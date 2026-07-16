The Underline and Art House Forge Miami Music Partnership Backed by a 14-Time Grammy Winner

Friends of The Underline has announced a partnership with Art House Academy and Abbey Road Institute Miami, founded by 14-time Grammy and Latin Grammy winner Julio Reyes Copello.
The collaboration funds three initiatives: the free Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series, scholarships to Art House Academy, and expanded music education across Miami-Dade County.
Art House Studios has recorded artists including Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Alejandro Sanz, and Will Smith.
The Underline is a 10-mile linear park and urban trail beneath Miami's Metrorail that hosts more than 200 free public programs annually.
Friends of The Underline has announced a partnership with Art House Academy and Abbey Road Institute Miami, founded by 14-time Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning producer Julio Reyes Copello, aimed at expanding free public music programming and formal music education across Miami-Dade County.
The collaboration centers on three initiatives: the free Levitt BLOC Miami Music Series; scholarships for aspiring students to attend Art House Academy; and an expansion of Art House's music education programming countywide. "This partnership reflects exactly what The Underline stands for, bringing people together through culture, creativity, and shared public space," said Lisle Bowen, CMO of Friends of The Underline.
Art House Studios has served as a recording destination for Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Alejandro Sanz, and Will Smith, and Copello holds 14 combined Grammy and Latin Grammy awards. "Miami has always been a city that runs on rhythm and creativity," Copello said.
The Underline is a 10-mile linear park running beneath Miami's Metrorail, hosting more than 200 free programs annually. Pairing that public infrastructure with Art House's production pedigree gives the Levitt BLOC series institutional weight beyond a typical outdoor concert program.
For a city whose cultural reputation still leans heavily on Art Basel week, tying a working Grammy-caliber studio to a public park's programming reads as a more durable bet on Miami's music economy.
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