generations of Art

Since opening in May 2011, One Art Space has developed a reputation for presenting a wide range of artistic practices. Its programming has included figures such as Al Diaz, Shepard Fairey, Andrew Salgado, and Purvis Young, whose work is held in institutions including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

The gallery’s ground-level space, defined by its glass façade and natural light, creates an environment where both artwork and artist feel accessible. This physical openness mirrors its broader philosophy of connecting established legacies with emerging talent.

Where Community and Collecting Intersect

IWD 2026 Presenting Artists withMaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung
IWD 2026 Presenting Artists withMaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei FungSIPA USA for AP / Dave Warren

Both March receptions were designed to bring together collectors, cultural observers, and supporters of women artists. The gatherings reflected the gallery’s role not only as an exhibition space but also as a meeting point for conversation and discovery in downtown Manhattan.

As One Art Space moves through its 15th year, these exhibitions reinforce its position within New York’s cultural landscape. “IWD 2026” and “She Is 2026” do more than mark a moment on the calendar. They underline a continued commitment to amplifying women’s voices and shaping how contemporary art is experienced in the city.
Group of women artists posing at One Art Space gallery during She Is 2026 exhibition
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