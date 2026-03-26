One Art Space Tribeca Celebrates Women’s History Month 2026 with Dual All Women Artist Exhibitions

One Art Space in Tribeca has marked Women’s History Month with a presentation that feels both timely and deeply rooted in its identity. The gallery’s 10th anniversary exhibition unfolds through two distinct yet connected shows, “IWD 2026” and “She Is 2026,” each curated by MaryAnn Giella McCulloh.
Situated at 23 Warren Street, the gallery continues to build on its long-standing mission to bring together established names and emerging voices. For this moment, that mission takes on a focused lens, centering entirely on women artists and the breadth of their creative expression across disciplines.
Led by co-owners MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, One Art Space positions itself as a platform that prioritizes access and visibility for women in the arts. This year’s programming reflects that commitment with clarity.
The exhibitions bring together artists working in painting, photography, sculpture, and digital media, offering a cross-section of perspectives that feel both personal and expansive. Each work contributes to a broader dialogue around identity, authorship, and presence within contemporary art spaces.
The first exhibition, “IWD 2026,” opened with a reception on Saturday, March 7, 2026, aligning with International Women’s Day. The evening invited guests to meet the artists and engage with the work in a setting that balanced energy with intention.
The presentation features Cleopatra Browne, Friday Jones, Frédérique Ilonga, Jean Chiang, Jules Schaffer, Kaori Yasumoto, Kikyo, Kumi Hirose, Luciana Pampalone, Monali Ghosh, Monica Holder, Monisa Parekh, Motoko Otsuki, SunHe Hong, Suyapa Quinn, Tatiana Grace, and Tanja Momcilovic.
Together, the artists form a collective narrative that moves across mediums and cultural references, offering viewers a layered understanding of contemporary female artistry.
The following weekend, the gallery introduced “She Is 2026,” which opened on Saturday, March 14, 2026. This second exhibition builds on the momentum of the first, presenting a refined selection of artists while maintaining the same curatorial through line.
Featured artists include Amdrita, Angelina Salgado, Ashley Medici, Brielle Bonetti, Frédérique Ilonga, Jean Chiang, Jennifer Davis, Luciana Pampalone, Monali Ghosh, Monisa Parekh, NancyLee Cidoni, Rosa Guadalupe, Sandra H. Andersen, SunHe Hong, Tatiana Grace, Madhu Powar Garg, and Toby Rabiner.
By carrying forward several artists from the initial exhibition, the show establishes continuity while allowing for new voices to enter the conversation.
Since opening in May 2011, One Art Space has developed a reputation for presenting a wide range of artistic practices. Its programming has included figures such as Al Diaz, Shepard Fairey, Andrew Salgado, and Purvis Young, whose work is held in institutions including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
The gallery’s ground-level space, defined by its glass façade and natural light, creates an environment where both artwork and artist feel accessible. This physical openness mirrors its broader philosophy of connecting established legacies with emerging talent.
Both March receptions were designed to bring together collectors, cultural observers, and supporters of women artists. The gatherings reflected the gallery’s role not only as an exhibition space but also as a meeting point for conversation and discovery in downtown Manhattan.
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