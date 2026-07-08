Events

Wynwood Marketplace Turns Into Miami's World Cup Watch Party Headquarters

Free viewing events run from the Round of 16 through the Final at the open-air venue starting July 5
Crowds watch a World Cup match at Wynwood Marketplace's open-air viewing event
Wynwood Marketplace brings Miami fans together for free World Cup watch partiesPhoto credit: SWARM
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Wynwood Marketplace launches its "Watch The Cup" viewing series on July 5, running through the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final.

  • Admission is free, with giant screens, multiple bars and a rotating lineup of food vendors across the open-air venue.

  • The first 50 attendees to RSVP for each watch party receive a complimentary beer.

  • Tickets and match schedules are available through Eventbrite.

Fans watch a live World Cup match on big screens at Wynwood Marketplace
Multiple giant screens stream World Cup action at Wynwood MarketplacePhoto credit: SWARM

Starting July 5, Wynwood Marketplace becomes Miami's central gathering point for the rest of the World Cup. The open-air venue is hosting a run of free watch parties, called Watch The Cup, that carries through the Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals and the Final.

What is Watch The Cup at Wynwood Marketplace

Giant wall-to-wall screens broadcast every match live with sound, multiple bars run through the venue pouring beer buckets, guaro specials and cocktails, and a rotating lineup of food vendors covers the rest. The setting is open-air, with ample seating and shaded areas. Admission is free. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and wear their national colors.

Colombia supporters cheer beneath international flags during a Miami watch event
Colombia fans celebrate a group stage goalPhoto credit: SWARM

How to get in and what is included

The first 50 attendees who RSVP to a given watch party receive a complimentary beer. Tickets and the match schedule are listed through Eventbrite, where the series appears under Wynwood Marketplace's event page. Viewing events are tied to the tournament's own calendar as the Round of 16 gives way to the Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final, so fans should check Eventbrite ahead of each round.

Fans wearing Argentina jerseys cheer during a live match in Wynwood Marketplace
Argentina fans during a live match in Wynwood MarketplacePhoto credit: SWARM

Why Wynwood Marketplace makes sense as a World Cup base

Wynwood has spent the past several World Cup cycles building a reputation as one of Miami's default outdoor gathering spots for major sporting events. The open-air format solves a real logistical problem for World Cup viewing in South Florida, given matches often fall at odd hours relative to U.S. time zones.

Crowds watch a World Cup match at Wynwood Marketplace's open-air viewing event
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