Wynwood's New Soccer Ball Art Trail Turns World Cup History Into a Neighborhood Walk

Wynwood's Soccer Ball Art Trail features 10 hand-painted soccer balls by Wynwood-based artist Lili Cantero, each representing a World Cup from 1986 through 2022.
The balls are installed at businesses across Wynwood, including Cotidiano, the Museum of Graffiti, Puttery, Wynwood Walls, Collectors Club, and Paris Baguette.
The trail is part of Let's Wyn, Wynwood BID's neighborhood-wide summer campaign running through July 17, 2026, timed to the World Cup, which concludes with its final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium.
An eleventh ball, inspired by the 2026 tournament, will be awarded to the trail's winner, announced July 17.
Wynwood has turned the World Cup into a walking tour. The neighborhood's new Soccer Ball Art Trail places 10 hand-painted soccer balls, one for each World Cup from 1986 to 2022, inside businesses across the district, timed to a tournament still underway: the 2026 World Cup runs through its July 19 final at MetLife Stadium.
Each ball comes from Lili Cantero, a Paraguayan-born artist based in Wynwood who works at the intersection of soccer and fine art, and who has created pieces for Lionel Messi, Pelé, and Diego Maradona. The trail belongs to her ongoing series, History of the Beautiful Game, and each placement connects thematically to the tournament each ball represents.
The 1986 ball, marking Argentina's win in Mexico, sits at Cotidiano, a Guadalajara-born bistro that opened its first U.S. location in Wynwood this year. The 1990 ball is part of the Museum of Graffiti's summer exhibition, Art of Fútbol. The 1994 ball lives at Puttery, and the 1998 ball sits inside Wynwood Walls. The 2002 ball is on view at Collectors Club, while the 2018 ball will be displayed at Paris Baguette's first Miami location. An eleventh ball, styled after the 2026 tournament, goes to the trail's eventual winner, announced July 17.
The trail is one piece of Let's Wyn, Wynwood Business Improvement District's neighborhood-wide summer campaign, produced with art firm OG4ever. Visitors walk the trail for free and collect points through the Let's Wyn portal for prizes. "The Soccer Ball Art Trail gives people a reason to explore Wynwood one stop at a time," said William Kelley, executive director of the Wynwood Business Improvement District.
For a neighborhood built on the international art market, the trail is a fitting extension: a walkable exhibition that uses the world's most-watched sporting event to send visitors from restaurant to gallery to bar, with the tournament's final weeks still ahead.
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