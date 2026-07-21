Kips Bay Decorator Show House New York Reveals 2026 Location in Greenwich Village

Kips Bay Decorator Show House New York will stage its 2026 edition at 80 W Washington Place in Greenwich Village, opening to the public September 16.
The 1839 Georgian red-brick townhouse spans roughly 8,700 square feet across six levels, with six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and four private terraces.
Once home to composer John Philip Sousa, and more recently to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Listed at $21 million through Melissa Olson of Douglas Elliman.
Since 1973, the Show House has raised more than $33 million for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.
Kips Bay Decorator Show House New York has found its 2026 stage: an 1839 Georgian red-brick townhouse in Greenwich Village.
Roughly 8,700 square feet across six levels, six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, four terraces totaling 1,566 square feet, a skylit media lounge with a 700-bottle wine cellar, and a rooftop deck over Washington Square Park.Greenwich Village townhouse
Composer John Philip Sousa, and more recently Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Currently listed at $21 million through Melissa Olson of Douglas Elliman. "It's a residence with a remarkable story," Olson said.
"This neighborhood has a real appreciation for design and architecture," said James Druckman, President of the Board of the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. Since 1973, the Show House has raised more than $33 million for the Club, serving 14,000-plus young people across nine Bronx locations.
A six-level Greenwich Village townhouse with this much history gives this year's designers more to respond to, and the sale price adds a second story worth tracking.
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