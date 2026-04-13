One Art Space Unveils Michael Fredo’s “The Moonlighters” Exhibition in Tribeca

Michael Fredo is an American singer-songwriter, sculptor and former model whose creative career has evolved from late-1990s pop success into a distinctive visual art practice centered on his whimsical clay figures known as “The Moonlighters.” After auditioning for music impresario Quincy Jones, Michael secured a contract with Warner Bros. Records. He rose to national attention with his debut album, toured with Britney Spears and earned a Billboard Hot 100 hit with “This Time Around”. Fredo went on to release independent soul and R&B projects while continuing to expand his artistic expression. Inspired from a young age to create original characters, he now handcrafts imaginative sculptures in his Manhattan studio, drawing on people, animals and everyday moments to produce playful, moon-themed works designed to spark joy, wonder and a sense of good fortune.