Young Musicians Unite Announces 13th Annual Gala “Havana Nights” Benefiting Free Music Education Across Miami-Dade

The gala will be hosted by Kunya Rowley and chaired by Kaisa Levine, founder of Fridababy and a longtime supporter of youth and education initiatives. Proceeds from the gala will support YMU’s goal of raising $2 million to provide free, high-quality music education to more than 15,500 students across 105 Miami-Dade public schools during the 2026–2027 school year. Since 2013, YMU has served over 35,000 students through programs including rock ensembles, jazz bands, drumlines, songwriting, music production, and marching bands.