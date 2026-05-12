What Cannes 2026 Reveals About Luxury, Fashion, and Film

The Riviera in mid-May is at its best, warm enough for the terraces, clear enough for the views, and busy enough to feel like the center of something. The Carlton and the Martinez have been hosting this particular world since long before the festival was an institution, and the Palais des Festivals has been the setting for some of the most significant moments in the history of cinema. This year's edition brings together a competition lineup of real depth, a red carpet that will be watched from every corner of the fashion world, and a closing ceremony that will see both Barbra Streisand and Peter Jackson receive honorary Palmes d'Or. The Croisette opens on May 12. It is, as it has always been, worth the trip.