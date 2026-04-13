One Art Space Unveils Michael Fredo’s “The Moonlighters” Exhibition in Tribeca

Michael Fredo’s The Moonlighters was celebrated at a VIP reception hosted by Tommy Hilfiger and Andy Hilfiger at One Art Space in Tribeca, marking a standout moment in New York’s contemporary art calendar. Running through April 12, 2026, the exhibition invites visitors to step into Fredo’s imaginative universe of handcrafted clay sculptures, original characters, and narrative-driven design.
Blending fine art, storytelling, and sculptural craftsmanship, The Moonlighters positions Fredo as a distinctive voice in contemporary American art. Each piece reflects a playful yet intentional approach to character creation, drawing from everyday life, fantasy, and emotional expression.
“Michael’s work has an incredible sense of imagination and personality—it’s expressive, and uplifting. There’s a storytelling quality to The Moonlighters that feels both nostalgic and fresh, and I love how it brings people into a creative world that sparks joy and connection.”
Tommy Hilfiger, Co-Host of Michael Fredo’s “The Moonlighters” Reception
A central highlight of the exhibition is the Smile Collection, inspired by curator MaryAnn Giella McCulloh’s first encounter with Fredo’s whimsical clay figures. The collection reflects the emotional immediacy and joy embedded in his work, reinforcing the exhibition’s core theme: art that connects through personality and storytelling.
Fredo describes The Moonlighters as a growing cast of unique, hand-sculpted characters, each with its own identity and narrative. Together, they form a cohesive, storybook-inspired world that bridges fine art and accessible design.
Adding to the evening’s atmosphere, Fredo surprised guests with a live performance of his 1990s hit song “Free,” merging his past as a Billboard-charting musician with his current creative practice.
The opening drew a notable crowd from across fashion, art, and entertainment, including Michael Fredo, Tommy Hilfiger, Andy Hilfiger, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Fern Mallis, Patrick McMullan, Tina Radziwill, Carmen D’Alessio, Marky Ramone, and Al Diaz, among others.
Set in the heart of Tribeca, One Art Space continues to serve as a platform for both established and emerging artists, offering a gallery environment that emphasizes accessibility, innovation, and curatorial depth.
In conjunction with the exhibition, Fredo is launching an exclusive line of The Moonlighters merchandise, including apparel, accessories, home goods, and collectible items featuring his signature characters. The expansion reflects a broader trend in contemporary art, where artists extend their visual language into lifestyle and design.
Michael Fredo is an American singer-songwriter, sculptor and former model whose creative career has evolved from late-1990s pop success into a distinctive visual art practice centered on his whimsical clay figures known as “The Moonlighters.” After auditioning for music impresario Quincy Jones, Michael secured a contract with Warner Bros. Records. He rose to national attention with his debut album, toured with Britney Spears and earned a Billboard Hot 100 hit with “This Time Around”. Fredo went on to release independent soul and R&B projects while continuing to expand his artistic expression. Inspired from a young age to create original characters, he now handcrafts imaginative sculptures in his Manhattan studio, drawing on people, animals and everyday moments to produce playful, moon-themed works designed to spark joy, wonder and a sense of good fortune.
For more information, please visit: www.mymoonlighters.com
IG: @artofmichaelfredo | F: michaelfredo | YOU: @michaelfredo
One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years led by co-owner and gallerist MaryAnn Giella McCulloh and Mei Fung, who combine business expertise with art and curatorial skills. Located at 23 Warren Street in New York City, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. This unique and versatile space for exhibitions provides a perfect backdrop for both the artwork and artist to shine.
MaryAnn’s background in creativity stems from her father, Joe Giella, a renowned Batman illustrator hired by Stan Lee, whose artwork featured on two USPS stamps issued in 2006 as part of the DC Comics Superheroes release (The Green Lantern and The Flash). The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene, most recently Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and a solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young. Celebrity attendees of previous exhibitions have included Alec Baldwin, Spike Lee, and Ice-T.
For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com
IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace
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