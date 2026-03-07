Kohler Partners with Kips Bay Show House, Showcasing Innovative Kitchen and Bath Designs
Kohler is pleased to announce its continued partnership with the Kips Bay Decorator Show House as the exclusive kitchen and bath plumbing partner. For the first time ever, the Show House will take over two houses, and Kohler products will appear throughout both, displaying new introductions from the brand including the Kohler C2 Sauna, the Aquifer 4-in-1 beverage faucet, and the Synthos workstation sink.
“It’s an honor to collaborate with such a talented group of designers and witness the thoughtful ways they incorporate Kohler products into their spaces. Seeing their creative vision come to life is inspiring and we’re proud to continue our partnership with the Kips Bay Decorator Show House while helping to raise vital funds that support youth in New York and Palm Beach.”
Brittany Canniff Kimball, Sr. Marketing Manager, Brand Partnerships & Designers at Kohler
Eleven design firms selected design-forward Kohler products for their spaces, including Robert Bell and Firefinish Interiors, who each created outdoor sanctuaries intended for contemplation and relaxation. Bell incorporated one of Kohler’s newest offerings, the Kohler C2 outdoor sauna, a three-person retreat that fits perfectly into the landscape. Firefinish Interiors took a similarly nature-inspired approach in the cabana bath and outdoor shower area, specifying Vibrant Brushed Bronze finish from the Components Mix and Match faucet collection.
Designed by Amy Young Design and Yarn Design Associates, the two kitchens are conceived as spaces for gathering and entertaining, showcasing new products including the Billet touchless pull-down faucet and the Aquifer 4-in-1 beverage faucet, which provides instant ambient, chilled, near boiling, or sparkling water at the touch of a button. To evoke an “after hours” atmosphere, Amy Young Design selected a moody Matte Black finish, while Yarn Design Associates opted for Kohler’s luxurious Moderne Brushed Brass.
Eilyn Jimenez of Sire Design created a primary bathroom and adjoining dressing room, inspired by 17th and 18th-century traditions where the act of getting ready was its own art form. This is brought to life through the Artifacts Mix and Match faucet collection in Vibrant French Gold and the Memoirs Stately toilet in the elegant Biscuit color.
Kohler’s premium, artfully crafted colors can be seen in rooms throughout both houses, including the classic Dune finish on Memoirs Stately console and toilet in Danielle Balanis’ bathroom, Tartan & Toile’s use of sleek Translucent Doe for her Kallos glass lavatory sink, and the shimmering Translucent Dew finish on the Salute glass vessel sink incorporated by Alexander Interiors.
“Kohler is an integral part of the success of the Show House, and we’re proud to continue our partnership with the brand. Kohler continues to push the boundaries of design excellence while continuing to support our goal of raising funds for more than 11,000 young people.”
Nazira Handal, Director of Special Events and Corporate Partnerships at Kips Bay Boys and Girls Club
Since 1973, the Kips Bay Decorator Show House has raised millions of dollars for after-school programs in the Bronx. The event now includes locations in New York and Dallas, where Kohler continues to support. Tickets for the Palm Beach Show House start at $50 and will run through March 24th and will support the Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County, supporting vital programming for local youth.
