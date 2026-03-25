Women’s History Month 2026: 8 Influential Women Shaping Style, Culture, and Philanthropy

Each March, Women’s History Month offers more than reflection. It brings forward the women actively shaping industries, guiding cultural conversations, and building platforms that extend beyond personal success. Leadership today looks expansive. It spans hospitality, fashion, art, philanthropy, and entrepreneurship, often intersecting in ways that create both influence and opportunity.
This year, a compelling group of women stands out for how they translate vision into tangible impact. Their work is not confined to a single lane. It moves between business, creativity, and community, forming a broader narrative about what leadership looks like right now.
In East Hampton, Antonella Bertello has cultivated a hospitality experience that feels both storied and current. Under her leadership, The Baker House 1650 has maintained its position as one of the Hamptons’ most recognizable boutique properties, known for its sense of privacy and its historic character.
The property operates year-round, offering a version of East End living that blends traditional architecture with contemporary comfort. Bertello’s approach reflects a clear understanding of how heritage properties can evolve while maintaining their identity, allowing the inn to remain relevant in a competitive luxury hospitality market.
Marina Cocher’s journey into entrepreneurship is deeply personal. As the founder of Marina St Barth, she has built a luxury resort wear brand with locations in Palm Beach, Naples, and Southampton, shaped by both global perspective and resilience.
Her path to launching the brand followed a life-changing survival experience, which ultimately informed her approach to business. Now marking 20 years, Marina St Barth reflects a sustained vision rooted in lifestyle, travel, and design.
Cocher’s work demonstrates how personal narrative can translate into a brand identity that resonates across markets while maintaining a clear point of view.
Maribel Lieberman has built MarieBelle New York into an internationally recognized name in luxury chocolate, combining culinary craftsmanship with visual design.
Raised in Honduras and later trained at Parsons, Lieberman brought a multidisciplinary approach to her business from the start. What began as a single shop in Soho has grown into a global brand, now celebrating its 25th anniversary.
Her work highlights the intersection of food, art, and entrepreneurship, showing how a focused creative vision can evolve into a lasting international presence.
At One Art Space in Tribeca, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung have created a platform that bridges established and emerging voices in contemporary art.
McCulloh brings experience across fine art, business development, and sales, while Fung continues to guide the gallery’s long-term vision. Together, they have developed a space that supports artists while engaging collectors and the broader community.
The gallery’s ongoing Women’s History Month exhibition, now in its tenth year, reflects a consistent commitment to elevating diverse artistic perspectives and fostering cultural dialogue.
Ana L. Oliveira has led The New York Women’s Foundation since 2006, shaping its role as a key force in community-driven philanthropy.
Under her leadership, the organization has distributed more than $141 million to over 500 organizations, supporting women and gender-expansive individuals working within their communities.
Her tenure reflects a long-term approach to leadership, one grounded in consistency, impact, and a clear understanding of how funding can drive systemic change.
Pamela S. Privette is creating space for emerging designers through hiTechMODA, a production platform designed to bring innovation and inclusivity to the fashion industry.
By offering independent designers access to high-profile runway opportunities, Privette has built a system that prioritizes visibility and access. Her work continues to expand the definition of who gets to participate in fashion at a global level.
The platform’s emphasis on technology and inclusivity positions it as both a creative and strategic force within the evolving fashion landscape.
Jean Shafiroff approaches philanthropy with a focus on sustained involvement. As a philanthropist, humanitarian, and author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life by What You Give, she has built a reputation for active engagement across a wide range of causes.
Her work extends beyond financial support, encompassing board service, fundraising leadership, and public advocacy. Through these efforts, Shafiroff continues to highlight the role of discipline and long-term commitment in effective philanthropy.
Her presence in both social and charitable spaces reflects a model of giving that is structured and ongoing.
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin brings a multi-layered approach to entrepreneurship, blending business, culture, and creative community building.
Through SohoMuse, a vertical social network designed for the creative industries, she has developed a platform that connects artists, designers, and professionals across disciplines. Her broader ventures, including House of Vanderbilt, reflect a continued expansion into philanthropy and brand development.
Costin’s work illustrates a contemporary approach to leadership, one that draws on legacy while building new frameworks for collaboration and visibility.
What connects these women is not a shared industry, but a shared approach to impact. Each has built something that extends beyond individual success, whether that is a business, a cultural platform, or a philanthropic network.
Women’s History Month provides a moment to recognize that work, but the influence itself is ongoing. It continues to shape industries, open doors, and redefine what leadership looks like in practice.
And increasingly, it is defined not just by achievement, but by what it creates for others moving forward.
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