What Cannes 2026 Reveals About Luxury, Fashion, and Film

The 79th Cannes Film Festival opens May 12 and runs through May 23 on the French Riviera, and for twelve days the three kilometers of Boulevard de la Croisette become the most closely watched stretch of coastline in the world. Film is the reason everyone gathers. But cinema is only part of what Cannes does. The festival has long functioned as an annual pressure test for luxury, fashion, art, and influence, a place where the conversations that shape culture for the rest of the year begin in hotel suites, on private terraces, and at dinner tables that are almost impossible to get into. What happens here in May tends to predict what the luxury world talks about through December.
The competition lineup for Cannes Film Festival 2026 spans 22 films from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and the United States, with a particularly strong showing from European directors. Pedro Almodóvar arrives with Bitter Christmas, his latest feature. James Gray brings Paper Tiger, with Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, and Miles Teller, a late addition to competition that arrived trailing serious awards-season anticipation.
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, whose Drive My Car swept through every major award cycle it entered, makes his French-language debut with All of a Sudden, starring Virginie Efira. Hirokazu Kore-eda, Asghar Farhadi, Cristian Mungiu, and Pawel Pawlikowski are also in competition, alongside Léa Seydoux, who appears in two separate competition films this year, which is its own kind of statement.
South Korean director Park Chan-wook, known for Old Boy and The Handmaiden, presides over the jury as its president, the first Korean filmmaker to hold the position in the festival's history. He is joined by Demi Moore, Stellan Skarsgård, Ruth Negga, Chloé Zhao, and Isaach De Bankolé, among others. Rami Malek stars in Ira Sachs' The Man I Love, set during the AIDS crisis in 1980s New York, alongside Tom Sturridge and Rebecca Hall. Steven Soderbergh presents John Lennon: The Last Interview, which plays the complete audio of Lennon's final conversation, recorded hours before his death in 1980, publicly for the first time.
Beyond the competition, John Travolta returns to the Croisette to make his directorial debut with Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a full-circle moment for an actor whose career was famously revived here in 1994 when Pulp Fiction premiered on these same steps. Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson will both receive honorary Palmes d'Or for lifetime achievement. Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton are among the international talent expected on the red carpet alongside the competition casts. The opening film is The La Vénus électrique, a French-language romantic drama set in interwar Paris, directed by Pierre Salvadori.
The Cannes red carpet has always been one of the most commercially significant fashion moments on the calendar. The dress code for all official Palais des Festivals screenings remains black tie for men, formal gown for women, and the Palais staircase at the opening ceremony and closing night Palme d'Or ceremony are the two most globally covered fashion moments of the year.
In recent years, Valentino, Giorgio Armani Privé, and Versace have been among the most consistently placed houses on the Croisette steps, while Schiaparelli, under Daniel Roseberry, has emerged as one of the most talked-about, its surrealist construction and three-dimensional embellishments generating the kind of social media conversation that older, more established houses are recalibrating their own Cannes strategies to match. All four are expected to be well represented as the 79th edition unfolds.
The geography of Cannes during the festival is largely fixed, and that consistency is part of the appeal. The Hôtel Martinez on the Croisette, with 409 rooms, a private beach, and a penthouse suite that ranks among Europe's largest, is one of the festival's central addresses. The Carlton Cannes, which opened in 1911 and has overlooked the Bay of Cannes ever since, and the Barrière Le Majestic, with its Michelin-starred dining and beach club, complete the essential Croisette trio.
For dinner, La Palme d'Or inside the Martinez carries one Michelin star. Chef Christian Sinicropi's menu is rooted in local produce and Riviera seasonality. Le Baôli, the restaurant and club at Port Canto on the eastern end of the Croisette, has been the location for major festival after-parties for years and remains the address where the industry's social evening reliably ends up.
The Riviera in mid-May is at its best, warm enough for the terraces, clear enough for the views, and busy enough to feel like the center of something. The Carlton and the Martinez have been hosting this particular world since long before the festival was an institution, and the Palais des Festivals has been the setting for some of the most significant moments in the history of cinema. This year's edition brings together a competition lineup of real depth, a red carpet that will be watched from every corner of the fashion world, and a closing ceremony that will see both Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson receive honorary Palmes d'Or. The Croisette opens on May 12. It is, as it has always been, worth the trip.
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