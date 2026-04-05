Young Musicians Unite Announces 13th Annual Gala “Havana Nights” Benefiting Free Music Education Across Miami-Dade

Young Musicians Unite (YMU) Florida’s largest provider of free, in-school music education, will host its 13th Annual Gala, Havana Nights, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Mana Wynwood. The highly anticipated event is officially sold out, welcoming 900 guests for an unforgettable evening of music and celebration. The evening will celebrate music, culture, and community while raising critical funds to expand YMU’s programs across Miami-Dade County public schools.
Current partners include iHeartRadio and Bandsintown as official media partners, along with sponsors such as Penchant Giving, Robert Pittman, Roland Peralta Foundation, ONErpm, Playing for Change, BMI, and Seminole Hard Rock.
Inspired by the golden age of Havana nightlife, the gala will transport guests into a vibrant, tropical setting. Attendees are encouraged to dress in Old Havana–inspired attire.
The evening begins with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres from 6:30–7:30 PM, followed by dinner and performances from 7:30–10:00 PM, culminating in a tropical dance party from 10:00–11:00 PM. Guests will enjoy a lineup of live performances featuring YMU students, alumni, and special guest acts including Fourtune, Avalanche, Undercover, Jazz Collective, YMPA Jazz Ensemble, Miami Beach Rock Ensemble, and the West Little River K-8 Marching Wildcats, among others.
The gala will be hosted by Kunya Rowley and chaired by Kaisa Levine, founder of Fridababy and a longtime supporter of youth and education initiatives. Proceeds from the gala will support YMU’s goal of raising $2 million to provide free, high-quality music education to more than 15,500 students across 105 Miami-Dade public schools during the 2026–2027 school year. Since 2013, YMU has served over 35,000 students through programs including rock ensembles, jazz bands, drumlines, songwriting, music production, and marching bands.
As Florida’s only organization providing in-school music education at this scale, YMU helps students build creativity, confidence, and real-world skills while expanding access to arts education in underserved schools.
YMU’s 13th Annual Gala, Havana Nights, will take place at Mana Wynwood in Miami. To join the waitlist, donate, and learn more about sponsorship opportunities visit ymu.org/gala.
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