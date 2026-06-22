Southampton Playhouse Brings New York's Funniest Stand-Ups to the East End on July 7

New York's Funniest Stand-Ups takes place Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m. at Southampton Playhouse, 43 Hill Street, Southampton
Performers: Jason Choi, Jaye McBride, and Maddy Smith
Produced in collaboration with Caroline Hirsch, founder of Carolines on Broadway and the New York Comedy Festival
Tickets at southamptonplayhouse.com
The Southampton Playhouse and Caroline Hirsch, the founder of Carolines on Broadway and the New York Comedy Festival, are bringing New York's Funniest Stand-Ups to the Hamptons on Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m. The show, at 43 Hill Street in Southampton, features three working comedians who have each moved through the New York circuit and into larger rooms.
The lineup is Jason Choi, Jaye McBride, and Maddy Smith. All three appeared in the New York's Funniest Stand-Ups program during the 2025 New York Comedy Festival, which serves as the formal selection credential for the series.
Jason Choi is a comedian, writer, and actor who won the Comedy Mob Festival and has opened for Ronny Chieng, Mark Normand, and Gary Gulman. He is a regular at New York Comedy Club.
Jaye McBride is a regular at the Comedy Cellar in New York and has performed at Red Rocks and Madison Square Garden. She was named a "New Faces" selection at the Just For Laughs festival and at the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, and she won a Writers Guild award for her work on "Inside Amy Schumer."
Maddy Smith is a cast member on MTV's "Wild N Out" and a nationally touring comedian who has opened for Bert Kreischer and Theo Von. Her credits include BET, HBO, and Barstool Sports.
The Playhouse, which opened in 1932 and operates as a 501(c)(3), runs a programming slate that runs well beyond movies. The partnership with Hirsch is a lateral move toward live performance for a venue that already runs Q&As, workshops, and an IMAX theater.
Caroline Hirsch is on the Advisory Board of the Southampton Playhouse. New York's Funniest Stand-Ups is the program that Hirsch's organization uses to surface emerging talent; alumni include Nate Bargatze, Michael Che, Tim Dillon, Josh Johnson, and Ricky Velez.
"One of the greatest privileges I've had in my career is having a front-row seat to the incredible new voices shaping the future of comedy. We're thrilled to partner with the Southampton Playhouse to bring some of New York City's most exciting emerging comedians to the Hamptons."
Caroline Hirsch
Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Showtime 7 p.m. Southampton Playhouse, 43 Hill Street, Southampton, NY 11968. Tickets and additional event details at southamptonplayhouse.com.
For anyone spending the long weekend into the following week on the East End, July 7 is a strong midweek option. The venue is established, the curatorial logic is clear, and three of these comedians will eventually be in rooms that hold far more than Southampton's capacity.
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